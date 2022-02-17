Moody's assigns B1 to Callaway's new term loan, affirms the CFR at B1; outlook remains negative

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Callaway Golf Company's ("Callaway") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at
B1 and Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. Moody's also
assigned a B1 rating to the company's new senior secured term loan B.
The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity is unchanged at SGL-2.
The outlook remains negative.
Callaway plans to simplify its existing capital structure by refinancing
its term debt at Callaway and Topgolf International, Inc.
("Topgolf" CFR B3, Stable). Topgolf was acquired
by Callaway in March 2021 in an all-stock transaction valued at
$1.7 billion. Callaway plans to issue a $950
million 7-year term loan B, proceeds of which will be used
to repay existing term debt at both Callaway and TopGolf while also returning
approximately $166 million of cash to the balance sheet.
The Company also plans to put in place a new $500 million ABL to
replace existing revolvers at both Callaway and Topgolf. The B1
rating on Callaway's existing term loan B due in 2026 and the ratings
of Topgolf are not affected. Upon closing of this transaction and
repayment of the existing debt, Moody's will withdraw the
ratings of Topgolf and of the existing term loans at Callaway and Topgolf.
The affirmation of Callaway's CFR at B1 reflects its large and growing
product diversification within its three business segments which include
golf equipment, golf-themed restaurants and entertainment,
and apparel. However, despite this diversification,
the rapid expansion of Topgolf brings with it the potential for high future
business execution risk given the Topgolf business is capital intensive,
cyclical, and discretionary. There also remains some risk
that local entertainment may decline as consumers start to travel more
following easing of travel restrictions. Moody's expects golfing
will remain strong in 2022 given it is conducive to social distancing.
However, there remains risk that some participants may reduce golfing
as the coronavirus subsides. As families and office workers return
to normal activities, there may also be constraints on the availability
of golfers' time to play the sport given the sizable time investment necessary
to practice and play. Further, the broadening of vacation
travel or inflationary pressure on the consumer may reduce participation
and spending on golf equipment and local entertainment activities.
Callaway's new capital structure will result in high financial leverage
at close of 5.7x pro-forma Debt to EBITDA (as of December
31, 2021) inclusive of the operating leases at Topgolf that were
written up due to purchase accounting at the time of the acquisition of
Topgolf and which Moody's regards as debt. The write up of
leases added about half a turn to leverage. Moody's expects
financial leverage will remain high throughout 2022 due to investments
in Topgolf and then moderate to below 5.5x debt-to-EBITDA
by mid-2023. However, the potential for future execution
challenges with its Topgolf expansion strategy or an unexpected waning
in demand of its highly discretionary categories could derail its ability
to deleverage. If the company cannot improve its EBITDA,
leverage could increase as the company continues to invest in Topgolf
venues. While Callaway beleives its future Topgolf investment requirements
have declined from approximately $200 million at acquisition to
approximately $70 million at present, Moody's expects
that Callaway will curtail new investment at Topgolf and preserve free
cash flow if operating conditions turn negative. Moody's
further expects liquidity to remain good with cash on hand of $352
million as of December 31, 2021 and full availability of its contemplated
$500 million of ABL facility.
The negative outlook reflects execution risk in Callaway's plans to expand
its Topgolf locations and improve EBITDA, which could impact its
ability to reduce leverage to below 5.5x debt to EBITDA within
the next 12 to 18 months since debt is likely to continue to increase
to fund Topgolf venue construction. The negative outlook also reflects
the potential for a pullback in golfing-related activities from
elevated levels seen during the pandemic that may subside as participation
in a broader array of other leisure activities is restored.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned
B1 (LGD4)
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Callaway's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial
leverage and participation in the niche golfing-related products
and apparel business that is highly discretionary. Callaway's credit
profile is also constrained by high execution risk in its expansion plans
for Topgolf, a business that is capital intensive and vulnerable
to competition from other entertainment options and pullbacks in discretionary
consumer spending, and requires significant investment outside of
Callaway's traditional golf equipment business. Callaway's credit
profile is supported by its strong market position and good geographic
and product diversification in the broader golf-related category.
The credit profile also reflects Callaway's good liquidity, large
scale, and meaningful improvement in the golf equipment business
over the last year driven by increased participation in golfing.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's
forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. The consumer durables industry is
one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because
of exposure to discretionary spending. Moody's expects that consumer
interest in golf will continue to benefit Callaway over the next year
as golfing will remain strong given it is conducive to social distancing,
but there is risk of demand falling as the coronavirus pandemic eases.
Because the company utilizes various metals, resins, energy,
and other raw materials in its production process and distributes products,
there is some environmental risk. The company must responsibly
source raw materials and refine manufacturing processes to minimize the
environmental effects. However, the environmental risks are
not a significant credit factor.
Callaway is publicly-traded and on a stand-alone basis has
generally kept a conservative financial profile with modest leverage.
However, combined company debt and leverage have increased following
the acquisitions of Jack Wolfskin in January 2019 and Topgolf in March
2021 that requires significant investment. The all-stock
investment in Topgolf is a conservative approach, but continued
increases in debt to fund future investment needs in Topgolf could impede
deleveraging.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity
deteriorates, or ongoing investments in Topgolf detracts from the
company's ability to reduce financial leverage from current high
levels. Leverage maintained above 5.5x debt to EBITDA could
result in a downgrade.
Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance is stable or improves
across the company's golf and apparel businesses, and returns
on the Topgolf investments are good. An upgrade would also require
the company to maintain good liquidity, generate comfortably positive
free cash flow before growth related investments and to improve EBITDA
materially such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x.
As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up
to the greater of (A) $455 million and (B) an amount equal to 100%
of Consolidated EBITDA of the Borrower calculated on a pro forma basis
as of the most recently completed four consecutive fiscal quarters plus
unlimited amounts subject to the First Lien Leverage Ratio not to exceed
3.0x. Incremental debt amounts up to $455 million
and an amount equal to 100% of Consolidated EBITDA may be incurred
with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. Non-wholly-owned
subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or
transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could
jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting
such guarantee releases. The credit agreement provides some limitations
on up-tiering transactions, including no amendment,
waiver or consent, shall, without the prior written consent
of each Lender directly affected thereby (i) subordinate, or have
the effect of subordinating, the obligations under the Credit Documentation
to any other indebtedness or other obligation, or (ii) subordinate,
or have the effect of subordinating, the liens securing the obligations
under the Credit Documentation to liens securing any other indebtedness
or other obligation. The above are proposed terms and the final
terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Callaway Golf Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA,
manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, and golf and
lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of global
brands includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew
and Jack Wolfskin. Callaway also owns the Topgolf golf entertainment
business. Topgolf owns and operates 64 golfing centers in the US
and 3 centers in the U.K. Revenue for the publicly-traded
company, pro-forma for full year benefit of Topgolf,
was $3.3 billion for the last twelve-month period
ended December 31, 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Iarriccio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653