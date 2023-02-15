Moody's assigns B1 rating to TMS International's proposed term loan

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to TMS International Corp.'s ("TMS International") proposed 7-year $450 million term loan B. The company plans to use the proceeds from the new term loan along with borrowings of about $33 million on an upsized $175 million asset-based revolver to refinance its existing $479 million term loan B due 2024 and to pay associated fees. TMS International's B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 rating on its existing senior secured term loan B, Caa1 rating on its senior unsecured notes and its stable outlook remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TMS International's B2 corporate family rating is supported by its strong market position, customer and regional diversity, downside protection afforded by its long-term contracts when volumes decline and its highly-variable cost structure. It also reflects the high margins generated by its Industrial and Environmental Services Group and its good liquidity. TMS International's credit profile is constrained by its somewhat weak interest coverage, reliance on the highly cyclical steel sector, an inability to fully pass-through rising costs and its inconsistent free cash generation due to potential dividend payments and periodic capital spending at new mill sites in advance of cash flow generation from those sites. It also reflects its recent more aggressive financial policies including the debt funded acquisitions of Stein, LLC in December 2020 and Kent Environmental in January 2021 for a combined purchase price of $166.5 million and the payment of a shareholder dividend in each of the past two years.

Weakness in both of TMS International's business segments in 2022 along with materially higher inflationary cost pressures and limited cost pass throughs and led to its adjusted EBITDA declining to about $167 million versus $195 million in 2021. We anticipate its operating performance will moderately improve in 2023 with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $175 million - $180 million even if steel and scrap demand and prices remain relatively stable as it benefits from the lagged benefit of cost pass throughs as cost pressures stabilize in some categories and decline in others. It may also benefit from additional negotiated price increases aided by the recent bankruptcy filing by Phoenix Services, which should make the company less of a competitive threat and potentially lead to other new business opportunities. Nevertheless, Phoenix is likely to become a bigger competitive threat longer term if it emerges from bankruptcy with a substantially lower debt level.

TMS' credit metrics weakened along with its operating performance in 2022 and were pressured by the payment of a dividend for the second consecutive year. We believe the company paid down some debt with free cash flow in Q4 supported by working capital reductions, but that its leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) rose to about 5.3x in December 2022 from 4.6x in December 2021, while its interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) declined to around 1.2x from 1.5x. These metrics are somewhat weak for the B2 rating, but the company is analyzed under Moody's steel industry methodology which calculates the interest coverage ratio utilizing EBIT instead of EBITDA. This assumes that most steel producers will spend an amount equal to their depreciation and amortization on capital expenditures in this capital-intensive sector, which is typically not the case for TMS as it spends an amount that is closer to its depreciation expense excluding growth investments. Therefore, its interest coverage is more accurately measured using EBITA-to-Interest, which we estimate was about 1.6x for the LTM period ended December 2022.

TMS' interest coverage ratio is likely to remain weak in 2023 as the interest costs on its floating rate term loan debt rise and it refinances the term loan at a higher interest rate. However, its other credit metrics could strengthen if its operating performance improves and the company utilizes its free cash flow to pay down debt, but additional acquisitions and shareholder dividends remain a risk. If the company's operating performance fails to improve, it continues to use free cash flow to fund dividends rather than debt repayments, or it does not extend the maturity of its term loan before it becomes current in August 2023 (August 2024 maturity) then an outlook change or a downgrade could be considered.

TMS has a good liquidity profile with $18.4 million of unrestricted cash and net availability of $121.7 million on its $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2022, which had no borrowings outstanding and $28.3 million in letters of credit. The eligible accounts receivable and inventory that comprise the collateral under the ABL facility supported a gross borrowing base of $177.5 million. The company plans to upsize the revolver to $175 million as part of this refinancing.

Moody's expects TMS to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months. However, its free cash generation depends on the extent to which the company is awarded new contracts, whether business conditions require investments in working capital and if it chooses to pay further shareholder dividends. TMS consumed about $67 million of cash during the LTM period ended September 2022 mostly due to the shareholder dividend paid in July 2022 and working capital investments of about $16 million. The company would have produced positive free cash flow in the prior four calendar years excluding the dividend payment in 2021, which indicates the company's ability to consistently produce free cash flow if it chooses not to pay a dividend.

The stable ratings outlook reflects the expectation that TMS International's operating performance will moderately improve in 2023 and its credit metrics will remain commensurate with the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

TMS International's ratings are not likely to experience upward pressure in the near term. However, the ratings would be considered for an upgrade if the company achieves substantially improved operating results and credit metrics. This would include maintaining a leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) below 4.5x and cash flow from operations less dividends above 13% of outstanding debt.

The ratings would be considered for a downgrade if the company experiences a material reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity, or if its leverage ratio is sustained above 5.5x or cash flow from operations less dividends below 10% of outstanding debt.

TMS International Corp., headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA., provides on-site steel mill services such as scrap management and preparation, semi-finished and finished material handling, metal recovery, slag handling, processing and sales, surface conditioning, raw materials procurement and logistics and raw material cost optimization. Through its Kent Environmental subsidiary, it also provides transportation and recycling, hydro excavation, vacuum and container management services for the industrial, chemical and petrochemical sectors. TMS International generated $2.35 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. TMS has been owned by The Pritzker Organization since late 2013.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

