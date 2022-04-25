Moody's assigns B1 ratings to Miller Homes and to its new senior secured notes; outlook stable

London, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first time B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Castle UK Finco PLC, the indirect parent company of Miller Homes group (Miller Homes or the company), a UK homebuilder. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned instrument ratings of B1 to the new envisaged Â£815 million equivalent backed senior secured notes (the new notes) split between € floating rate notes due 2028 and Â£ fixed rate notes due 2029 to be issued by Castle UK Finco PLC. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes together with equity injection by the company's new owner Apollo and cash on the company's balance sheet will be used to fund acquisition of Miller Homes from the previous owner, Bridgestone, fully refinance its existing debt and cover transaction costs.

The B1 CFR is reflects: (1) Miller Homes' solid track record of growing the business while maintaining healthy margins; (2) positive fundamentals of the UK housing market where demand consistently exceeds supply; (3) Miller Homes' focus on the UK regions with relatively better affordability rates, providing more resilience to demand in case of further house price and mortgage rate increases; (4) its strategic landbank and established land acquisition strategy which supports sustainable business growth; (5) solid interest cover of EBIT / Interest above 3x.

The rating is constrained by: (1) relatively smaller scale and weaker access to capital compared to the larger UK peers, although with a much closer competitive position in the regions where Miller Homes is present; (2) potential for shareholder-friendly actions and potential for higher tolerance to leverage by the new private equity owner; (3) relatively high opening leverage for the rating category, as measured by debt to book capitalisation at 65%, which is however expected to decrease over the next 12-18 months; (4) macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, which under a downside scenario may result in significant inflation spikes, decline in consumer confidence and negative impact on housing market.

Miller Homes' ratings reflect its established market position in the UK with a gross asset value (GAV) of Â£1.3 billion and a gross development value of the owned landbank at Â£3.4 billion. The company delivered 3,849 units in 2021, reporting Â£1,046 million revenues and Â£208 million EBITDA. As of March this year the company has also achieved forward sales which represented approximately 80% of targeted 2022 completions, providing good revenue visibility and representing strong demand. However, the company's scale remains below the largest UK homebuilders as each of the top-3 operators' (Barratt, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey) record of approximately 3-4 times more completions per annum and are able to benefit from greater economy of scale and access to capital. More positively, the UK housing market remains relatively local and fragmented and so the company's solid position and knowledge of its key regions, including Midlands, North and South England and Scotland, allow it to successfully compete with the larger players.

The company has had a solid track record of improving and maintaining its profitability; its 25% reported gross margin is in line with the largest UK homebuilders. Moody's expects this level of profitability can be maintained in the long run thanks to the company's well-executed land acquisition strategy. Its owned and controlled landbank reserves covers around four years of deliveries at the 2021 run rate and its strategic landbank covers another 10 years. Miller Homes also benefits from a flexible cost base with the majority of the contracts including fixed or capped prices for a period of between 12-24 months, which improves visibility on the cost side and mitigates this impact on the margins.

Miller Homes' leverage pro-forma for the new notes issuance will be relatively high for the current rating: debt / book capitalisation of 65% and Moody's adjusted net debt to EBITDA of 4.4x. However, Moody's expects that continued growth of profits will allow the company to de-lever towards 55% and 4x respectively by the end of 2023. Moody's also positively notes Miller Homes' strong interest coverage as measured by EBIT / Interest which the rating agency expects to be maintained above 3x over the next 12-18 months.

Despite the company's solid cash flow generation ability as measured by FFO / debt (approximately 12% pro-forma for the transaction), the company's free cash flow will likely be negative in 2022 and remain limited in 2023 due to the company's plans to accelerate land purchases and development, which however, remains largely discretionary and should be sufficiently covered from the company's internal sources.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Miller Homes is owned by funds managed by Apollo. Moody's regards PE ownership structures to be more prone towards more aggressive financial policies, such as high tolerance for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Miller Homes' liquidity to be adequate. The group's internal cash sources comprise around Â£114 million of cash on balance sheet pro forma for the proposed transaction, as well as funds from operations between Â£100 million and Â£125 million over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition, the company has got access to Â£180 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF), which Moody's expects to remain largely undrawn. All these funds will comfortably cover all expected cash needs in the next 12-18 months which include the significant planned land purchases to support business growth.

The company has one springing minimum inventory covenant attached to the new RCF which is set with significant headroom at closing.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The new notes are guaranteed by material subsidiaries of the group which own more than 90% of the group's assets and EBITDA. The notes are also secured by a floating charge over Miller Homes assets and share pledges. Moody's assumes a standard recovery rate of 50%, which reflects the covenant lite nature of the debt documentation.

The B1 instrument ratings of the new notes - in line with the CFR - reflects the company's capital structure which consists of the backed senior secured notes as the main class of debt. Moody's also excludes the land payables from its loss-given-default (LGD) model which the rating agency uses to determine ranking, because these obligations are effectively fully covered by the fixed charge over the respective value of land.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Miller Homes will continue its track record of organic and profitable growth while reducing its leverage from current levels and maintain an adequate liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the UK housing market conditions will remain positive with demand exceeding supply and gradual increase in house prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if: (1) revenue grows above $2.5 billion while the company maintains a gross margin around current levels; (2) Debt to book capitalisation is sustained below 45%, with net debt to EBITDA below 3x; (3) EBIT interest coverage improves to above 4x; and (4) stable economic and homebuilding industry conditions in the UK remain. An upgrade would also require Miller Homes to generate strong free cash flow while maintaining a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure could materialise if (1) debt to book capitalisation is sustained well above 60% or net debt to EBITDA does not decrease towards 4.0x over the next 18 months; (2) EBIT / interest decreases sustainably below 3x ; (3) gross margin falls meaningfully below current levels; (4) Miller Homes fails to maintain an adequate land bank in line with current levels; (5) the company uses debt to fund substantial land purchases, acquisitions or shareholder distributions; or (6) the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Miller Homes is a UK homebuilder. The company delivered 3,849 units in 2021, generating Â£1,046 million of revenue and Â£208 million of EBITDA. The company is headquartered in Edinburgh and operates Midlands, South and North of England as well as in Scotland. The company is owned by Apollo funds which acquired it from Bridgestone in December 2021.

