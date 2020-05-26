Moody's assigns B1 ratings to Micro Focus' new term loan; stable outlook

London, 26 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating
to the proposed $840 equivalent million dual-tranche senior
secured term loan due June 2025 to be issued by MA FinanceCo.,
LLC, the finance vehicle of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro
Focus" or "the company"). Outlook on MA FinanceCo.,
LLC is stable.
Proceeds from the senior secured term loan, together with $150
million of available cash on balance sheet, will be used to partially
refinance an equivalent amount under the $1,415 million outstanding
term loan tranche maturing in November 2021 and pay fees and expenses.
The proposed transaction is moderately positive for leverage and will
help Micro Focus to push average maturity to 3.9 years versus 3.2
years currently.
"The transaction will extend modestly the debt maturity profile of Micro
Focus and will materially reduce refinancing risk, after the postponement
of the proposed issuance in March 2020 due to adverse market conditions.
The company's current rating positioning assumes that remainder
of the 2021 maturity will be refinanced over the upcoming months" says
Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Micro Focus.
"Ratings and outlook continue to be supported by the solid free cash flow
(FCF) profile of Micro Focus and benefit from the dividend suspension
initially announced in March 2020. However, the coronavirus
outbreak adds further execution risk to the company's turnaround
strategy as operating performance and leverage over fiscal year 2020,
ending October 2020, will be weaker than previously anticipated"
adds Mr Bucci.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The instrument ratings on the new senior secured dual-tranche term
loan due 2025 will rank in line with the existing senior secured term
loans due 2021/2024 and the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF)
due 2022, reflecting the pari-passu nature of the instruments.
Micro Focus' rated debt benefits from cross-guarantees by
the US and UK borrowers and guarantors, as well as a comprehensive
asset security.
Terms and conditions of the notes are largely in line with existing term
loans. However, amendments made to the company's credit
agreement will prevent Micro Focus from distributing special dividends
or undertaking share-buybacks should its senior secured net leverage
continue to exceed 3.0x.
Micro Focus' B1 CFR reflects: (1) its strong position in the enterprise
software market supported by its global footprint and a wide product range;
(2) the company's continued commitment to achieve a reported net leverage
of 2.7x over the medium term; (3) Moody's expectation of underlying
sales execution enhancements on the back of the strategic and operational
review announced in August 2019; (4) its strong liquidity profile
supported by solid FCF generation, despite ongoing operating performance
challenges.
Counterbalancing these strengths are: (1) the integration with HPE
software unit (HPE) together with the ongoing impact from coronavirus
will affect Micro Focus' operating performance delaying further progress
towards revenue stabilization; (2) the company's product portfolio
of mainly mature software applications; (3) Micro Focus' aggressive
financial policy with most part of excess liquidity returned historically
to shareholders, notwithstanding the recent dividend suspension
and the proposed debt repayment through available cash resources;
(4) additional investments, despite helping improve sales execution,
together with ongoing revenue declines will weigh on profitability leading
to a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of over 4x over fiscal 2020 and 2021.
Moody's notes that the revenue decline in the first half of fiscal
2020 accelerated towards -11%. Management identified
an impact of at least 2% deriving from coronavirus involving particularly
new license and services revenues as well as delays to a number of maintenance
renewals. Revenues will not record, as previously anticipated,
any material improvement in the second part of the year leading to an
overall decline well in excess of -10% in fiscal 2020 (previous
expectations: -8%). Global trading conditions
over the last quarter of fiscal 2020, and particularly October,
will be key for the overall performance in fiscal 2020 given this period
has been historically the strongest for the company. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
However, the rating agency expects Micro Focus to offset to a large
extent the additional top-line underperformance through ongoing
cost savings, as evidenced over the first half of fiscal 2020.
Moody's does not currently anticipate the company to reduce the
additional investments announced in February 2020 which are perceived
by the rating agency as critical. In terms of leverage, additional
pressure on EBITDA will offset the positive impact deriving from the $150
million debt repayment embedded in the transaction and will likely lead
to a Moody's-adjusted leverage of slightly over Moody's
previous expectation of 4.4x for fiscal 2020.
ENVORONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's perceives the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the
substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms
of governance, the rating agency notes that Micro Focus has noted
a number of key management changes in recent years. Moody's perceives
that management focus on sales execution and product development has been
subdued after the acquisition of HPE owing to the efforts required to
integrate a much larger business.
The company's financial policy has been aggressive historically with most
part of excess liquidity distributed to shareholders as demonstrated by
the distribution from the SUSE disposal proceeds. However,
Moody's views positively the actions recently implemented to protect
the company's creditworthiness from ongoing operational underperformance.
Expansion strategy over the past ten years has been largely inorganic
and achieved through the acquisition of a number of companies with mature
product offerings, such as Attachmate and HPE.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Micro Focus' liquidity as strong, based on the company's
cash flow generation, available cash resources of $805 million
as of April 2020 and a $500 million committed RCF due 2022.
Micro Focus has drawn $175 million under its RCF as a countermeasure
against potential coronavirus headwinds. Excluding the impact of
this RCF drawing, cash balance over the first half of fiscal 2020
improved by approximately $270 million. Moody's anticipates
cash flow generation to remain solid over 2020 in spite of the impact
deriving from coronavirus supported by the dividend suspension announced
in March 2020 and reiterated over May 2020.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
continue to generate solid FCF and will reduce leverage, although
slowly, after fiscal 2020. The stable outlook also reflects
Moody's expectation of a reduced rate of decline in underlying revenues
over the second half of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 and broadly stable
EBITDA over the same period. It does not envisage any large acquisition,
exceptional shareholder distribution or additional restructuring program.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade would depend on evidence of the successful execution
of the company's strategy to stabilize revenues. Positive pressure
on Micro Focus' ratings could arise if: (1) the company demonstrated
material evidence of progress made towards revenue stabilization;
(2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/Debt was sustainably above 5%;
and, (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fell to below 3.5x.
Moody's would consider a rating downgrade should Micro Focus not be able
to significantly reduce the rate of revenue or EBITDA decline.
The rating would come under negative pressure if: (1) FCF generation
was to weaken materially against Moody's current expectations; or,
(2) Moody's-adjusted leverage was greater than 4x on a sustainable
basis with no expectation of improvement; or, (3) liquidity
weakened. Any large debt-funded acquisition could also weigh
negatively on the rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: MA FinanceCo., LLC
....Local-currency Senior Secured Bank
Credit Facility, Assigned B1
....Foreign-currency Senior Secured
Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Newbury (United Kingdom), Micro Focus is a global
provider of enterprise software solutions, operating under five
business segments: Security, IT Operations Management,
Application Delivery Management, Information Management & Governance
and Application Modernization & Connectivity. In fiscal 2019,
Micro Focus generated $3.3 billion in revenue and $1.4
billion in company-adjusted EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Luigi Bucci
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454