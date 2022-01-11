Moody's assigns B1 to International Petroleum Corp; stable outlook

Note: On January 11, 2022, a corrected version of the press release was published. Due to an internal administrative error, the wrong version of this press release was published previously. Revised release follows.

Frankfurt am Main, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to International Petroleum Corp. (IPC). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to IPC's proposed $300 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2027. The outlook on IPC is stable.

The proceeds of the issuance will be used to repay existing debt of IPC, which was $183 million as of 30 September 2021, as well as for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

International Petroleum Corp.'s (IPC) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its: (1) relatively good reserve profile with about 118 mmboe 1P developed (1PD) reserves and a net reserve life of about 7 years; (2) low capex requirements of about $4-$5 per barrel to broadly replace depleting reserves; (3) a strong track record of increasing its daily production through acquisitions and capex optimization; (4) healthy balance sheet with EP debt/avg. daily production of about $6,800 and debt/EBITDA of 0.9x for the end of 2021 pro forma for the proposed issuance of a $300 million bond; (5) strong free cash flow generation under our base case (Brent at $68 in 2021 and $65 in 2022) and (6) a sound liquidity profile.

These credit strengths are balanced by: (1) modest scale and diversification with about 41k boe/d of oil production (net of royalties) from its assets in Canada, France and Malaysia in 2020 (2) the company's relatively mature oil and gas assets, which will it make difficult to raise production meaningfully without acquisitions or material capex investments (3) relatively high production costs of about $15.5 per barrel considering the additional costs for diluent, royalties, and the WTI / WCS differentials for a large part of IPC's production compared to other international peers, (4) the absence of a formal hedging strategy (5) limited track record of operating the majority of its oil and gas assets which have been acquired within the past four years; (6) some uncertainty on its future asset footprint and financial policy as the company is likely to grow its daily production through external acquisitions, financed by debt.

The limited visibility as to IPC's future asset footprint and financial policy limits the rating. Moody's understands that IPC is aiming to grow its daily production meaningfully over the next years, in line with its track record since inception in 2017. Hence, the rating agency expects management to deploy a meaningful portion of its about $195 million to $205 million cash on balance expected for early 2022 (pro forma for the proposed bond issuance) to either actively engage in acquisitions or to undertake a major investment campaign over the next 24 months. In case of any major transaction Moody's B1 CFR incorporates Moody's expectations that the company will maintain at least adequate liquidity to offset potential volatility in commodity prices and Western Texas Intermediate to Western Canadian Select (WTI /WCS) differentials and will actively seek to hedge a meaningful portion of its oil and gas production.

Considering its strong liquidity, the company has no formal hedging and leverage targets in place currently. At the same time Moody's acknowledges that the company has operated under a relatively conservative financial policy with debt/EBITDA at around 1.0x since 2017. At times of higher net/debt, IPC typically hedged between 30% and 40% and 15% and 25% of its Canadian oil and gas production, respectively, to reduce its commodity exposure at times of higher debt.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations include IPC's conservative balance sheet management over the past years, including the issuance of significant amounts of equity to finance acquisitions. The company repaid the lion's share of its Reserve Based Lending Facilities in Q3 2021, which were drawn in 2018 to finance the acquisitions of Suffield and to co-finance the acquisition of Blackpearl (out of $548 million, $393 million were financed via equity) in 2018 and Granite in 2020.

Furthermore, the presence of the Lundin family as an anchor shareholder (about 30% of shares) with a long-term investment horizon supports our assessment of a relatively conservative financial policy. While Moody's understands thar the family has significant financial means which in the past were deployed to support growth of its companies, at the same time the family can exert meaningful influence on IPC's strategy. Several of the members of the board of directors have been working for or with companies owned by the Lundin family and L.H. Lundin is a board member. Furthermore, William Lundin serves as the company's Chief Operating Officer since December 2020.

Environmental risks that we consider in IPC's credit profile include its presence in western Canada which exposes it to carbon reduction policies and lack of egress due to social opposition to new pipeline capacity, as well as typical industry risks such as increased regulations, liquid spills, and very high carbon transition risk. Upstream companies will face increasing regulations and costs over time, particularly oil producers, as decarbonization efforts and the transition towards cleaner energy accelerates.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers IPC'S liquidity profile strong. Following the execution of the proposed bond transaction, Moody's expects IPC to have about $195 million - $205 million cash on balance by early 2022 and access to an approved CAD75 million (about $60 million) fully undrawn senior revolving credit facility (RCF) coming due in January 2024. According to Moody's base case, funds from operations well above $200 million will be sufficient to cover capex spending (about $100 million), operational cash needs, working capital requirements, decommissioning expenses and the announced share buyback program of about $50 million.

The B1 rating incorporates Moody's expectation that management will at all times maintain meaningful liquidity headroom on top of the CAD75 million RCF in case of any larger acquisition or distribution to shareholders to offset potential commodity price volatility.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed senior unsecured $300 million guaranteed notes are rated B1 in line with the CFR. The CAD75million senior RCF will have share pledges from the operating subsidiary IPC Canada Ltd. and therefore will rank ahead of the bonds in priority of claim. However, the RCF will not be of a sufficient magnitude to warrant downward notching for the bonds. The RCF will have no financial covenants.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on IPC's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that company will be able to maintain its production at current levels with moderate capex spending. Furthermore, it takes into account that the company will use the lion's share of cash on balance following the issuance of the bond to either grow its portfolio or increase shareholder remunerations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The B1 rating could be upgraded if IPC: (1) successfully grows its daily production towards 80k boe/d while maintaining stable 1PD reserve life; (2) keeps its retained cash flow to debt ratio above 40%; (3) sustains LFCR above 1.5x and debt / EBITDA below 1.5x; (4) maintains a strong liquidity buffer.

The B1 rating could be downgraded if IPC's: (1) retained cash flow to debt ratio falls below 30% on a sustained basis; (2) LFCR falls below 1.0x and debt/ EBITDA exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis; (3) daily production declines or 1PD reserve life materially deteriorates; (4) liquidity profile materially deteriorates as evidenced by sustained negative FCF generation or meaningful debt financed acquisitions / shareholder distributions which materially reduced liquidity headroom.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

IPC is a relatively small international oil and gas company with a daily production of about 44k boe/d from its portfolio of relatively mature assets in Canada, Malaysia and France. IPC reported sales and EBITDA of about $554 million and $260 million, respectively, over the last 12 months ending September 2021. The company was created in 2017, when Lundin Energy AB (Baa3, stable) spun off its non-Norwegian assets. The company is publicly listed in Sweden and Canada and its shares are owned by about 31% by the Lundin family and its management. Remaining shares are widely diversified among institutional, retail and other investors.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Janko Lukac

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

