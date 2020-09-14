Moody's assigns B1 rating to TI Group's new senior secured credit facilities

$1.5 billion of Rated Debt Affected

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a B1 rating to TI Group Automotive Systems L.L.C.'s (TI Group) amended and extended senior secured credit facilities, including a $225 million revolving credit facility due 2024 and $1.3 billion senior secured term loans due 2024. TI Group's existing Corporate Family and Probability of Default Ratings are unaffected at B1, and B1-PD, respectively. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

The amended and extended senior secured credit facilities will extend the maturities of TI Group's existing term loans to 2024 from 2022 and extend the maturity of the existing revolving credit to 2024 from 2023. The revolving credit facility's commitment is also increased to $225 million from $125 million. Concurrent with the transaction TI Group's existing $100 million asset backed revolving credit facility is expected to be cancelled.

Rating assigned:

..Issuer: TI Group Automotive Systems L.L.C.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, at B1 (LGD3)

Ratings unaffected:

....Corporate Family Rating, at B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, at B1-PD

....Existing Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, at B1 (LGD3)

(This rating will be withdrawn upon its repayment.)

RATINGS RATIONALE

TI Group's ratings continue to reflect the company's strong competitive position as a leading auto supplier for fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, and its diverse customer and geographic exposure. The company's second quarter 2020 revenue losses modestly outperformed global automotive production trends. As of June 30, 2020, Debt/EBITDA was estimated at 4.8x and EBITA/interest at 2.3x (both inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments), and likely to stay around those levels as the global automotive industry continues to gradually recover through 2020. Longer term, TI Group's portfolio of products, including thermal cooling and pressure resistant fuel tanks are expected to support vehicle electrification trends.

The amended and extended credit facilities are expected to provide additional operating flexibility as the increased cash flow revolving credit commitment will replace borrowing base limitations under the existing $100 million asset based revolving credit facilities.

The stable outlook is expected to be supported by gradually improving credit metrics into 2021 and strong cash balances. This operating flexibility should help mitigate potential interruptions from brief spikes in coronavirus infection rates, and from potentially slower recovering vehicle demand with more extended recessionary conditions.

TI Group's adequate liquidity profile is supported by cash on hand and expected availability under the new revolving credit facility. Cash on hand at June 30, 3030 was €543 million. Availability as of June 30, 2020 was modest at €55.4 million under the existing $100 million asset based revolving (ABL) credit facility ABL facility while the $125 million cash flow revolving credit facility was fully drawn. The cash flow revolving credit facility was repaid in full in July 2020. Pro forma for the amend/extend transaction, the upsized $225 million cash flow revolving credit facility is expected to essentially be fully available.

Moody's now anticipates breakeven free flow generation by year-end 2020 as recovering of global automotive production consumes cash in the second half of 2020. The amended/extended cash flow revolver is expected to have a springing net leverage ratio covenant when certain availability levels are triggered. Moody's does not anticipate that the thresholds under the facility will be tested over the next 12 months. The amended/extended term loan is not expected to have financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with sustained profit amounts that provide the expectation of continued free cash flow, along with debt reduction such that Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5x and EBITA/Interest sustained over 4.5x. Important considerations for any upgrade would be good liquidity and financial policies which balance shareholder returns with capital reinvestment and debt reduction.

The ratings could be downgraded with the expectation of EBITA/Interest under 3.5x, Debt/EBITDA sustained above 4x into 2021, or a deteriorating liquidity profile. The ratings could be downgraded if shareholder distributions or acquisitions are made resulting in leverage expected to be sustain at the above threshold.

TI Group's products and services are exposed to material environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions. Automotive manufacturers continue to announce the introduction of electrified products to meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. As automotive sales shift to hybrid electric and electric vehicles, TI Group has the opportunity to shift its product mix more toward to thermal cooling and heating products and plastic and pressure-resistant fuel tanks. Nonetheless, even with shifting vehicle sales, internal combustion engines will remain an important part of the powertrain which will require the company's product mix.

From a governance perspective, TI Group's deferral of the company's second quarter 2020 dividend by the company's majority owner demonstrated strong support of its debt holders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Automotive-Supplier-Methodology--PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TI Automotive is the trade name for the operations of TI Fluid Systems plc, the parent company of TI Group Automotive Systems, L.L.C. TI Automotive is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily serving automotive OEMs of light duty vehicles with fuel tank and delivery systems representing about 40% of revenue and other fluid carrying systems 60%. Revenues for the LTM period ending June 30, 2020 were approximately €2.9 billion. TI Fluid Systems plc is majority owned by affiliates of and funds advised by Bain Capital, LP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Timothy L. Harrod

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

