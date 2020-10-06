Moody's assigns B1 to JLR's new notes

London, 06 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 instrument rating to Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc's (JLR, company) new expected $500 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2025. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes rank pari passu with the existing unsecured financial indebtedness of the company, which continues to represent the vast majority of the company's debt capital structure. The notes are unsecured, but benefit from guarantees of the main operating subsidiaries. Accordingly, they are rated in line with the existing senior unsecured notes and the corporate family rating.

JLR's fiscal quarter to June 2020 was severely impacted by the pandemic-related closures of dealerships and disruptions to manufacturing operations. Retail and wholesale (excl. China joint venture) volumes were down 42.4% and 53% while the company also recorded a GBP1.5 billion cash outflow in the quarter. For the fiscal quarter to September 2020, the company recorded a 11.9% drop in retail volumes and ca. GBP300 million improved liquidity. Accordingly, Moody's expects some recovery in the company's cash flow profile from the trough in the quarter to June 2020, but overall free cash flow for fiscal 2021 (March) to remain visibly negative. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is also likely to remain elevated and outside Moody's expectation of below 6.0x for the rating level. JLR's recovery in the coming quarters will meaningfully depend on the pace of broader market and economic recovery in its end markets as well as any further government measures introduced in these regions. While JLR's relative performance and execution in this context is important, the rising debt burden poses additional challenges to restoring a financial profile more commensurate with the rating level. Other additional external risk factors such as a potential "no-deal" Brexit at the end of 2020 also remain. Accordingly, any further negative developments could cause a downgrade.

However, operations have been recovering in recent months including, as of 31 July 2020, 98% of global dealerships fully or partially open and the resumption of manufacturing activity across all of its sites. In addition, Land Rover Defender sales are ramping up and the company is expanding the number of models with hybrid powertrains. The company currently expects volume, revenue and profit to increase in the second fiscal quarter (to September). The company also expects positive free cash flow over the remaining quarters of fiscal 2021 alongside a reduction in net debt. While risks remain high, Moody's believes that a degree of market recovery, ongoing model launches including refreshes and the company's extended transformation programme will provide potential for the company to achieve metrics commensurate with the B1 rating by fiscal 2022.

Moody's continues to view JLR's liquidity as adequate. As of September 2020, the company had an estimated GBP5.0 billion of liquidity including around GBP3.0 billion in cash and short-term deposits. The new notes will add to this liquidity while the company has limited debt maturities in calendar year 2020 and 2021 (the next being a GBP300 million bond maturing in January 2021). Moody's expects some recovery in the company's cash flow profile from the trough in the quarter to June 2020, but overall free cash flow for fiscal 2021 to remain visibly negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive pressure could arise should JLR be able to (1) reduce leverage (Debt/EBITDA) to below 5.0x; (2) improve Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin to sustainably above 2% and (3) materially reduce negative free cash flow towards a sustained positive free cash flow profile. Conversely, JLR's ratings could be under further negative pressure in case of (1) failure to demonstrate material improvements in profitability in the next 12 to 24 months; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to consistently exceed 6.0x; or (3) a deterioration in JLR's liquidity position as a result of continued high negative free cash flows.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

JLR is a UK manufacturer of premium passenger cars and all-terrain vehicles under the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. JLR operates six sites in the UK, one in Slovakia and has a joint venture (JV) in China. The company generated 42% of fiscal 2020 unit (retail) sales in Europe (of which 21% in the UK), 25% in North America, 18% in China (including JV) and 15% in other overseas markets, resulting in total revenue of GBP23 billion for fiscal 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

