Moody's assigns B1 ratings to Verisure's new senior secured term loan

London, 06 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned B1 ratings to the new proposed
€1 billion senior secured term loan / other senior secured debt issued
by Verisure Holding AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisure Midholding
AB (Verisure). Verisure's B2 corporate family rating (CFR),
B2-PD probability of default rating and Caa1 senior unsecured notes
ratings remain unchanged. The B1 rating of the existing senior
secured notes issued by Verisure Holding AB also remain unchanged.
The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 rating of the proposed new facilities is in line with the existing
senior secured debt. Proceeds from the proposed issuance will be
used to refinance part of the €3.79 billion of currently outstanding
senior secured debt. The largely leverage neutral transaction will
improve Verisure's debt maturity profile and reduces by roughly a third
the refinance wall in H2 2022.
The company's stable business model of providing home alarm systems and
monitoring for mostly residential customers has proven its resilience
during the coronavirus outbreak. The main effect of the outbreak
on the company has been a greatly reduced ability to acquire new customers,
but this has resulted in a much stronger cash flow because of the reduced
customer acquisition spend. Moody's understands that there has
been no material spike in the cancellation rate (6.35% as
of Q1 2020) from the more than 3.4 million customers who provide
the company with a stable source of recurring monthly revenues.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance risks taken into consideration in Verisure's credit profile
include its ownership by private equity sponsors, who tend to have
aggressive financial policies favouring high leverage, shareholder-friendly
policies such as dividend recapitalisations and the pursuit of acquisitive
growth.
LIQUIDITY
Verisure has good liquidity supported by €89 million of cash and
a fully undrawn €300 million revolving credit facility (RCF),
as of 31 March 2020 (pro forma for the proceeds from the €200 million
senior secured notes issued in April 2020).
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The proposed €1 billion of senior secured term loan / other senior
secured debt will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured debt
and share the same security package. The B1 ratings of the senior
secured debt instruments reflect the loss absorption buffer from the unsecured
debt instruments rated Caa1. As of 31 March 2020 (and including
the €200 million senior secured notes issued in April 2020),
there was €3.79 billion of outstanding senior secured debt
and €1.23 billion of unsecured debt instruments.
CREDIT METRICS
The company's leverage, as measured by its Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA, stood at 6.8x as of 31 March 2020. On
a steady-state basis (excluding the costs of growing the subscriber
base but including those of replacing customer contract cancellations),
leverage was 5.2x as of 31 March 2020. Moody's also
assesses financial leverage using other ratios that are relevant for the
alarms monitoring sector, such as debt/recurring monthly revenue
(RMR). Verisure's debt/RMR (including Moody's standard
adjustments to debt and net of capitalised arrangement fees) was 38.0x
as of 31 March 2020. The new proposed €1 billion of issuance
will have no material impact on Verisure's leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could develop if Verisure reduces its Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/recurring monthly revenue (RMR) to below 35x and increases
free cash flow (FCF) (before growth spending)/debt to 10%,
with FCF (after growth spending) turning positive. Along with these
metrics, for an upgrade we would also require at least stable cancellation
rates and customer acquisition costs, and limited requirements for
additional debt financing and dividend payments.
Downward rating pressure could develop if Verisure's Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/RMR remains above 42x for a prolonged period or steady-state
cash flow generation trends towards zero, or if liquidity concerns
were to arise.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Versoix, Switzerland, Verisure Midholding
AB (Verisure) is a leading provider of monitored alarm solutions operating
under the Securitas Direct and Verisure brand names. It designs,
sells and installs alarms, and provides ongoing monitoring services
to residential and small businesses across 16 countries in Europe and
Latin America. The customer base consists of over 3.4 million
subscribers as of 31 March 2020. The company had 17,144 employees
and reported revenues of €1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA
of €703 million as of year-end 2019. The company was
founded in 1988 as a unit of Securitas AB and is currently majority owned
by the private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
