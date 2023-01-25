Moody's assigns B1 to Franchise Group's proposed first lien add-on term loan

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to Franchise Group, Inc.'s ("Franchise Group") proposed $200 million add-on senior secured first lien term loan. All other ratings are unchanged, including the B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B1 senior secured first lien term loan rating, and the B3 senior secured second lien term loan rating. The company's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) is also unchanged. The outlook remains negative.

Proceeds from the proposed add-on term loan will be used to refinance outstanding borrowings under the company's unrated $400 million ABL revolving credit facility. The refinancing transaction is leverage neutral and frees up additional borrowing capacity under the revolver to support cash flow needs over the next 12 months. However, the refinancing will increase Franchise Group's interest expense and reduce its already weak interest coverage. Moody's expects improved performance at American Freight, and that the company will fully transition the Badcock customer finance business to a third party over the very near term. This will result in free cash flow turning positive, debt reduction and improving credit metrics. However, execution risk remains high, particularly given the difficult economic environment.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Franchise Group, Inc.

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Franchise Group, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Franchise Group's B1 CFR incorporates governance factors including the company's aggressive financial policies, such as its acquisitive growth strategy and the use of significant amount of free cash flow to pay dividends and, more recently, repurchase shares. Franchise Group's rapid acquisition activity increases operating risk and diminishes the visibility of near term earnings. However, this is balanced against a more moderate leverage policy, with a recent track record of issuing equity to help fund acquisitions and significant debt reduction following transactions. The rating is supported by the strategic benefits of recent acquisitions, including increased scale, industry and product diversification, and potential synergy realization. Franchise Group operates in five separate retail segments and one services segment, with no one segment representing more than 28% year-to-date revenue. Liquidity is adequate, with balance sheet cash, a return to positive free cash flow, and ample excess revolver availability expected to more than cover cash flow needs over the next twelve months. Moody's expects excess cash will be used to reduce debt and improve credit metrics.

While Moody's continues to expect Franchise Group to maintain moderate leverage levels over the longer term, future acquisitions could once again temporarily increase leverage. Franchise Group's limited operating history with ownership of the recently acquired groups is also a key consideration. Given that the company has rapidly grown through many successive acquisitions since being formed in July 2019, it has yet to prove that its business strategies and financial policies are sustainable over the longer term. The December 2021 acquisition of Badcock came on the heels of the debt-funded Pet Supplies Plus, LLC acquisition in March 2021 and Sylvan cash acquisition in September 2021. While having successfully paid down acquisition debt using proceeds from asset sales, the integration of Badcock remains incomplete because it has not yet transitioned customer financing to a third party as planned.

The negative outlook reflects Franchise Group's weaker than expected 2022 operating performance and credit metrics, particularly interest coverage, and need to execute the turnaround of American Freight, fully transition its Badcock customer financing business to a third party over the very near term, return to positive free cash flow and improve credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be downgraded if financial policies remain aggressive, such as continued share repurchases or acquisitions prior to reducing Moody's debt/EBITDA below 4x or improving EBIT/interest expense to above 2x. An inability to transition the customer financing business to a third party in the very near term, or improve liquidity, including a turn to positive free cash flow or improving average revolver availability, could also result in a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded over time if Franchise Group demonstrates steady revenue and profit growth, successful acquisition integration and synergy realization, positive free cash flow and a full transition of Badcock's customer financing business to a third party. An upgrade would also require a balanced financial policy that allows the company to maintain Moody's debt/EBITDA below 3x and EBIT/interest expense above 2.5x.

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), through its subsidiaries, operates franchised and franchisable businesses including The Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, LLC, Badcock Home Furniture & More, American Freight, Buddy's Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. Revenue for the twelve month period ended September 2022 exceeded $4.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

