Moody's assigns B1 rating to Russel Metals' new notes

Toronto, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a B1 rating to Russel Metals, Inc.'s ("Russel")
proposed new senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to refinance
existing unsecured notes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Russel Metals, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Russel's credit profile (Ba3 corporate family rating) benefits from its
1) solid market position in the Canadian metal service center industry
and the diversity benefits of its US operations, 2) moderate leverage
that is expected remain below 4x (4.2x at Q2/20), and 3)
counter-cyclical working capital that enhances liquidity in down
markets. It is however constrained by 1) low profit margins (2.5%
operating margin LTM Q2/20), 2) inconsistent free cash flow and
3) a high dividend payout ratio. In addition, the rating
incorporates Russel's material exposure to the highly cyclical oil &
gas sector and to steel price volatility, both of which have caused
high variability in its operating results and credit metrics. Russel
announced that it will redeem CAD150 million of its senior unsecured notes
due April 2022, which will reduce leverage metrics compared to second
quarter 2020.
Russel has produced weak operating results in 2019 and the first half
of 2020, caused by a decline in carbon steel and energy tubular
prices and as a result, Russel's adjusted EBITDA declined by about
to CAD137 million for the twelve months ending June 2020 versus CAD336
million in 2018. Moody's expects Russel's operating results to
continue to be under pressure in 2020 as continued local regulations in
response to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed construction activity,
and reduced manufacturing activity, and the drop in oil prices has
significantly weakened demand and lowered prices for oil country tubular
goods (OCTG) and Russel's other energy focused products.
Russel is exposed to carbon transition risks due to its reliance on the
oil & gas sector. Efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts
of climate change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended
to shift global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation
are an emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability,
cash flow and capital spending. Any reduction in capital spending
by the oil & gas sector will negatively impact Russel.
Russel has good liquidity over the next year (SGL-2), with
about CAD330 million of available liquidity sources versus about CAD20
million of uses. Pro forma the note redemption, Russel Metals
will have about CAD330 million undrawn on its revolving credit facility
(matures September 2023) and we expect the company to consume about CAD20
million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. The credit facility
consists of CAD400 million under Tranche I to be utilized for borrowings
and letters of credit and CAD50 million under Tranche II to be utilized
only for letters of credit. The borrowings and letters of credit
are available up to an amount equal to the sum of specified percentages
of the company's eligible accounts receivable and inventories, to
a maximum of CAD450 million. Russel has financial covenants associated
with its credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio
and current ratio which the company will remain in compliance of.
Russel has CAD150 million of notes that mature April, 2022 and CAD150
million of notes due in March 2026.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Russel will maintain
its leverage below 4x and will manage its inventory levels to match market
conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Russel's ratings could be upgraded should there be a recovery in its end
markets, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x
(4.2x at Q2/20), EBITA interest coverage is maintained above
3x (2.2x at Q2/20) and operating margins move back above 5%
(2.5% at Q2/2020).
Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's leverage ratio
is expected to be maintained near 5.0x (4.2x at Q2/20),
its interest coverage declines below 3.0x (2.2x at Q2/20)
or operating margins remain below 3% (2.5% at Q2/2020).
A weakening of the company's credit profile, or sustained negative
free cash generation (especially at the expense of maintaining its dividend)
could also result in a downgrade.
Russel Metals, Inc. headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario,
is a leading North American metal distributor. The company runs
segments: (1) Metal Service Centers (~50% of revenues) (2)
Energy Products (~40%), and (3) Steel Distributors (~10%).
Revenues in 2019 were CAD3.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply
Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Jamie Koutsoukis
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
