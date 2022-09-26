Moody's assigns B1 rating to Verisure's planned notes issuance; outlook stable

London, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B1 rating to the planned Euro benchmark-sized backed senior secured notes issuance by Verisure Holding AB. Verisure Midholding AB's (Verisure or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Caa1 senior unsecured ratings are unaffected. The rating agency also said that the existing backed senior secured B1 ratings of Verisure Holding AB are unaffected by the planned issuance. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The planned transaction is largely leverage neutral with proceeds from the issuance used to primarily repay €500 million of existing backed senior secured notes due in May 2023. Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA for the last twelve months to 30 June 2022, pro forma for the planned issuance, is around the 7x level. The company continues to perform in line with Moody's expectations although the operating environment is becoming more challenging as inflationary pressures increasingly weighs on profitability.

The new planned backed senior secured notes issuance is rated B1, and will have the same ranking, security, guarantees, and covenants as the existing backed senior secured notes.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €2.8 billion backed senior secured term loans, the €2.65 billion backed senior secured notes and the €700 million backed senior secured RCF all rank pari passu and share the same security package. They are all rated B1 which is one notch above Verisure's B2 CFR to reflect their ranking ahead of the Caa1 rated €1.32 billion equivalent guaranteed senior unsecured notes.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has factored into its assessment the following social and governance considerations.

Governance risks Moody's takes into consideration in Verisure's credit profile include its ownership by private equity sponsors, who have pursued aggressive financial policies favouring high leverage and shareholder-friendly policies such as dividend recapitalisations and the pursuit of acquisitive growth.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained deleveraging through EBITDA growth whilst cancellation rates remain stable. We expect the subscriber base to grow leading to improved cash flow on a steady-state basis before growth in new subscribers. We also anticipate no further material debt-financed dividends until the company has achieved further substantial deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure could develop if Verisure

• demonstrates and commits to more balanced financial policies, and limits additional debt financing to fund growth and dividend payments

• sustains Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA below 5.5x, and

• increases steady-state free cash flow (before growth spending) to debt to 10%, with free cash flow (after growth spending) becoming positive and

• maintains strong operating performance, including stable cancellation rate

Downward rating pressure could develop if

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA is sustained above 7x for a prolonged period or

• steady-state FCF generation trends towards zero, or if liquidity concerns were to arise or

• operating performance weakens materially

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Versoix, Switzerland, Verisure Midholding AB (Verisure) is the leading provider of professionally monitored alarm solutions in Europe. It designs, sells and installs alarms, and provides ongoing monitoring services to residential and small businesses across 16 countries in Europe and Latin America. The Company is also the leading provider of connected video surveillance systems in Europe through Arlo Europe. The company generates around €2.5 billion in annual revenues from its 4.5 million subscribers with a high share of recurring revenues at approximately 80%, and employs more than 20,000 people. The company was founded in 1988 as a unit of Securitas AB and is majority owned by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

