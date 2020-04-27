Moody's assigns B1 to AppLovin's proposed incremental term loan

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 rating to AppLovin Corporation's ("AppLovin") proposed
$250 million incremental term loan B. Net proceeds from
the transaction will be used primarily to fund acquisitions and reduce
revolver borrowings. All other ratings, including AppLovin's
B1 CFR, and the stable outlook are unchanged.
Rating assignment:
... Gtd senior secured incremental 1st lien term
loan due 2025 -- Assigned B1 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
AppLovin's proposed incremental term loan will increase total outstanding
senior secured term loan debt to roughly $1.46 billion,
all of which matures in August 2025. Net proceeds from the add-on
facility and a portion of balance sheet cash will be applied to fund two
acquisitions - Project Billions (closing expected in May) and Redemption
Games (closed April 6) -- as well as repay all advances under the
fully drawn $50 million revolver. Despite the increase in
pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA to roughly 4.7x (or less than
4.4x excluding earnouts due within 12 months and are readily covered
by more than $350 million of cash balances), there is no
immediate impact to AppLovin's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
or the stable outlook. Moody's expects continued organic
revenue and profit growth as well as near term funding of deferred acquisition
costs will bring adjusted leverage below Moody's 4.5x downgrade
trigger by the end of 2020 with adjusted EBITDA margins remaining above
20% and capital expenditures of less than 2% of revenues.
Moody's expects AppLovin's overall top line and EBITDA to
continue growing in the double-digit percentage range supported
by acquisitions. To date, AppLovin's operating performance,
including organic revenue growth, has demonstrated resilience to
the impact of COVID-19 and is supported by users spending more
time online as a result of social distancing. After acquiring over
ten game studios, AppLovin has amassed a diversified portfolio of
more than 65 mobile games with 28 million daily average users (DAU) targeting
the casual gamer.
Moody's expects liquidity to be very good over the next 12 months,
absent additional acquisitions, with balance sheet cash exceeding
$350 million post-closing of the transaction and full availability
under the $50 million revolver due 2023. Moody's expects
the company to report current deferred acquisition cost liabilities of
just under $110 million as of December 2019, and funding
of these current liabililites will contribute to a reduction in cash balances
over the next 12 months.
Governance risks are a key consideration given AppLovin's debt financed
acquisition strategy and minority ownership by financial sponsors.
Founders and other shareholders control 51% of the company leaving
KKR with roughly 33% and Orient Hontai Capital with 16%
(AppLovin's CEO/founder has the right to vote all shares of Orient
Hontai Capital). AppLovin has five voting board members; two
are company executives, two are KKR directors, and one is
an independent director. The CEO has the ability to appoint two
additional directors with the approval of KKR, not to be unreasonably
withheld. Social risks are another key consideration reflecting
consumer privacy concerns and enforcement of General Data Protection Regulation
(GDPR) in Europe since mid-2018, as well as enforcement or
pending adoption of similar rules by additional countries in Asia,
Eastern Europe, and Latin America. In the U.S.,
four states, including California, passed privacy legislation
that went into effect in 2019 or will do so by the end of 2020,
and additional states are considering privacy legislation. Social
risks for AppLovin are mitigated by its current practice to not sell or
share data with third parties.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations for continued
organic revenue growth and that acquisitions will be funded primarily
with excess cash, with any potential debt issuances managed within
the B1 rating. Moody's expects the majority of free cash
flow will be applied to debt balances, in the absence of acquisitions,
and that the founders and other shareholders will retain their majority
ownership in the company with KKR and other financial investors remaining
as minority shareholders.
Ratings could be upgraded if solid revenue and profit growth lead to adjusted
debt to EBITDA being sustained at roughly 3 times, and AppLovin
demonstrates a commitment to conservative financial policies. Liquidity
would also need to be very good with growing cash balances, good
conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow
to debt consistently above 15%. Ratings could be downgraded
if Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5x
due to underperformance or debt financed distributions or acquisitions.
Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates indicated by
working capital requirements becoming a meaningful use of cash,
limited cash balances or revolver availability, or adjusted free
cash flow to debt being sustained in the mid-single digit percentage
range. There would be downward pressure on ratings if organic revenue
growth slows consistently below the mid-single digit percentage
range reflecting underperformance related to execution or competitive
pressures. In addition, an increase in combined ownership
of AppLovin by KKR or other financial sponsors to greater than 50%
could pressure the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
AppLovin Corporation, founded in 2011 with headquarters in Palo
Alto, CA, is a leader in the mobile game industry.
In addition to having acquired over ten mobile game development studios
since the beginning of 2018, the company provides proprietary cloud-first
tools to match buyers and sellers of mobile advertising via auctions.
Absent additional acquisitions, Moody's expects revenues to approach
$1.2 billion over the next 12 months.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This ratings is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carl Salas
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653