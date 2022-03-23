Moody's assigns B1 to HAH Group Holding Company, LLC's incremental first lien term loan

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to HAH Group Holding Company, LLC's (dba Help at Home, "HAH") $205 million incremental senior secured first lien term loan. All other ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 ratings on the existing senior secured first lien bank credit facilities, and Caa1 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan, remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the incremental first lien term loan and approximately $150 million of new and rollover equity will be used to fund two acquisitions. The incremental financing is credit negative as it will increase leverage to approximately 7 times on a Moody's adjusted basis, leaving very little room in the current rating for additional acquisitions of scale. However, the financing will also improve liquidity by upsizing the revolving credit facility to $131 million from $74 million.

Despite the increase in leverage, the acquisitions are strategically sensible and will increase HAH's size and scale, diversify its geographic presence, and contribute to earnings growth. However, there is also integration risk given the two simultaneous acquisitions and reimbursement risk with HAH's entry into a new state (New York).

LGD Adjustment:

..Issuer: HAH Group Holding Company, LLC

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, LGD Adjusted to LGD6 from LGD5

Assignments:

..Issuer: HAH Group Holding Company, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

HAH's B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, reimbursement risk, and limited but improving geographic diversification with a substantial concentration of revenues in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York (pro forma for the acquisitions). Moody's estimates HAH's financial leverage at approximately 7 times for fiscal year 2021 and pro forma for the two acquisitions. Moody's expects that HAH's financial leverage will decline to 6 times in the next 12-18 months as the acquisitions are fully integrated and HAH benefits from the added scale. However, deleveraging may be impacted by additional costs due to labor pressures facing the industry.

The B2 CFR is supported by HAH's position as a leader in the home care market. Moody's expects that this market will benefit from favorable industry dynamics given growing demand for home based services as well as significant cost advantages over facility-based care. Further, HAH's rating reflects its consistent track record of organic revenue growth.

Moody's expects HAH to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. This is based on Moody's expectation of around $20-$30 million of free cash flow generation. The company's good liquidity is also supported by about $25 million of cash (pro forma for the transaction) and the upsized undrawn $131 million revolving credit facility. The company estimates making approximately $30 million in earnout payments in FY 2023, if certain EBITDA targets related to the acquisitions are met in FY 2022.

HAH faces social risks, such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider home care and health to face the same level of social risk as hospitals as care at home is viewed as an affordable alternative to hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. Further, given its high percentage of revenue generated from Medicare and Medicaid, HAH is exposed to regulatory changes and state budget challenges. HAH is also exposed to wage inflation, particularly as it must maintain a large workforce with largely unskilled labor, which is experiencing rising minimum wages in certain markets and labor pressures.

From a governance perspective, HAH is owned by private equity sponsors, and as such, Moody's expects leverage to remain high and financial policies to remain aggressive and to benefit shareholders.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that HAH will maintain solid organic growth backed by growing demand for home care services and that the company will deleverage to 6 times in the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences a material weakening of liquidity. Ratings could also be downgraded if HAH engages in an aggressive debt funded acquisition strategy or distributes shareholder dividends. Ratings could also be downgraded if HAH experiences significant integration or reimbursement issues stemming from the acquisitions. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 6 times.

Ratings could be upgraded if HAH further diversifies its business geographically. Ratings could also be upgraded if there is reduced working capital volatility. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if leverage is sustained below 5 times.

Help at Home is one of the largest providers of home personal care and support services to the elderly and people with disabilities in their homes and community-based settings. HAH will have approximately $1.5 billion of revenues pro forma for the two acquisitions. HAH is owned by CenterBridge Partners, L.P., The Vistria Group, LP, Wellspring Capital Partners, L.P. and certain executive officers, employees and other minority investors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Locker

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

