Moody's assigns B1 rating to WPX Energy's new senior notes

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to WPX Energy, Inc.'s (WPX) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. The net proceeds from the notes issuance will be used to tender for existing bonds due in 2022, 2023 and 2024. WPX's existing ratings including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1 ratings on existing senior unsecured notes are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The following summarizes the ratings activity.

Assignments:

..Issuer: WPX Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes will rank pari passu with WPX's existing senior unsecured notes and be rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting their lower priority of claim on the company's assets relative to any potential borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility.

WPX's Ba3 CFR reflects the expected benefits of the March 2020 Felix Energy acquisition that will partially offset the impact of low oil and gas prices and the associated decline in capital investments. The company also benefits from diversity of operations in the Permian and Williston basins, a high percentage of liquids production, scale, and sizeable reserves (proved developed reserves totaling 461 MMboe at year-end 2019, pro forma for the Felix acquisition). The company's liquids production, midstream contracts that support margins (by ensuring gathering, processing and long-haul takeaway capacity) as well as competitive development costs, have supported improvements in capital efficiency. WPX had hedges on over 90% of 2020 production as of the end of April and its guidance called for it to generate over $150 million of free cash flow at recent strip WTI oil prices. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WPX will seamlessly integrate the Felix Energy acquisition in 2020 and realize acquisition synergies.

WPX's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects good liquidity through mid-2021, supported by availability under the $1.5 billion secured revolving credit facility due April 2023 ($114 million borrowed; $23 million of letters of credit outstanding as of March 31, 2020) and potential free cash flow. WPX has pared back 2020 capital expenditures from its initial 2020 plan and will fund the spending with cash flow from operations. The revolver borrowing base of $2.1 billion was affirmed in April 2020 and the commitments are set at $1.5 billion, so the company has a cushion in future borrowing base redeterminations. The revolver has two financial covenants: a maximum consolidated net leverage (Net Debt / EBITDAX) covenant of 4.25x and a minimum current ratio covenant of 1.0x. Moody's expects the company to be in compliance with these covenants through 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow (RCF) to debt fell below 25% or the leveraged full-cyle ratio (LFCR) fell below 1x. The ratings could be upgraded if WPX continues to execute on its drilling program in a capital efficient manner such that it grows production volumes, maintains an LFCR ratio approaching 1.5x and RCF to debt above 40%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WPX Energy, Inc., headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an independent exploration and production company.

