Moody's assigns B1 to Dealer Tire's new first lien term loan; CFR unchanged at B2

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Dealer Tire Financial, LLC's ("Dealer Tire") new senior secured first lien term loan. The company's existing ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating and Caa1 unsecured rating, remain unchanged at this time. The outlook is stable.

Dealer Tire is seeking to amend and extend the maturity of its first lien term loan by two years to December 2027. Earlier in 2022, Dealer Tire upsized its first lien revolving credit facility to $250 million and extended it to through June 2027. The existing rating on the current term loan due December 2025 will be withdrawn upon completion of the amendment.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dealer Tire Financial, LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B2, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dealer Tire's ratings reflect Moody's expectation for Dealer Tire to demonstrate steady top line growth and maintain its EBITDA margin around 10% over the next twelve months. Moody's expects Dealer Tire's debt/EBITDA to approximate 5.5x by the end of 2022, which is down from elevated levels above 6x in recent years. Further, Moody's expects Dealer Tire to maintain adequate liquidity with full availability of its $250 million revolving credit facility and free cash flow to total debt of about 3% over the next twelve months.

Dealer Tire maintains a niche position as the primary tire distributor serving the automotive dealer channel with exclusive, long-term relationships with many premium-brand auto manufacturers. However, the company does have relatively high customer (automotive OEMs) and supplier concentrations (tire manufacturers). These concentrations expose the company to potential shifts in industry dynamics, including consumer buying preferences and production disruptions at its suppliers.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view for a steady EBITDA margin and moderately positive free cash flow over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company grows profitably with higher than historic margins. Debt/EBITDA expected to be sustained below a 5x and EBITA/interest expense above 3x could also result in a rating upgrade. The expectation for continual generation of moderately positive free cash flow, maintenance of a good liquidity profile and a less aggressive financial policy could also support a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if Dealer Tire experiences a deterioration in EBITDA margin or if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 6x through weaker earnings or a more aggressive financial policy. A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity position weakens, resulting in an increased usage on its revolver. A lower rating could also result from changing industry dynamics that result in falling market share from the loss of a key customer or supplier.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dealer Tire Financial, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is engaged primarily in the business of distributing replacement tires through alliance relationships with automobile OEMs and their dealership networks in the US. Through its Simple Tire platform, the company is engaged in the distribution of tires through the e-commerce channel. The company's Dent Wizard business is a leading provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. Dealer Tire is majority owned by Bain Capital since 2018 and generated about $3.3 billion in revenue for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Cavanagh

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

