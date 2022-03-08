Moody's assigns B1 to Imprivata's upsized Term Loan, affirms B2 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has assigned a B1 instrument rating to Imprivata, Inc.’s (“Imprivata” or “the company”) proposed $383 million incremental first lien senior secured term loan, and upgraded the ratings on the company’s existing first lien senior secured credit facilities to B1 from B2. Proceeds from the incremental term loan, along with a new $300 million second lien term loan (unrated) will go towards funding the acquisition of SecureLink and the combined company’s acquisition by Thoma Bravo Fund XV. The upward rating action on the first lien debt reflects its more senior position in the capital structure relative to the new second lien debt.

As part of the transaction, SecureLink’s existing owner, Cove Hill Partners will become a minority owner of the combined company, while Imprivata’s private equity sponsor Thoma Bravo will retain majority ownership, with the remaining proceeds of the debt financing enhancing the company’s cash balance. Moody’s also affirmed Imprivata’s B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook is stable.

A summary of today’s action follows:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Imprivata, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Imprivata, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Imprivata, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Imprivata, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The SecureLink acquisition stands to increase Imprivata’s already high financial leverage to around 9x, pro forma for the debt issuance. The company’s aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership is a key governance risk. Nevertheless, the affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Moody’s view that the strategic rationale for acquiring SecureLink’s product portfolio is sound and will significantly enhance Imprivata’s offerings and market position in providing security and digital identity solutions to the healthcare and adjacent industries. The rating also reflects Imprivata’s relatively small scale and limited end-market diversification.

The B2 CFR is supported by the company’s leading position in identity and access management software within the healthcare industry, as well as the company’s solid free cash generation profile (about 4% FCF to total debt pro forma for the transaction). The company had excellent gross retention rates (at least 95%) over the last several years, while also increasing revenue through new business wins and by selling more services to existing customers. In addition, the rating is supported by the strong secular trends of Imprivata’s core business, with expected high revenue growth from a growing addressable market in security and digital access management, aided by the ongoing consolidation in the healthcare industry. Moody’s anticipates that through a combination of revenue and profit growth, and healthy free cash flow generation, Imprivata will reduce its financial leverage to below 7.0x by the end of 2023.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Imprivata’s governance is a risk to the credit rating. Private equity-owned software companies typically have much more tolerance for higher financial leverage for acquisitions and shareholder returns than comparable publicly traded software peers. Moody’s anticipates that Imprivata will continue to be acquisitive to bolster its market presence.

Overall, environmental risks are considered low for Imprivata as a software company. The credit risks stemming from social issues are linked to data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers.

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that Imprivata will achieve high-single digit percent revenue growth over the next 12-18 months, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the healthcare industry wanes. The stable outlook accommodates a moderate level of acquisitions including debt financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody’s would consider an upgrade if the company significantly increases its scale, while maintaining conservative financial policies, such that leverage is sustained below 5.0x and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 10%. Moody’s would consider a downgrade if market share is materially weakened as a result of increased competition, leading to revenue declines or financial leverage to be sustained over 7.0x. A deterioration of liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The rating is supported by Imprivata’s very good liquidity, as evidenced by the company’s expected high cash balances and solid free cash flow generation ability. Even after accounting for the increase interest expense related to a higher debt burden, Moody’s expect Imprivata to generate about $60 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. In addition, the company will have an undrawn, upsized $100 million revolving credit facility and over $100 million of cash on the balance sheet to provide additional sources of liquidity.

Imprivata is an identity and access management software platform focused on providing solutions to the healthcare industry. Imprivata is majority owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Revenue for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was about $330 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody’s general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gerald Granovsky

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

