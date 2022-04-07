Moody's assigns B1 rating to WOM Mobile S.A.; stable outlook

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to WOM Mobile S.A. and Subsidiaries and affirmed the B1 rating of Kenbourne Invest S.A.'s existing 2024 and 2028 notes. At the same time, Moody's withdrew WOM S.A.'s B1 CFR. These actions place the CFR at the group's holding company level. The rating outlook is stable.

WOM Mobile S.A. is the parent company of WOM S.A., Conect S.A., and Multikom S.A. The existing notes issued by Kenbourne Invest S.A. are guaranteed by WOM Mobile S.A. and its subsidiaries.

Assignments:

..Issuer: WOM Mobile S.A. and Subsidiaries

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Kenbourne Invest S.A.

…Gtd Senior Global Notes, Affirmed B1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: WOM S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kenbourne Invest S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: WOM Mobile S.A. and subsidiaries

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: WOM S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

WOM Mobile S.A. and Subsidiaries ("WOM")'s B1 CFR reflects its relatively new but already well-established position in the competitive mobile services market of Chile. The rating also takes into consideration WOM's network with nationwide coverage, strong brand recognition and cost-efficient structure, which support its profitability and cash generation. Government of Chile's (A1 negative) stable operating and regulatory environments are also incorporated into the B1 ratings.

WOM's ratings are constrained by its modest revenue size compared with that of its global and local peers, intense competition in the Chilean telecom market and its relatively high leverage. Moreover, the company has only a recent track record of stronger profitability, with positive EBITDA achieved for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2017, although it is continuously improving. Accordingly, the B1 ratings also factor in the execution risks in WOM's plan to continue expanding its market share in the competitive Chilean market to extract economies of scale and reduce leverage. Mitigating the risks are WOM's conservative financial policies that include maximum leverage and minimum cash levels as well as restriction in dividend payments focusing on debt repayment and deleveraging of the balance sheet.

WOM's controlling shareholder, Novator, is an investment firm with around EUR3.0 billion of assets under management with focus on telecoms, including incumbents and challengers. Novator has know-how and proven track record in investing in emerging markets telecom companies such as Play Communications S.A. ("Play"), the largest mobile operator in Poland. Novator acquired WOM (formerly Nextel Chile) in 2015 and invested USD400 million in cash into the company over the subsequent three years. Moody's expects to see continued implicit support from the shareholder.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WOM will sustain its positive momentum because of its high levels of customer satisfaction and increased data usage in Chile, resulting in strong net additions to its subscriber base. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that WOM will maintain its liquidity at adequate levels while being committed to its net leverage target of below 3.0x despite the temporary increase related to the new spectrum acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on WOM's rating would arise if the company is able to reduce debt levels while posting sustained improvements in profitability and revenue growth. Quantitatively, an upgrade would be considered if the company reduces leverage below 3.75 times while maintaining an EBITDA margin higher than 30%, and positive free cash flow on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's credit metrics deteriorate because of weaker than expected performance. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if leverage increases to a level higher than 4.50 times for a prolonged time. Higher-than-expected shareholder remuneration that pressures liquidity and free cash flow generation, leaving no room for gross debt reduction over time, would be also viewed negatively.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating because it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the rating. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WOM Mobile S.A. (WOM), domiciled in Santiago, Chile, is a mobile telecommunications services provider, serving more than 7 million clients across its business segments, including mobile voice, data services, mobile broadband and, more recently, Fiber to the Home. WOM was launched in 2015 after the acquisition and rebranding of Nextel Chile S.A. (Nextel Chile) by its controlling shareholder Novator Partners LLP (Novator), and became a well-established company in the Chilean mobile market. WOM reported CLP611.8 billion in revenue and CLP183.8 billion in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cintia Hodge

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

