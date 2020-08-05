Moody's assigns B1 to Central China Real Estate's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Central China Real Estate Limited (CCRE, Ba3 stable).

CCRE will use the proceeds from the proposed bonds to refinance its existing medium to long-term offshore debt, which is due within one year.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"CCRE's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its leading market position and long operating track record in Henan province, its growing contracted sales over the past 2-3 years and its adequate liquidity," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"At the same time, CCRE's CFR is constrained by its geographic concentration in Henan province, the execution risks and funding needs associated with the company's fast-growth sales plan, and its high exposure to joint ventures (JVs)," adds Tsang.

The proposed bonds — which will be mainly used for debt refinancing — will not have a material impact on CCRE's credit metrics, but they will improve the company's liquidity and debt maturity profile. Moody's expects CCRE's revenue/adjusted debt to remain at 70%-75% and EBIT/interest at 2.5x-3.0x in the next 12-18 months, appropriately positioning the company's CFR at the Ba3 rating level.

Moody's expects the company's contracted sales (heavy assets) to grow modestly to around RMB80 billion in the next 12-18 months from RMB71.8 billion in 2019, supported by its strong brand and execution abilities, as well as the solid housing demand in its home markets. Such growth will support the company's future revenue growth and liquidity. In the first six months of 2020, CCRE's contracted sales (heavy assets) grew by 8.5% to RMB30 billion compared to the same period last year, despite the disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

CCRE has good liquidity, as reflected in its unrestricted cash of RMB22.7 billion at 31 December 2019. Its adjusted cash/short-term debt —including amounts due to and from its JVs — was 113% at the same date. Moody's expects CCRE's cash holdings and operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt and committed land premiums over the next 12-18 months.

CCRE's B1 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination.

This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of CCRE's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, because of the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In terms of governance consideration, the Ba3 CFR takes into account the concentration of CCRE's ownership in its controlling shareholder, Wu Po Sum, who had a 73.66% stake in the company as of June 2020. The company's provision of financial guarantees to related parties will also increase its contingent liabilities and raise concerns over potential risks of fund leakage.

These concerns are mitigated by (1) the presence of special committees — in particular the audit and remuneration committees — that are chaired by independent nonexecutive directors to oversee corporate governance matters, and (2) the application of the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong in governing related-party transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

CCRE's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company can maintain (1) its leadership position in Henan province and generate sales growth, (2) its adequate liquidity levels, and (3) a disciplined approach to land acquisitions.

CCRE's ratings could be upgraded if it (1) successfully executes its sales plans through the cycles, (2) broadens its geographic coverage in a disciplined manner, (3) strengthens its offshore banking relationships, and (4) maintains strong liquidity and prudent financial management practices.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include its (1) revenue/adjusted debt exceeding 75%-80%, (2) EBIT/interest coverage rising above 3.5x, and (3) adjusted cash/short-term debt rising above 2.0x.

Significant reduction in contingent liabilities associated with JVs or lower risks of providing funding support to JVs could also be positive for the ratings. This could result from a reduced usage of JVs or a significant improvement in the financial strength of its JV projects.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade CCRE's ratings if it (1) experiences a significant decline in contracted sales; (2) suffers a significant decline in its profit margins; or (3) accelerates its expansion, such that its liquidity deteriorates or its debt levels rise significantly, or both.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) revenue/adjusted debt below 60%-65% on a sustained basis; (2) EBIT/interest consistently below 2.5x-3.0x; or (3) adjusted cash/short-term debt below 1.0x-1.5x.

Downgrade pressure could also increase if the company's contingent liabilities associated with JVs or the risk of providing funding support to JVs increase significantly. This could result from a significant deterioration in the financial strength and liquidity of its JV projects or a substantial increase in investments in new JV projects.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1992, Central China Real Estate Limited (CCRE) is a leading property developer in China's Henan province. As of the end of 2019, the company's land bank totaled 38.58 million square meters in attributable gross floor area (GFA). Its revenue was RMB30.8 billion ($4.4 million) in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

