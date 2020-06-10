Moody's assigns B1 rating to Virgin Media's Vendor Financing Notes due 2028; negative outlook

London, 10 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a B1 rating to Dolya HoldCo 18 Designated Activity Company's
proposed USD-denominated vendor financing notes (VFNs) due 2028.
The outlook on the rating is negative. All other ratings of the
Virgin Media Inc. group (VMED) remain unchanged.
The proposed USD-denominated VFNs due 2028 alongside the proposed
GBP-denominated add-on to Virgin Media Vendor Financing
Notes III Designated Activity Company's GBP500 million VFNs due
2028 which will total approximately GBP800 million (equivalent) will be
used to refinance the existing GBP800 million Receivables Financing Notes
(RFNs) due 2024 issued by Virgin Media Designated Activity Company.
Similar to Virgin Media Vendor Financing Notes III Designated Activity
Company, Dolya HoldCo 18 Designated Activity Company (to be renamed
Virgin Media Vendor Financing Notes IV Designated Activity Company) is
a Republic of Ireland-domiciled orphan special purpose vehicle
(SPV) created solely for the purpose of issuing the VFNs.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 rating for the new USD-denominated VFNs due 2028 is in line
with the B1 rating of the VFNs due 2028 issued by Virgin Media Vendor
Financing Notes III Designated Activity Company. The B1 rating
on all VFNs is one notch lower than VMED's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) and senior secured debt ratings at Virgin Media Investment Holdings
Ltd, Virgin Media Bristol LLC, Virgin Media SFA Finance Limited,
and Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC, and a notch higher than the
group's B2 rated senior unsecured debt issued by Virgin Media Finance
PLC.
While the VFNs are issued out of independent special purpose vehicles
(SPVs) that are not owned or consolidated by VMED, the majority
of the proceeds from the VFNs are indirectly on-lent from the SPV
to VMED via the vendor financing program administered by ING Bank N.V.
(ING, rated Aa3 stable). This vendor financing is reported
as debt in VMED's consolidated audited financial statements.
Under the vendor financing program, VMED and the supplier agree
the price for the goods/services. VMED sometimes receives a discount
from the supplier for early payment. The purchase order and the
invoice are issued at an agreed price and payment terms. VMED then
grosses up the invoice based on LIBOR + and uploads it to the ING
Vendor Financing Platform (ING VF Platform) with a new payment term of
up to 360 days from the invoice date. VMED makes an English law
Irrevocable Payment Undertaking (IPU) with respect to the Vendor Financing
Receivable (Receivable). The ING VF Platform then pays the supplier
and subsequently becomes the owner of the Receivable. The Receivable
is thereafter sold by the ING VF Platform to the VFN issuer. Ultimately,
the VFN issuer is paid by VMED the grossed up value specified in the IPU
at maturity of the Receivable.
To the extent there are insufficient trade payables available for the
VFN Issuer to fund, notes proceeds are on-lent from the SPV
to VMED group via unsecured credit facilities (the VM Facilities).
While the transaction operates through a rather complex structure,
VMED is ultimately responsible for the payment of coupon and principal
on the VFNs via the IPU arrangement and/ or the unsecured loan under the
VM Facilities.
The creditworthiness of the supplier is irrelevant for the bondholders
under this mechanism as the supplier sells the receivable to the ING VF
Platform and reduces its payment days. ING's credit risk in contrast
is to a certain degree relevant because of its role as the sole intermediary
in this transaction but Moody's takes comfort from the protection that
the transaction agreements provide as well as ING's strong rating.
Despite several protection mechanisms built in to the transaction agreements,
there are certain structural risks such as commingling, that could
potentially lead to some delay or loss to bond holders in a insolvency
situation at VMED. While Moody's recognizes these risks,
it does not consider them material enough to affect the B1 rating on the
VFNs.
The VFNs have security over both the Receivables and the VM Facilities.
Both of these represent unsecured claims into VMED and are supported by
the key VMED entities (Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd, Virgin
Media Senior Investments Limited, Virgin Media Limited and Virgin
Mobile Telecoms Limited), which represent more than 70% of
VMED's total assets as of 31 March 2020 and more than 85% of VMED's
revenue the last twelve months period to 31 March 2020. Both the
Receivables and the VM Facilities are in particular supported by Virgin
Media Senior Investments Ltd, which sits in a structurally senior
position to the guarantors of the existing unsecured bonds. The
B1 ratings on the VFNs therefore reflect the fact that the unsecured claims
related to the VFNs are contractually junior to the existing Ba3 rated
VMED's Credit Facilities and Senior Secured Notes, which benefit
from fixed asset security, and structurally senior to the existing
B2 rated Senior Unsecured Notes.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that VMED will experience
continued pressure on revenues over the next 18 months with limited de-leveraging
from a high level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
While positive pressure on the rating in unlikely in the short-term,
the outlook could be stabilized if (1) operating performance improves,
(2) leverage decreases towards 5.0x through among others,
the use of excess cash for debt prepayment or by way of an equity injection
from the parent. Over time the rating could be upgraded if VMED's
(1) growth returns to healthy levels on a sustained basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA falls below 4.0x on a sustained basis; and
(3) cash flow generation improves, such that it achieves a Moody's-adjusted
CFO/debt above 20% on a sustained basis.
Downward rating pressure on the ratings will arise if (1) VMED does not
take effective measures to reduce leverage towards 5.0x in the
short-term; (2) there is a sustained loss of momentum in VMED's
revenue-generating unit (RGU) and ARPU growth, resulting
in weak operating performance in and beyond 2019; and/or (3) VMED's
Moody's-adjusted CFO/debt sustainably deteriorates to below 15%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Pay TV published in
December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
VMED is a cable communications company, offering broadband internet,
television, mobile telephony and fixed line telephony services to
residential and commercial customers in the UK and in Ireland.
In 2019, VMED generated GBP5.2 billion in revenue and GBP2.2
billion in Operating Cash Flow (as defined by VMED).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
