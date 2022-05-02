Moody's assigns B1 to Anuvu's super priority term loan; changes outlook to negative

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to Anuvu Holdings 2 LLC's (Anuvu) $37.5 million senior secured super priority delayed draw term loan. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's upgraded the rating on the existing senior secured super priority delayed draw term loan to B1 from B2 and affirmed the B2 rating on the senior secured priority term loan and the Caa2 on the senior secured takeback term loan. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Anuvu Holdings 2 LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Priority Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Takeback Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD4)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Anuvu Holdings 2 LLC

....Senior Secured Priority Delayed Draw Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD1) from B2 (LGD2)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Anuvu Holdings 2 LLC

....Senior Secured Super Priority Delayed Draw Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD1)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Anuvu Holdings 2 LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Anuvu's Caa1 CFR reflects the prolonged disruption to the company's end markets throughout 2021, which has now spilled into 2022 due to COVID-19 variants that have slowed down the previously expected recovery in air travel and cruise ship passengers. In 2022, Moody's expects the company's EBITDA to recover from 2021 but remain materially depressed leading to high teens leverage figures.

The Caa1 CFR remains supported by expectations that Anuvu's operations will improve to a more normalized run rate by late 2022, with international air travel continuing to recover -- in particular in Asia -- and the number of cruise ships deployed and occupancy on those ships expected to approach historical levels in the second half of 2022 and fully recover in 2023. While the timing of this inflection point remains uncertain, Anuvu maintains adequate liquidity that is further boosted by the newly rated senior secured super priority delayed draw term loan.

Anuvu's revenue generation can be split into two main segments: Connectivity and Media & Content. Connectivity is centered around Inflight Connectivity (IFC), the company's satellite-based service that provides WiFi to short-haul flights mostly within the US, and its Maritime and Government business (MEG).

IFC is heavily reliant on Southwest Airlines, Anuvu's largest customer, but the company has recently been supplying other international clients such as Turkish Airlines. Revenue from IFC comes from receiver equipment installations as well as connectivity service which is largely based on a fixed monthly recurring charge by operating aircraft connected. In 2022 and 2023, IFC will benefit from Southwest Airlines' fleet expansion. On the connectivity side, IFC profitability remains constrained in the short term by high satellite costs. As recovery in its end markets gains pace, Moody's expects Anuvu to invest in its own constellation of satellites which will allow it to materially reduce IFC costs.

Through MEG, Anuvu provides connectivity and entertainment solutions for maritime (yachts and cruise ships), government, energy (oil rigs) and shipping vessels. Revenue is also generated on a fixed monthly rate basis with some revenue sharing agreements for some cruise passenger WiFi usage. A year ago, the momentum in the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations had provided some hope for a full recovery of the cruise ship industry by the end of 2021. This was before the Delta and Omicron variants which delayed that recovery. The cruise industry benefits from a loyal customer base and recent booking trends lead Moody's to believe that cruise ships deployed and occupancy on those ships will approach historical levels in the second half of 2022 and fully recover in 2023.

Anuvu's Media and Content segment provides in-flight entertainment (IFE) and content solutions to mostly long-haul flights which have been slower to recover given continuing travel bans and very low business travel which usually accounts for a large proportion of long-haul segments. With airlines still reeling from more than two years of reduced activity, IFE budgets have been materially reduced and the addressable market is expected to be half of what it was prior to 2020. Given Anuvu's strong relationships with both entertainment providers and airlines, Moody's expects the company to maintain a stable share of this reduced market.

Anuvu's liquidity is adequate over the next four quarters, supported by a cash balance of around $35 million at year end 2021 as well as $37.5 million available under the newly rated senior secured super priority delayed draw term loan. Liquidity is also supported by the company's ability to pay interest on its debt on a payment-in-kind (PIK) basis until April 2023, saving it around $11.5 million of cash interest expense. The company's capital investments are expected to be around $15 million in 2022, half of which will be for growth projects. In 2022, Moody's expect the company to generate modest but positive free cash flow.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's views that, while performance in 2022 will continue to improve, the timing of a more material and prolonged recovery in Anuvu's end markets remains elusive and that leverage (Moody's adjusted) in 2023 could continue to be above Moody's stated range for the current rating category.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Caa1-PD PDR, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The B1 rating on senior secured super priority delayed draw term loans reflects their payment priority ranking ahead of the B2 rated senior secured priority term loan due 2025 and the Caa2 rated senior secured takeback term loan due 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Anuvu's ratings should the company's operations not recover in line with current expectations leading to leverage remaining well above 8x in 2022 or should free cash flow generation be weaker than anticipated, both on a Moody's adjusted basis.

An upgrade to the ratings is unlikely until visibility over a sustained recovery in Anuvu's end markets is established. An upgrade would also require the company to improve liquidity and maintain leverage (Moody's adjusted) well below 6x.

With headquarters in Santa Ana, Californa, Anuvu is a provider of connectivity and content to the worldwide travel industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

