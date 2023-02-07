Moody's assigns B1 rating to W.R. Grace Holdings LLC's proposed senior secured notes

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B1 rating to W.R. Grace Holdings LLC's ("Grace") proposed $325 million senior secured notes issue due 2031. Grace will apply the proceeds to redeem the existing 5.625% senior secured notes due 2024 and remainder of the 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2024 , add cash of about $17 million to the balance sheet and pay fees and expenses. The B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR,) B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 rating on the first lien senior secured term loan due 2028, B1 rating on the senior secured revolving credit facility maturing 2026, the B1 senior secured notes due 2027 and B3 rating on the existing senior unsecured notes remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

"The proposed debt issuance to refinance the senior secured notes well ahead of maturity removes refinancing risk and is roughly leverage neutral," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for W.R. Grace Holdings LLC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: W.R. Grace Holdings LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The refinancing of the 2024 senior secured notes with the proposed issuance of the same seniority extends the maturity profile and has no effect on leverage so Moody's believes this is favorable, especially as the credit markets have opened up.

Grace's B2 rating is constrained by expectations that leverage will remain elevated. Moody's now forecasts Debt/EBITDA, including standard adjustments, will be approximately 7.5x in FY 2022 and 7.0x in FY 2023, slightly above the threshold for the existing ratings. While sales through the first nine months of FY 2022 are up nearly 14% year-over-year due to double-digit sales growth in Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies, raw material inflation, particularly for aluminum, sulfuric acid and caustic soda, higher energy prices and logistics costs have pressured gross profits and EBITDA resulting in a fairly steep margin contraction. Moody's expects some moderation in raw material prices which should lead to year-over-year improvement beginning in 4Q22. In addition, the Enterprise Improvement Plan (EIP) is expected to generate substantial cost savings with full run-rate synergies of $150-$200 million starting in the latter part of 2024 and should further boost profitability. The rating also factors modest business diversity with a significant emphasis on catalysts, though Moody's believes the acquisition of Fine Chemistry Services and growth in Material Technologies will further reduce its dependence on catalysts.

The B2 rating is supported by strong market positions in several key end markets, including being the leader in the global refining and polyolefin catalyst industries, specialty silica gels, and independent polypropylene licensing technologies. Grace's rating is further underpinned by significant R&D capabilities and favorable industry prospects due to increased global environmental regulations and policies, a focus on sustainability initiatives, as well as positive demographic trends. Grace's business profile also benefits from high barriers to entry, a good operating track record with attractive EBITDA margins, and the ability to generate free cash flow through economic cycles compared to a number of comparably rated peers in the chemical industry. The rating also considers the company's good liquidity position.

Grace has a good liquidity profile to support operations in the near term, including approximately $184 million of balance sheet cash and $201 million following the senior secured notes issuance, roughly $419 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility and $37 million of available liquidity under various non-US credit facilities as of September 30, 2022.

The debt capital structure is comprised of a first lien term loan, first lien senior secured revolving credit facility, senior secured notes and senior unsecured notes. The B1 ratings on the first lien term loan, revolving credit facility and senior secured notes, one notch above the B2 CFR, reflect a first lien position on substantially all assets and priority ranking in the event of default. The B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, indicates their subordination as a result of the significant amount of first lien debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook assumes that Grace will successfully de-lever over the next 2-3 years as profitability recovers and the Fine Chemistry Services acquisition is efficiently integrated contributing to additional revenue and EBITDA. Moody's also expects Grace to maintain a good liquidity position during the rating horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely at this time, but Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained near 5.5x (Debt/EBITDA), retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 15% (RCF/Debt) and more balanced financial policies that include gross debt reduction and a commitment from its owners to a more conservative financial policy. An upgrade would also assume a reduction in event risk such that the size of future acquisitions would not raise pro forma leverage meaningfully above 5.0x for a sustained period.

Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 6.5x, or retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 10%, a significant deterioration in the company's liquidity position, or another large debt-financed acquisition or dividend to shareholders.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk factors are not material drivers of today's rating assignment but are important considerations in the credit profile. Grace's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risks with moderately negative social risks and highly negative governance risks (G-4) stemming from an aggressive financial policy including elevated levels of debt. Grace's Exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4) because of physical climate risks. Multiple facilities are located within 20 miles of a coast increasing the risk that hurricanes and extreme weather events that could lead to production interruptions. A number of Grace's raw material suppliers are also located within 100 miles of a coast. Moderately negative carbon transition risk partially mitigates the company's environmental risks. The company's social risks (S-3) are lower than the industry heat map as a number of its products are used to reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency and have pharma applications.

Headquartered in Columbia, MD, W.R. Grace Holdings LLC a Standard Industries company, is a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and materials operating and/or selling in over 60 countries. The company has two reporting segments: Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies. Catalysts Technologies is a globally diversified business that includes refining, polyolefin and chemicals catalysts. Materials Technologies includes specialty materials such as silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials used in consumer/pharmaceutical, chemical processes and coatings applications. On April 26, 2021, Grace agreed to be acquired by Standard Industries Holdings Inc. for $7.0 billion. Grace generated approximately $2.3 billion of sales for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick R Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

