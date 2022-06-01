Moody's assigns B1 rating to Tenet Healthcare's senior secured notes

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Tenet Healthcare Corporation's ("Tenet") offering of $1.8 billion of senior secured first lien notes due 2030. All other ratings are unchanged including its B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, B3 senior unsecured notes ratings and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook remains stable.

Tenet intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, after payment of fees and expenses, to finance, together with cash on hand, the redemption of all $1.748 billion outstanding of its 6.750% senior notes due 2023. Moody's views the offering as credit positive as it is leverage neutral and will lengthen Tenet's debt maturity profile.

Assignments:

Issuer: Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Â…Senior Secured 1st lien Notes at B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tenet's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with moderately high financial leverage over the next 12-18 months with adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained in the low 5-times range. Debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2022 was approximately 5 times. The B1 CFR rating also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will generate free cash flow in the $575-775 million range (after repayment of outstanding Medicare advances and deferred payroll tax payments). The rating is supported by Tenet's significant scale and good diversity. The company is well diversified by state and payor though with some concentration Moody's estimates around 60% of licensed beds are located in Texas, Florida and California. Tenet's ambulatory surgery and revenue cycle management businesses add business diversity. The ambulatory surgery business in particular will benefit from longer-term trends that favor services being done on an outpatient basis, and has become a larger portion of the company's revenues over the past few years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Tenet will continue to operate with significant scale and diversity over the next 12-18 months while maintaining moderately high financial leverage. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that the company is likely to utilize free cash flow to fund acquisitions, at a pace consistent with past history.

ESG considerations are material to Tenet's credit profile. With respect to governance, Tenet has generally exhibited aggressive financial policies, marked by persistently high, though improving financial leverage. As a for-profit hospital operator, Tenet also faces high social risk. Beyond COVID-19, the affordability and price transparency of hospitals and the practice of balance billing have garnered substantial social and political attention. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Tenet's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance weakens or if financial policies were to become more aggressive though material debt-funded acquisitions or more aggressive returns to shareholders. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 5.75 times or if free cash flow after non-controlling interest distributions were to materially decline.

The ratings could be upgraded if Tenet can realize the additional benefits from its recent cost and operating initiatives, including increased profit margins. Further, the ratings could be upgraded if Tenet sustains and improves its free cash flow generate and reduces leverage. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 5 times for an extended period.

Tenet, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the largest healthcare providers by revenue in the US. The company operates 60 hospitals and operates or has an interest in approximately 550 other healthcare facilities including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Through Conifer Health Solutions the company provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services. FY 2021 revenues exceeded $19 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

