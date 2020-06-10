Moody's assigns B1 rating to Virgin Media's Vendor Financing Notes due 2028; negative outlook

London, 10 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to Dolya HoldCo 18 Designated Activity Company's proposed USD-denominated vendor financing notes (VFNs) due 2028. The outlook on the rating is negative. All other ratings of the Virgin Media Inc. group (VMED) remain unchanged.

The proposed USD-denominated VFNs due 2028 alongside the proposed GBP-denominated add-on to Virgin Media Vendor Financing Notes III Designated Activity Company's GBP500 million VFNs due 2028 which will total approximately GBP800 million (equivalent) will be used to refinance the existing GBP800 million Receivables Financing Notes (RFNs) due 2024 issued by Virgin Media Designated Activity Company.

Similar to Virgin Media Vendor Financing Notes III Designated Activity Company, Dolya HoldCo 18 Designated Activity Company (to be renamed Virgin Media Vendor Financing Notes IV Designated Activity Company) is a Republic of Ireland-domiciled orphan special purpose vehicle (SPV) created solely for the purpose of issuing the VFNs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating for the new USD-denominated VFNs due 2028 is in line with the B1 rating of the VFNs due 2028 issued by Virgin Media Vendor Financing Notes III Designated Activity Company. The B1 rating on all VFNs is one notch lower than VMED's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior secured debt ratings at Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd, Virgin Media Bristol LLC, Virgin Media SFA Finance Limited, and Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC, and a notch higher than the group's B2 rated senior unsecured debt issued by Virgin Media Finance PLC.

While the VFNs are issued out of independent special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that are not owned or consolidated by VMED, the majority of the proceeds from the VFNs are indirectly on-lent from the SPV to VMED via the vendor financing program administered by ING Bank N.V. (ING, rated Aa3 stable). This vendor financing is reported as debt in VMED's consolidated audited financial statements.

Under the vendor financing program, VMED and the supplier agree the price for the goods/services. VMED sometimes receives a discount from the supplier for early payment. The purchase order and the invoice are issued at an agreed price and payment terms. VMED then grosses up the invoice based on LIBOR + and uploads it to the ING Vendor Financing Platform (ING VF Platform) with a new payment term of up to 360 days from the invoice date. VMED makes an English law Irrevocable Payment Undertaking (IPU) with respect to the Vendor Financing Receivable (Receivable). The ING VF Platform then pays the supplier and subsequently becomes the owner of the Receivable. The Receivable is thereafter sold by the ING VF Platform to the VFN issuer. Ultimately, the VFN issuer is paid by VMED the grossed up value specified in the IPU at maturity of the Receivable.

To the extent there are insufficient trade payables available for the VFN Issuer to fund, notes proceeds are on-lent from the SPV to VMED group via unsecured credit facilities (the VM Facilities). While the transaction operates through a rather complex structure, VMED is ultimately responsible for the payment of coupon and principal on the VFNs via the IPU arrangement and/ or the unsecured loan under the VM Facilities.

The creditworthiness of the supplier is irrelevant for the bondholders under this mechanism as the supplier sells the receivable to the ING VF Platform and reduces its payment days. ING's credit risk in contrast is to a certain degree relevant because of its role as the sole intermediary in this transaction but Moody's takes comfort from the protection that the transaction agreements provide as well as ING's strong rating. Despite several protection mechanisms built in to the transaction agreements, there are certain structural risks such as commingling, that could potentially lead to some delay or loss to bond holders in a insolvency situation at VMED. While Moody's recognizes these risks, it does not consider them material enough to affect the B1 rating on the VFNs.

The VFNs have security over both the Receivables and the VM Facilities. Both of these represent unsecured claims into VMED and are supported by the key VMED entities (Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd, Virgin Media Senior Investments Limited, Virgin Media Limited and Virgin Mobile Telecoms Limited), which represent more than 70% of VMED's total assets as of 31 March 2020 and more than 85% of VMED's revenue the last twelve months period to 31 March 2020. Both the Receivables and the VM Facilities are in particular supported by Virgin Media Senior Investments Ltd, which sits in a structurally senior position to the guarantors of the existing unsecured bonds. The B1 ratings on the VFNs therefore reflect the fact that the unsecured claims related to the VFNs are contractually junior to the existing Ba3 rated VMED's Credit Facilities and Senior Secured Notes, which benefit from fixed asset security, and structurally senior to the existing B2 rated Senior Unsecured Notes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that VMED will experience continued pressure on revenues over the next 18 months with limited de-leveraging from a high level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While positive pressure on the rating in unlikely in the short-term, the outlook could be stabilized if (1) operating performance improves, (2) leverage decreases towards 5.0x through among others, the use of excess cash for debt prepayment or by way of an equity injection from the parent. Over time the rating could be upgraded if VMED's (1) growth returns to healthy levels on a sustained basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA falls below 4.0x on a sustained basis; and (3) cash flow generation improves, such that it achieves a Moody's-adjusted CFO/debt above 20% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure on the ratings will arise if (1) VMED does not take effective measures to reduce leverage towards 5.0x in the short-term; (2) there is a sustained loss of momentum in VMED's revenue-generating unit (RGU) and ARPU growth, resulting in weak operating performance in and beyond 2019; and/or (3) VMED's Moody's-adjusted CFO/debt sustainably deteriorates to below 15%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pay TV published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

VMED is a cable communications company, offering broadband internet, television, mobile telephony and fixed line telephony services to residential and commercial customers in the UK and in Ireland. In 2019, VMED generated GBP5.2 billion in revenue and GBP2.2 billion in Operating Cash Flow (as defined by VMED).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sebastien Cieniewski

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

