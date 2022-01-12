Moody's assigns B1 ratings to Micro Focus' new term loans; negative outlook

London, 12 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to
the proposed $1,100 million and €442 million senior
secured term loans due 2027 to be issued by Seattle Spinco, Inc.
and MA FinanceCo., LLC, respectively, the finance
vehicles of Micro Focus International plc (Micro Focus or the company).
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 instrument rating
to MA FinanceCo., LLC recently amended $250 million
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026. Outlook
on all ratings is negative.
Proceeds from the issuance, together with $15 million of
available cash on balance sheet, will be used to partially refinance
an equivalent amount under the outstanding debt due 2024 and pay fees
and expenses. The proposed transaction is leverage neutral and
will help Micro Focus to push average maturity to 3.6 years versus
2.7 years currently.
Micro Focus' B1 corporate family rating (CFR) as well as the B1-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) and the B1 instrument ratings on the
existing debt instruments of MA FinanceCo., LLC and Seattle
Spinco, Inc. remain unchanged.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Micro Focus' B1 CFR reflects: (1) its strong position in the enterprise
software market, supported by its global footprint and a wide product
range; (2) the company's continued commitment to deleveraging;
(3) Moody's expectation that revenues will stabilize in fiscal 2024,
ending October, on the back of sales execution and product development
enhancements; and (4) its good liquidity, supported by solid,
although weakened, free cash flow (FCF) generation.
These strengths are offset by the company's: (1) product portfolio
of mainly mature software applications; (2) uncertainties related
to the trajectory of maintenance revenues; (3) sustained levels of
exceptional charges over the next two years, at best, which
will drag FCF over the same time-frame; and (4) continued
high leverage until fiscal 2023.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In terms of governance, the company's financial policy has been
historically aggressive, with most of its excess liquidity distributed
to shareholders, as demonstrated by the distribution of the SUSE
S.A. (B1 stable) disposal proceeds. However,
Moody's views positively the actions implemented from 2020 onwards to
protect the company's credit quality from ongoing operational underperformance.
These include the recent announcement to use the net proceeds from the
disposal of Digital Safe for debt repayments or the suspension of the
dividend payout in 2020 with a subsequent reinstatement in 2021 under
more conservative terms.
The company remains also committed to its stated net leverage target of
2.7x, a level which, in Moody's view, will not
be likely achieved in the mid-term because of the ongoing operating
performance challenges that Micro Focus is facing.
LIQUIDITY
Micro Focus has a good liquidity, based on the company's underlying
cash flow, available cash resources of $560 million as of
October 2021 and a $250 million committed senior secured RCF due
2026, currently undrawn. Moody's notes that Micro Focus has
no significant debt maturity until 2024 when a portion of its term loans
will come due.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The instrument ratings on the new senior secured term loans due 2027 will
rank in line with the existing senior secured term loans due 2024/2025
and the senior secured RCF due 2026, reflecting the pari-passu
nature of the instruments. Micro Focus' rated debt benefits from
cross-guarantees by the US and UK borrowers and guarantors,
as well as a comprehensive asset security.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that FCF generation over the
next 12-18 months will be weaker than previously anticipated because
of sustained levels of exceptional charges and reduced EBITDA.
The negative outlook also takes into account the challenge for the company
to reduce leverage from current high levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Whilst unlikely in light of the recent change in outlook, a rating
upgrade would depend on evidence of a successful execution of the company's
strategy to stabilise its revenue base and improve EBITDA. Upward
pressure on Micro Focus' rating could arise if: (1) its Moody's-adjusted
FCF/debt was to improve towards the mid-teens percentages on a
sustained basis; and (2) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
fell below 3.5x.
Moody's would consider a rating downgrade if Micro Focus is not able to
demonstrate evidence of debt reduction and to reduce significantly the
rate of revenue or EBITDA decline. The rating would face downward
pressure if: (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt
failed to recover back to the mid-single digit percentages after
the lows noted in fiscal 2021; (2) its Moody's-adjusted leverage
was greater than 4x, particularly if it is not sufficiently balanced
by cash on balance sheet, with no expectation of improvement;
(3) its liquidity weakened; and (4) there was any large debt-funded
acquisition.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: MA FinanceCo., LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1
..Issuer: Seattle Spinco, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Newbury, the UK, Micro Focus International
plc (Micro Focus) is a global provider of enterprise software solutions,
operating under five business segments. Micro Focus is listed both
on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. In
fiscal 2021, Micro Focus generated $2.9 billion in
revenue and around $1 billion in company-adjusted EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Luigi Bucci
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454