Moody's assigns B1 rating to WPX Energy's new senior notes

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to
WPX Energy, Inc.'s (WPX) proposed $500 million
senior unsecured notes due 2028. The net proceeds from the notes
issuance will be used to tender for existing bonds due in 2022,
2023 and 2024. WPX's existing ratings including the Ba3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B1 ratings on existing senior unsecured notes
are unchanged. The outlook is stable.
The following summarizes the ratings activity.
Assignments:
..Issuer: WPX Energy, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B1 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The new notes will rank pari passu with WPX's existing senior unsecured
notes and be rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting
their lower priority of claim on the company's assets relative to any
potential borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility.
WPX's Ba3 CFR reflects the expected benefits of the March 2020 Felix
Energy acquisition that will partially offset the impact of low oil and
gas prices and the associated decline in capital investments. The
company also benefits from diversity of operations in the Permian and
Williston basins, a high percentage of liquids production,
scale, and sizeable reserves (proved developed reserves totaling
461 MMboe at year-end 2019, pro forma for the Felix acquisition).
The company's liquids production, midstream contracts that
support margins (by ensuring gathering, processing and long-haul
takeaway capacity) as well as competitive development costs, have
supported improvements in capital efficiency. WPX had hedges on
over 90% of 2020 production as of the end of April and its guidance
called for it to generate over $150 million of free cash flow at
recent strip WTI oil prices. The stable outlook reflects Moody's
expectation that WPX will seamlessly integrate the Felix Energy acquisition
in 2020 and realize acquisition synergies.
WPX's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects good liquidity
through mid-2021, supported by availability under the $1.5
billion secured revolving credit facility due April 2023 ($114
million borrowed; $23 million of letters of credit outstanding
as of March 31, 2020) and potential free cash flow. WPX has
pared back 2020 capital expenditures from its initial 2020 plan and will
fund the spending with cash flow from operations. The revolver
borrowing base of $2.1 billion was affirmed in April 2020
and the commitments are set at $1.5 billion, so the
company has a cushion in future borrowing base redeterminations.
The revolver has two financial covenants: a maximum consolidated
net leverage (Net Debt / EBITDAX) covenant of 4.25x and a minimum
current ratio covenant of 1.0x. Moody's expects the company
to be in compliance with these covenants through 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow (RCF) to debt fell
below 25% or the leveraged full-cyle ratio (LFCR) fell below
1x. The ratings could be upgraded if WPX continues to execute on
its drilling program in a capital efficient manner such that it grows
production volumes, maintains an LFCR ratio approaching 1.5x
and RCF to debt above 40%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
WPX Energy, Inc., headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma,
is an independent exploration and production company.
James Wilkins
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653