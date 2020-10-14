Moody's assigns B1 rating to Russel Metals' new notes

Toronto, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to Russel Metals, Inc.'s ("Russel") proposed new senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing unsecured notes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Russel Metals, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Russel's credit profile (Ba3 corporate family rating) benefits from its 1) solid market position in the Canadian metal service center industry and the diversity benefits of its US operations, 2) moderate leverage that is expected remain below 4x (4.2x at Q2/20), and 3) counter-cyclical working capital that enhances liquidity in down markets. It is however constrained by 1) low profit margins (2.5% operating margin LTM Q2/20), 2) inconsistent free cash flow and 3) a high dividend payout ratio. In addition, the rating incorporates Russel's material exposure to the highly cyclical oil & gas sector and to steel price volatility, both of which have caused high variability in its operating results and credit metrics. Russel announced that it will redeem CAD150 million of its senior unsecured notes due April 2022, which will reduce leverage metrics compared to second quarter 2020.

Russel has produced weak operating results in 2019 and the first half of 2020, caused by a decline in carbon steel and energy tubular prices and as a result, Russel's adjusted EBITDA declined by about to CAD137 million for the twelve months ending June 2020 versus CAD336 million in 2018. Moody's expects Russel's operating results to continue to be under pressure in 2020 as continued local regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed construction activity, and reduced manufacturing activity, and the drop in oil prices has significantly weakened demand and lowered prices for oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and Russel's other energy focused products.

Russel is exposed to carbon transition risks due to its reliance on the oil & gas sector. Efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts of climate change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended to shift global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation are an emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability, cash flow and capital spending. Any reduction in capital spending by the oil & gas sector will negatively impact Russel.

Russel has good liquidity over the next year (SGL-2), with about CAD330 million of available liquidity sources versus about CAD20 million of uses. Pro forma the note redemption, Russel Metals will have about CAD330 million undrawn on its revolving credit facility (matures September 2023) and we expect the company to consume about CAD20 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. The credit facility consists of CAD400 million under Tranche I to be utilized for borrowings and letters of credit and CAD50 million under Tranche II to be utilized only for letters of credit. The borrowings and letters of credit are available up to an amount equal to the sum of specified percentages of the company's eligible accounts receivable and inventories, to a maximum of CAD450 million. Russel has financial covenants associated with its credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio and current ratio which the company will remain in compliance of. Russel has CAD150 million of notes that mature April, 2022 and CAD150 million of notes due in March 2026.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Russel will maintain its leverage below 4x and will manage its inventory levels to match market conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Russel's ratings could be upgraded should there be a recovery in its end markets, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x (4.2x at Q2/20), EBITA interest coverage is maintained above 3x (2.2x at Q2/20) and operating margins move back above 5% (2.5% at Q2/2020).

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's leverage ratio is expected to be maintained near 5.0x (4.2x at Q2/20), its interest coverage declines below 3.0x (2.2x at Q2/20) or operating margins remain below 3% (2.5% at Q2/2020). A weakening of the company's credit profile, or sustained negative free cash generation (especially at the expense of maintaining its dividend) could also result in a downgrade.

Russel Metals, Inc. headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading North American metal distributor. The company runs segments: (1) Metal Service Centers (~50% of revenues) (2) Energy Products (~40%), and (3) Steel Distributors (~10%). Revenues in 2019 were CAD3.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

