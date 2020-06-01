Moody's assigns B1 to Axalta's new senior unsecured notes

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Axalta Coating Systems, LLC and Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding B B.V.'s proposed senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the new notes are to be used for general corporate purposes. All other ratings remain unchanged.

"The debt issuance will bolster the company's liquidity position during a challenging and uncertain operating environment," said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects a substantial reduction in earnings in the second quarter of 2020. Axalta faces a challenging environment driven by substantial end market weakness following the global outbreaks of coronavirus and implementation of public health measures that triggered an unprecedented slowdown in economic activity. Moody's believes that a sharp decline in miles driven -- a key indicator of accident rates and therefore demand for automotive refinish products -- will undercut demand for the company's refinish business, which represented 39% of sales in 2019. A significant reduction in new automotive builds that resulted from OEM shut downs in April and May will hurt the company's light vehicle segment (27% of 2019 sales) as well. Moody's expects that adjusted financial leverage will rise above 6.0x and free cash flow generation will be substantially diminished. However, an expected recovery in miles driven and auto build rates will result in less significant year-over-year weakness in the third quarter and place the company on a better trajectory in the coming quarters. The concern about temporarily weak credit metrics is lessened by expectations for improved business conditions in the second half of 2020 and a substantial liquidity position, including balance sheet cash in excess of $1 billion on a pro forma basis for the proposed debt issuance and an undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility.

The Ba3 CFR is principally constrained by expectations for weak credit metrics for the rating category and uncertainty related to the pace of recovery in key end markets. Moody's is unlikely to take a negative rating action on Axalta if it temporarily exceeds the triggers for a downgrade during these unusual economic conditions, providing the company maintains very strong liquidity and management takes actions to return credit metrics to levels that support the rating once the economic recovery is firmly in place. The rating is supported by Axalta's very good liquidity position and excellent market position as a coatings producer that generates cash through economic cycles. The rating also takes into consideration recent financial policy statements related to lower leverage targets and pursuit of investment-grade ratings -- a longer-term objective in the current environment, but an important indicator of management's intent.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's very good liquidity position. Given a substantial cash balance, Moody's does not expect the company to draw on the revolver despite an expectation for some cash consumption in the very near term. The credit agreement governing the revolver includes a maximum first lien leverage ratio test set at 5.5x that is only tested if revolver borrowings exceed 30% of capacity at the end of the fiscal quarter. The SGL rating incorporates a scenario where the company's revolving credit facility might not be available fully due to covenant-related restrictions. The SGL rating could be lowered if we expect available liquidity (cash and covenant-adjusted access to revolving credit) to fall below $750 million while credit metrics remain outside boundaries appropriate for the Ba3 CFR.

The B1 rating assigned to the proposed notes, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflects contractual subordination to the company's $400 million first lien senior secured revolving credit facility and $2.1 billion first lien senior secured term loans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook takes into consideration that credit metrics may move outside the rating category for at least the next few quarters and assumes that the company maintains a very good liquidity position. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 4.5x, retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 10%, further deterioration in end markets, significant erosion in the company's liquidity position, or adoption of more aggressive financial policies. However, Moody's is not likely to downgrade the ratings if Axalta temporarily exceeds these thresholds for a short period during unusual economic conditions provided that the company maintains a very good liquidity position and management takes actions to return credit metrics to levels that support the rating once the economic recovery is firmly in place. Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage below 3.5x, retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 15%, and free cash flow-to-debt sustained above 10%.

Environmental, social and governance factors are important factors influencing Axalta's credit quality. Coatings companies generally have less ESG-related risk compared to rated peers in the chemical industry. With respect to Axalta, Moody's focus is placed on governance-related risks considering recent management turnover and an ongoing strategic review, meaningful event risks though tempered by management's recent adoption of more conservative leverage targets and stated intent to achieve investment-grade ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Chemical-Industry--PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is one of the world's leading coatings companies. Axalta was formed as a leveraged buyout of DuPont's Performance Coatings business by an affiliate of Carlyle Group in 2013, became a public company through an initial public offering in 2014, and Carlyle exited by selling its remaining shares in 2016. The company operates two business segments: (i) Performance Coatings, which accounts for over 60% of sales; and (ii) Transportation Coatings, which accounts for under 40% of sales. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Axalta generated $4.5 billion of revenue in 2019.

