Moody's assigns B1 ratings to Patagonia Holdco LLC and its proposed senior secured facilities

New York, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) to Patagonia Holdco LLC ("Patagonia") and a B1 rating to its proposed senior secured facilities comprised of a $800 million first-lien term loan due in 2029, a $200 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility due 2027, and $500 million senior secured notes due 2029.
The proceeds from the senior secured term loan and senior secured notes, together with equity investment from Stonepeak Partners LP, will be used to fund the recently announced acquisition of Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s Latin American business for an enterprise value of $2.7 billion. Patagonia is a holding company fully owned and stablished by Stonepeak, a private equity firm specializing in infrastructure and real estate investments and will hold the Latin American assets acquired from Lumen Technologies.
The ratings assume that the senior secured facilities' final terms and conditions will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Patagonia Holdco LLC
.....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1
.....Proposed $800 million Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan due in 2029, Assigned B1
.....Proposed $500 million Senior Secured Notes due 2029, Assigned B1
.....Proposed $200 million Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, Assigned B1
Outlook:
..Issuer: Patagonia Holdco LLC
.....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 CFR considers Patagonia's relevant position in the Latin American market as a pan-regional independent fiber network provider, connecting 12 countries across the region. The company operates a majority owned, extensive and integrated network comprised of strategic backbone fiber, subsea assets and data center infrastructure, which differentiates it from other regional competitors. The rating also considers Patagonia's diversified and stable customer base, with a high percentage of recurring revenue contracts and historically high renewal rates, which supports a predictable and stable revenue base.
The B1 rating also takes into consideration the comfortable amortization schedule, pro-forma for the proposed senior secured term loan and senior secured notes, with the proposed total amount of $1.3 billion maturing in 2029. Moody´s expects pro-forma adjusted gross leverage to peak in 2022 at around 4.6x and start to decrease towards 3.7x and 3.1x in 2023 and 2024, respectively, driven by a combination of EBITDA growth and gross debt reduction. Once the company starts operating on a stand-alone basis, Moody's expects it to generate enough free cash flow to fund organic growth and prepay part of the outstanding debt over time.
The rating is constrained by Patagonia´s relatively small revenue scale, when compared to rated international peers and weaker FFO Margin than Moody's expects for a B-rated company, of about 28% as of December 2021. In addition, the rating incorporates the execution risk owing to transitioning to a standalone operation and implementing the new business strategy.
On a standalone basis, Patagonia has been able to sustain steady revenue growth in all key markets over time, despite periods of economic instability and change in ownership. The company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin has been stable, averaging 30.3% from 2019 to 2021. From 2022 through 2024, Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA margins to gradually improve, averaging 37%, supported by a strategic shift in segment mix towards higher-margin products within Data Products and the Data Center segment, as well as improvements to the current cost structure. For the last twelve months ending March 2022, the company generated on a stand-alone basis $833 million in revenue and reported $322 million in EBITDA. The company´s main markets are Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru, which together accounted for 76% of total revenue in the same period.
Patagonia's pro-forma liquidity is adequate, with enough cash to meet debt obligations up to 2026. At transaction closing, Patagonia is expected to have $108 million in cash as well as a fully available $200 million revolving credit facility due in five years.
Patagonia's assets include more than 86 thousand kilometers of fiber, 18 data centers with over 4,300 cross connects and 10 cloud on-ramps, the second largest on-ramp concentration in Latin America. The fiber network is further divided in 19 thousand km of metro fiber, 31 thousand km of long-haul and 36 thousand km of subsea fiber.
The company's ability to offer a variety of lit-and dark-fiber solutions, network dense colocation, and subsea connectivity confers a relatively unique product offering that helps to attract and retain a diverse set of customers. Patagonia has a diversified and stable customer base of over 6,400 customers. The company's clients are hyperscale and cloud operators, as well as network centric telecom carriers. Service contracts range from 12 to 60 months with automatic renewable clauses, supporting a predictable, recurring MRR-linked revenue base. Revenue from these contracts is highly diversified, with the top 10 customers representing about 17.1% of net revenues in 2021.
Patagonia's business model also benefits from high barriers to entry for competitors and high barriers to exit for customers. The company owns 99.9% of its metro fiber routes and 69% of its terrestrial network, with the remainder controlled through irrefutable rights of usage contracts (IRUs) and asset swaps. This existing infrastructure, which has an estimated replacement value of approximately $3 billion, would require significant capital and time investment to replicate. A large number of regulatory permissions not easily obtained would also be required to provide the same level of cross-country connectivity. Exit barriers for customers, on the other hand, are also significant. The process of integrating to a new network is time consuming and costly, involving not only the change in connectivity and equipment, but also the training of employees across multiple geographies.
As a communications infrastructure provider, Patagonia has overall a low direct business exposure to environmental and social risks. However, governance considerations are relevant for the company' credit quality. As a private company, Patagonia is not subject to the same level of corporate governance, financial reporting and compliance procedures required from a publicly traded company. Once the transaction is completed, the company will follow Stonepeak's financial and compliance policies and procedures. The private equity firm has pledged to maintain conservative financial policies, including prudent liquidity and capital structure management. As part of Lumen Technologies, Patagonia currently maintains a robust Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) training and compliance regime. Stonepeak intends to work closely with Patagonia's management to support and promote the maintenance of this strong FCPA culture at the company. Patagonia's management is comprised of experienced industry professionals and counts on a group of six independent advisory members with deep experience in the industry.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Patagonia will be able to successfully execute the transition to a stand-alone company while maintaining its strong market presence in Latin America and steady revenue stream. The stable outlook incorporates the premise that the company will maintain prudent financial policies and solid credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Patagonia demonstrates a successful transition to a stand-alone operation and track record of conservative financial policies while maintaining a strong liquidity position and positive free cash flow on a consistent basis. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require the company to maintain leverage below 3.5x adjusted total debt/EBITDA and FCF/debt ratio above 5% on a sustained basis.
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity indicators or credit metrics deteriorate. Quantitatively, the rating could be downgraded if leverage exceeds 4.5x Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA for a prolonged period without a clear path to subsequent deleveraging or the company generates negative free cash flow on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Patagonia Holdco LLC is a holding company fully owned and stablished by Stonepeak Partners LP ("Stonepeak"), a private equity firm specializing in infrastructure and real estate investments and will hold the Latin American assets acquired from Lumen Technologies, Inc. (Ba3 stable). Patagonia's assets include more than 86 thousand kilometers of fiber, 18 data centers with over 4,300 cross connects and 10 cloud on-ramps, the second largest on-ramp concentration in Latin America. The fiber network is further divided in 19 thousand km of metro fiber, 31 thousand km of long-haul and 36 thousand km of subsea fiber. For the last twelve months ending March 2022, the company generated on a stand-alone basis $833 million in revenue and reported $322 million in EBITDA.
