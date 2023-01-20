Moody's assigns B1 rating to Telecom Italia's proposed new notes; negative outlook

Milan, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to the proposed new senior unsecured notes to be issued by Telecom Italia S.p.A. ("Telecom Italia" or "the company"), the leading integrated telecommunications provider in Italy. The outlook is negative.

Proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to enhance liquidity after the repayment of the €1 billion senior unsecured MTN notes which matured on 16 January 2023, and to partially address the refinancing of the upcoming maturities in 2023. The transaction also marks Telecom Italia's return to the bond market for the first time since January 2021, which would help liquidity management.

"The transaction is leverage neutral and it allows Telecom Italia to push the maturity of part of its 2023 debt payments at a time of significant refinancing needs. However, because of the change in the market conditions, the interest rates on the new senior unsecured debt will likely be higher than the debt that is retired, with a negative impact on free cash flow," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Telecom Italia.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating primarily reflects (1) the company's scale and position as the incumbent service provider in Italy, with strong market shares in both fixed and mobile segments; (2) its integrated business profile; and (3) its international diversification in Brazil, a business that is reporting steady earnings growth.

The rating is constrained by (1) Telecom Italia's high leverage, weak interest coverage metrics and negative free cash flow (FCF); (2) the fierce competition in Italy and the ongoing earnings decline, with the company's uneven history of achieving its earnings guidance; and (3) the increased complexity of the group's structure.

Despite the potential for a network separation, Moody's continues to consider the company's current perimeter and configuration and factor in the evolution of the credit metrics for the group as a whole. If the company continues to execute its delayering strategy, Moody's would assess its implications on the business model of each entity, as well as the future financial profile, including the leverage reduction trajectory and potential to generate FCF. This assessment could ultimately lead to a different rating outcome.

Telecom Italia reported a 9.3% decline in organic EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022 (-16.9% for domestic operations) to €4.5 billion, because of a 1.6% drop in revenue (-6.8% for domestic operations), exacerbated by its high operating leverage and higher labour and energy costs.

However, its operating performance stabilised in 2022, with Q3 2022 EBITDA increasing by 1.7% from Q2 2022. In the domestic operations, the performance stabilization was mostly driven by reduced churn in both fixed and mobile, and improved ARPUs in fixed, while Brazil benefited from steady organic growth and contribution from the recently consolidated Oi assets.

As a result, Moody's now expects the company's Moody's adjusted EBITDA to decline in the mid-single digit range in 2022 and to start recovering in 2023, while the rating agency was expecting a more significant profit decline in 2022, when the rating was downgraded to B1 in July 2022.

However, because of the high capital spending requirement and the likely increase in funding costs, Telecom Italia's Moody's-adjusted FCF will remain at negative €200 million-€300 million each year over 2022-23.

The rating agency expects that Telecom Italia's Moody's-adjusted net leverage will increase from 2021 but remain below 5.0x in 2022, better than the 5.4x expected in July 2022. However, Moody's anticipates that the interest coverage ratio will remain below 1.5x over 2022-23, leaving the company weakly positioned in the rating category.

The key downside risks to Moody's expectations include the exposure to the highly competitive domestic market conditions, the execution risks related to the company's turnaround strategy and the weakened macroeconomic environment.

LIQUIDITY

Telecom Italia had adequate liquidity as of December 2022, with expected cash and cash equivalents of around €5 billion, and €4 billion available under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) agreements due in 2026.

However, the company will likely generate negative FCF of around €200 million in 2023 and has significant debt maturities of around €9 billion over 2023-24 (including IFRS 16 liabilities). As a result, Moody's expects the company to continue to proactively address its funding requirements in the near term.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation of Telecom Italia's weak interest coverage over 2022-23 and modestly negative FCF. The negative outlook also reflects the execution risks related to the company's turnaround strategy and the low visibility into its operating performance because of the deteriorated macroeconomic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure over the next 12-18 months is unlikely because of the company's weak credit metrics for the rating category. However, upward rating pressure could develop if Telecom Italia's operating performance improves significantly, such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio declines below 4.25x and its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA minus capital spending/interest expense ratio rises above 2.0x, while the company demonstrates an improvement in FCF.

Further downward rating pressure could develop if Telecom Italia fails to address the upcoming refinancing needs or if its operating performance does not stabilize, such that its Moody's-adjusted net leverage ratio fails to reduce below 5.0x, and its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA minus capital spending/interest expense ratio remains below 1.5x, with sustained negative FCF.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignment:

..Issuer: Telecom Italia S.p.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Telecom Italia is the leading integrated telecommunications provider in Italy. The company provides a full range of services and products, including telephony, data exchange, interactive content, and information and communications technology solutions. In addition, the group is one of the leading telecom companies in the Brazilian mobile market, operating through its subsidiary, TIM Brasil. In 2021, Telecom Italia reported €15.3 billion in revenue and €6.4 billion in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA.

