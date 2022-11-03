Moody's assigns B1 to Nomad's new $825 million term loan

London, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to the new $825 million backed senior secured term loan B2 due 2029 to be issued by Nomad Foods Lux S.a r.l. All the existing ratings of the group (Nomad Foods BondCo Plc, Nomad Foods Europe MidCo Limited, Nomad Foods Lux S.a r.l.), including Nomad Foods Limited's (Nomad or the company) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating are unchanged. The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new term loan will be used to refinance the outstanding $906 million ($960 million original) backed senior secured term loans due May 2024. The transaction extends its maturity profile and slightly reduces the company's leverage. As a result of the planned refinancing Nomad's next maturity will be pushed to 2026 for the undrawn €175 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and to 2028 for the term loans and notes. However, it will also lead to a lower Moody's adjusted EBITA interest coverage which Moody's expects to remain solid between 4x and 4.5x following the refinancing compared to around 5x as of Q3 2021.

Nomad's operating performance based on the preliminary Q3 results has also improved with 26.7% revenue growth (7.2% organic revenue growth excluding Fortenova's contribution) and €40 million or 35% company adjusted EBITDA growth. Moody's estimates that as a result of the increasing profits and the refinancing Nomad's financial leverage, on a Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA basis has improved to approximately 5.4x as of Q3 2022 from 5.9x as of Q2 2022, an adequate level for the company's B1 rating. Moody's expects the leverage to decrease further to around 5x over the next 12-18 month, supported by low- to mid single digits revenue growth and benefits from synergies and transformation programme.

Nomad's rating is supported by (1) its strong foothold in the European frozen food market, with leading market positions in a number of countries; (2) its good geographic diversification across Europe; (3) its portfolio of long standing brands with strong customer recognition; and (4) expectations of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Nomad's rating is constrained by (1) its exposure to a mature market that demands ongoing innovation to maintain top-line and profitability growth; (2) its customers being large retailers which negotiation power may lead to time lag when putting through price increases; (3) exposure to volatility in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; and (4) some appetite for acquisitions and shareholder friendly actions such as share buy-backs.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The company is NYSE listed and subject to the SEC regulations. Nomad benefits from well-developed governance guidelines and procedures. The company has demonstrated some appetite for debt-funded M&A, as illustrated by acquisitions of FFBG, Aunt Bessie and Goodfella's and Moody's expects this to continue. The company also has a track record of shareholder-friendly actions, including share buybacks. More positively, the company demonstrated prudent liquidity management over the last several years and adhered to its financial policy target of 4.5x maximum net leverage despite the debt-funded acquisitions.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is good, supported by about €100-150 million free cash flow generation in each of 2022 and 2023 and by €214 million cash balance pro-forma for the refinancing. Moody's notes that Nomad's free cash flows in 2022 have been temporarily affected by additional investment to inventory to mitigate supply chain disruption and by one-off effect from Fortenova acquisition. The company's €175 million RCF is likely to remain undrawn. Moody's also expects that the company will maintain good flexibility under its single financial covenant, a net debt covers below 7.25x, only applicable to its RCF and tested when drawn above 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Nomad's capital structure comprises €800 million of backed senior secured notes due June 2028 and €1.4 billion equivalent of backed senior secured bank credit facilities, split among a €553 million term loan due June 2028, the new $825 million term loan due 2029 and a €175 million RCF due June 2026.

Applying the Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology (assuming a standard 50% recovery rate), all these instruments are rated at the same level as the corporate family rating, reflecting their pari passu ranking. The instruments also share the same guarantee and security package.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of low to mid single-digits organic growth in both sales and profitability over the next 12-18 months leading to gradual deleveraging. While the Moody's understands that Nomad aims to make further acquisitions to build a global consumer food business, the stable outlook factors in Moody's assumption that any debt-funded acquisition activity will be small in nature.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreases well below 5x on a sustained basis, (2) the company maintains a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the mid-teens in percentage terms and good liquidity, and (3) Nomad maintains solid free cash flow / debt at around 10%.

Nomad's rating could be lowered if (1) the company's earnings deteriorate, resulting in Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increasing well above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or (2) the Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin declines towards the low teens in percentage terms or liquidity concerns emerge. Moody's could also consider downgrading the rating if significant concerns arise on the ability of the company to address debt maturities in 2024 or in the event of any material debt-funded acquisitions or change in financial policy.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Middlesex, the UK, Nomad Foods Limited (Nomad) a leading producer of frozen food products. The company's key markets include the UK, Italy, Germany and Sweden, but it serves several other European countries. The company sells a wide range of branded frozen food items, including seafood, vegetables, poultry and ready meals. It generated revenue of €2.7 billion in 2021.

Nomad is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (market capitalisation was close to $2.5 billion as of date of this publication) and is led by co-founders and co-chairmen Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin.

