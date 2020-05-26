info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B1 ratings to Micro Focus' new term loan; stable outlook

26 May 2020

London, 26 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $840 equivalent million dual-tranche senior secured term loan due June 2025 to be issued by MA FinanceCo., LLC, the finance vehicle of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus" or "the company"). Outlook on MA FinanceCo., LLC is stable.

Proceeds from the senior secured term loan, together with $150 million of available cash on balance sheet, will be used to partially refinance an equivalent amount under the $1,415 million outstanding term loan tranche maturing in November 2021 and pay fees and expenses. The proposed transaction is moderately positive for leverage and will help Micro Focus to push average maturity to 3.9 years versus 3.2 years currently.

"The transaction will extend modestly the debt maturity profile of Micro Focus and will materially reduce refinancing risk, after the postponement of the proposed issuance in March 2020 due to adverse market conditions. The company's current rating positioning assumes that remainder of the 2021 maturity will be refinanced over the upcoming months" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Micro Focus.

"Ratings and outlook continue to be supported by the solid free cash flow (FCF) profile of Micro Focus and benefit from the dividend suspension initially announced in March 2020. However, the coronavirus outbreak adds further execution risk to the company's turnaround strategy as operating performance and leverage over fiscal year 2020, ending October 2020, will be weaker than previously anticipated" adds Mr Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The instrument ratings on the new senior secured dual-tranche term loan due 2025 will rank in line with the existing senior secured term loans due 2021/2024 and the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2022, reflecting the pari-passu nature of the instruments. Micro Focus' rated debt benefits from cross-guarantees by the US and UK borrowers and guarantors, as well as a comprehensive asset security.

Terms and conditions of the notes are largely in line with existing term loans. However, amendments made to the company's credit agreement will prevent Micro Focus from distributing special dividends or undertaking share-buybacks should its senior secured net leverage continue to exceed 3.0x.

Micro Focus' B1 CFR reflects: (1) its strong position in the enterprise software market supported by its global footprint and a wide product range; (2) the company's continued commitment to achieve a reported net leverage of 2.7x over the medium term; (3) Moody's expectation of underlying sales execution enhancements on the back of the strategic and operational review announced in August 2019; (4) its strong liquidity profile supported by solid FCF generation, despite ongoing operating performance challenges.

Counterbalancing these strengths are: (1) the integration with HPE software unit (HPE) together with the ongoing impact from coronavirus will affect Micro Focus' operating performance delaying further progress towards revenue stabilization; (2) the company's product portfolio of mainly mature software applications; (3) Micro Focus' aggressive financial policy with most part of excess liquidity returned historically to shareholders, notwithstanding the recent dividend suspension and the proposed debt repayment through available cash resources; (4) additional investments, despite helping improve sales execution, together with ongoing revenue declines will weigh on profitability leading to a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of over 4x over fiscal 2020 and 2021.

Moody's notes that the revenue decline in the first half of fiscal 2020 accelerated towards -11%. Management identified an impact of at least 2% deriving from coronavirus involving particularly new license and services revenues as well as delays to a number of maintenance renewals. Revenues will not record, as previously anticipated, any material improvement in the second part of the year leading to an overall decline well in excess of -10% in fiscal 2020 (previous expectations: -8%). Global trading conditions over the last quarter of fiscal 2020, and particularly October, will be key for the overall performance in fiscal 2020 given this period has been historically the strongest for the company. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

However, the rating agency expects Micro Focus to offset to a large extent the additional top-line underperformance through ongoing cost savings, as evidenced over the first half of fiscal 2020. Moody's does not currently anticipate the company to reduce the additional investments announced in February 2020 which are perceived by the rating agency as critical. In terms of leverage, additional pressure on EBITDA will offset the positive impact deriving from the $150 million debt repayment embedded in the transaction and will likely lead to a Moody's-adjusted leverage of slightly over Moody's previous expectation of 4.4x for fiscal 2020.

ENVORONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's perceives the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms of governance, the rating agency notes that Micro Focus has noted a number of key management changes in recent years. Moody's perceives that management focus on sales execution and product development has been subdued after the acquisition of HPE owing to the efforts required to integrate a much larger business.

The company's financial policy has been aggressive historically with most part of excess liquidity distributed to shareholders as demonstrated by the distribution from the SUSE disposal proceeds. However, Moody's views positively the actions recently implemented to protect the company's creditworthiness from ongoing operational underperformance. Expansion strategy over the past ten years has been largely inorganic and achieved through the acquisition of a number of companies with mature product offerings, such as Attachmate and HPE.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Micro Focus' liquidity as strong, based on the company's cash flow generation, available cash resources of $805 million as of April 2020 and a $500 million committed RCF due 2022. Micro Focus has drawn $175 million under its RCF as a countermeasure against potential coronavirus headwinds. Excluding the impact of this RCF drawing, cash balance over the first half of fiscal 2020 improved by approximately $270 million. Moody's anticipates cash flow generation to remain solid over 2020 in spite of the impact deriving from coronavirus supported by the dividend suspension announced in March 2020 and reiterated over May 2020.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate solid FCF and will reduce leverage, although slowly, after fiscal 2020. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of a reduced rate of decline in underlying revenues over the second half of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 and broadly stable EBITDA over the same period. It does not envisage any large acquisition, exceptional shareholder distribution or additional restructuring program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade would depend on evidence of the successful execution of the company's strategy to stabilize revenues. Positive pressure on Micro Focus' ratings could arise if: (1) the company demonstrated material evidence of progress made towards revenue stabilization; (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/Debt was sustainably above 5%; and, (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fell to below 3.5x.

Moody's would consider a rating downgrade should Micro Focus not be able to significantly reduce the rate of revenue or EBITDA decline. The rating would come under negative pressure if: (1) FCF generation was to weaken materially against Moody's current expectations; or, (2) Moody's-adjusted leverage was greater than 4x on a sustainable basis with no expectation of improvement; or, (3) liquidity weakened. Any large debt-funded acquisition could also weigh negatively on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: MA FinanceCo., LLC

....Local-currency Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

....Foreign-currency Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Newbury (United Kingdom), Micro Focus is a global provider of enterprise software solutions, operating under five business segments: Security, IT Operations Management, Application Delivery Management, Information Management & Governance and Application Modernization & Connectivity. In fiscal 2019, Micro Focus generated $3.3 billion in revenue and $1.4 billion in company-adjusted EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Luigi Bucci
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

