Moody's assigns B1 rating to Verisure's new notes

London, 16 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to the proposed senior secured €150 million floating rate notes due 2025 issued by Verisure Holding AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisure Midholding AB (Verisure). Verisure's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and senior unsecured notes ratings remain unchanged. The ratings of the existing senior secured notes issued by Verisure Holding AB also remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating of the proposed notes is in line with the existing senior secured debt. Proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to repay drawings under the €300 million revolving credit facility (RCF) that stood at €178 million as of 13 April 2020. The largely leverage neutral transaction will strengthen Verisure's liquidity.

The company's stable and resilient business model of providing home alarm systems and monitoring for mostly residential customers will help it cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The main effect of the outbreak on the company has been a greatly reduced ability to acquire new customers. Moody's understands that there has been no spike in the cancellation rate from the 3.4 million customers who provide the company with a stable source of recurring monthly revenues. Nonetheless, Moody's forecasts are under constant review to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's trading performance, liquidity, and leverage.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks taken into consideration in Verisure's credit profile include its ownership by private equity sponsors, who tend to have aggressive financial policies favouring high leverage, shareholder-friendly policies such as dividend recapitalisations and the pursuit of acquisitive growth.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed €150 million notes will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured debt and share the same security package. The B1 ratings of the senior secured debt instruments reflect the loss absorption buffer from the unsecured debt instruments rated Caa1. As of 31 December 2019, there was €3.72 billion of outstanding senior secured debt and €1.24 billion of unsecured debt instruments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if Verisure reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/recurring monthly revenue (RMR) to below 35x and increases FCF (before growth spending)/debt to 10%, with FCF (after growth spending) turning positive. Along with these metrics, for an upgrade we would also require at least stable cancellation rates and customer acquisition costs, and limited requirements for additional debt financing and dividend payments.

Downward rating pressure could develop if Verisure's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/RMR remains above 42x for a prolonged period or steady-state cash flow generation trends towards zero, or if liquidity concerns were to arise.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Verisure Holding AB

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1

PROFILE

Headquartered in Versoix, Switzerland, Verisure Midholding AB (Verisure) is a leading provider of monitored alarm solutions operating under the Securitas Direct and Verisure brand names. It designs, sells and installs alarms, and provides ongoing monitoring services to residential and small businesses across 16 countries in Europe and Latin America. The customer base consists of around 3.4 million subscribers as of February 2020. The company had 17,144 employees and reported revenues of €1.9 billion as of year-end 2019. The company was founded in 1988 as a unit of Securitas AB and is currently majority owned by the private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

