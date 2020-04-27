Moody's assigns B1 to AppLovin's proposed incremental term loan

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to AppLovin Corporation's ("AppLovin") proposed $250 million incremental term loan B. Net proceeds from the transaction will be used primarily to fund acquisitions and reduce revolver borrowings. All other ratings, including AppLovin's B1 CFR, and the stable outlook are unchanged.

Rating assignment:

... Gtd senior secured incremental 1st lien term loan due 2025 -- Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

AppLovin's proposed incremental term loan will increase total outstanding senior secured term loan debt to roughly $1.46 billion, all of which matures in August 2025. Net proceeds from the add-on facility and a portion of balance sheet cash will be applied to fund two acquisitions - Project Billions (closing expected in May) and Redemption Games (closed April 6) -- as well as repay all advances under the fully drawn $50 million revolver. Despite the increase in pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA to roughly 4.7x (or less than 4.4x excluding earnouts due within 12 months and are readily covered by more than $350 million of cash balances), there is no immediate impact to AppLovin's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) or the stable outlook. Moody's expects continued organic revenue and profit growth as well as near term funding of deferred acquisition costs will bring adjusted leverage below Moody's 4.5x downgrade trigger by the end of 2020 with adjusted EBITDA margins remaining above 20% and capital expenditures of less than 2% of revenues.

Moody's expects AppLovin's overall top line and EBITDA to continue growing in the double-digit percentage range supported by acquisitions. To date, AppLovin's operating performance, including organic revenue growth, has demonstrated resilience to the impact of COVID-19 and is supported by users spending more time online as a result of social distancing. After acquiring over ten game studios, AppLovin has amassed a diversified portfolio of more than 65 mobile games with 28 million daily average users (DAU) targeting the casual gamer.

Moody's expects liquidity to be very good over the next 12 months, absent additional acquisitions, with balance sheet cash exceeding $350 million post-closing of the transaction and full availability under the $50 million revolver due 2023. Moody's expects the company to report current deferred acquisition cost liabilities of just under $110 million as of December 2019, and funding of these current liabililites will contribute to a reduction in cash balances over the next 12 months.

Governance risks are a key consideration given AppLovin's debt financed acquisition strategy and minority ownership by financial sponsors. Founders and other shareholders control 51% of the company leaving KKR with roughly 33% and Orient Hontai Capital with 16% (AppLovin's CEO/founder has the right to vote all shares of Orient Hontai Capital). AppLovin has five voting board members; two are company executives, two are KKR directors, and one is an independent director. The CEO has the ability to appoint two additional directors with the approval of KKR, not to be unreasonably withheld. Social risks are another key consideration reflecting consumer privacy concerns and enforcement of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe since mid-2018, as well as enforcement or pending adoption of similar rules by additional countries in Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. In the U.S., four states, including California, passed privacy legislation that went into effect in 2019 or will do so by the end of 2020, and additional states are considering privacy legislation. Social risks for AppLovin are mitigated by its current practice to not sell or share data with third parties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations for continued organic revenue growth and that acquisitions will be funded primarily with excess cash, with any potential debt issuances managed within the B1 rating. Moody's expects the majority of free cash flow will be applied to debt balances, in the absence of acquisitions, and that the founders and other shareholders will retain their majority ownership in the company with KKR and other financial investors remaining as minority shareholders.

Ratings could be upgraded if solid revenue and profit growth lead to adjusted debt to EBITDA being sustained at roughly 3 times, and AppLovin demonstrates a commitment to conservative financial policies. Liquidity would also need to be very good with growing cash balances, good conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow to debt consistently above 15%. Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5x due to underperformance or debt financed distributions or acquisitions. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates indicated by working capital requirements becoming a meaningful use of cash, limited cash balances or revolver availability, or adjusted free cash flow to debt being sustained in the mid-single digit percentage range. There would be downward pressure on ratings if organic revenue growth slows consistently below the mid-single digit percentage range reflecting underperformance related to execution or competitive pressures. In addition, an increase in combined ownership of AppLovin by KKR or other financial sponsors to greater than 50% could pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AppLovin Corporation, founded in 2011 with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA, is a leader in the mobile game industry. In addition to having acquired over ten mobile game development studios since the beginning of 2018, the company provides proprietary cloud-first tools to match buyers and sellers of mobile advertising via auctions. Absent additional acquisitions, Moody's expects revenues to approach $1.2 billion over the next 12 months.

