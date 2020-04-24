Moody's assigns B1 to Merlin's proposed senior secured notes; ratings remain under review

London, 24 April 2020 -- Moody's today has assigned a B1 rating (under review for possible downgrade) to the proposed issuance size of EUR 500 million senior secured notes due in 2025 to be issued by Motion Finco S.A.R.L. All the existing ratings of the group, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating assigned to Motion Midco Limited (Merlin or the company), remain unchanged and under review for downgrade. Outlook on all ratings is under review.

The new notes will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured notes at Merlin Entertainment Limited and the term loans borrowed by Motion Finco S.A.R.L, and benefit from the same guarantor package and security. Moody's understands that the guarantors of the new notes are substantially the same as for the existing loans and notes and represent at least 80% of EBITDA. In line with the existing secured credit facilities, the security will only include pledges over material intercompany receivables of obligors, shares in each obligor and material company and bank accounts of each obligor. The senior secured credit facilities, including the proposed notes, and Merlin Entertainment Limited senior secured bonds, which were previously unsecured but were granted security following Merlin's acquisition by its current shareholders in November 2019, are rated B1 - one notch above the CFR as they benefit from the cushion provided by structurally and legally subordinated senior unsecured notes issued by Motion Bondco DAC, which are rated two notches below the CFR at Caa1. Moody's incorrectly referred to Merlin Entertainment Limited senior secured bonds as unsecured in its press releases dated 18 November 2019 and 7 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The planned issuance will strengthen the group's liquidity which is under pressure following the closure of most of the company's attractions. However, the additional debt will add approximately 0.5x to the company's already high leverage, delay the anticipated deleveraging, and increase the interest burden. Moody's estimates the company's adjusted leverage at around 7.7x as of December 2019.

All ratings remain under review, prompted by the closure of Merlin's attractions in most of the geographies the company operates, including Europe, the US and Australia, and will result in a sharp decline in revenue and free cash flows in 2020.

Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will result in a shutdown of the majority of the company's attractions for three months, with most of the attractions operating again from mid-June to July. However, the pace of recovery may be slow in the first few months after opening and uneven across different countries depending on social distancing measures, consumer sentiment, and travel restrictions. There are also high risks of more challenging downside scenarios. For instance, the recent state of emergency in Japan, which was declared amid the second wave of the virus spread, led to closure of LEGOLAND Japan, which had been re-opened a few weeks prior to that.

The outlook is rating under review. The review that was initiated on 7 April 2020 and is still unresolved will focus on (i) the current market situation with a review of travel and leisure restrictions and visitation levels across Merlin's key markets, (ii) the liquidity measures taken by the company and their impact on the company's balance sheet, and (iii) other measures being taken by the company to reduce its cost base and protect cash flow. The proposed transaction would have a positive impact in supporting the company's liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks taken into consideration in Merlin's credit profile include a private-equity sponsored structure that often results in higher tolerance for leverage and a greater appetite for M&A and dividends. Nevertheless, Moody's views Merlin's ownership structure to have a longer investment horizon and potentially more supportive compared to a typical LBO. KIRKBI, which owns 50% of the company, is Merlin's partner and a major investor in the company for almost 15 years. KIRKBI has been increasingly relying on Merlin as one of the major avenues to promote its LEGO brand and hence is interested in Merlin's long-term development. In addition, CPP Investments and Blackstone, whose investment in Merlin is through its longer dated Core fund, are both long-term oriented shareholders.

LIQUIDITY

Merlin's liquidity is adequate. The rating agency estimates that the proposed issuance will bring the company's total pro-forma liquidity to around GBP980 million as of March, which should provide the group with enough resources to withstand the pandemic-driven shutdown, even if it continues through the key summer months.

The company's cash flow remains characterised by material seasonal swings, with nearly all earnings and net inflows generated in the second and third quarters. Cash flow from operations tends to be negative in the first quarter because of lower earnings and seasonal capital investment, although there is a working capital inflow in the quarter, in part owing to prepayments by ticket-holders for activities during the summer.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Merlin's Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA decline toward 7x while recovering its number of visitors and EBITA margins to pre-crisis levels.

Moody's could downgrade Merlin's ratings if confinement measures and travel restrictions extend through or beyond the peak summer season, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity.

