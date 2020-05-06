Moody's assigns B1 to Owens Brockway new sr unsec notes; Ba3 CFR at Owens-Illinois Group is unchanged; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc.'s (a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. (OI Group)) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due May 2027. The Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) at OI Group are unchanged. The outlook remains negative. The proceeds from the new bonds will be used to repurchase existing debt and pay fees and expenses. The terms and conditions of the bonds are expected to be substantially the same as the exisitng bonds. Moody's considers the transaction credit neutral.

OI Group has limited exposure to industries that may be negatively affected by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and high exposure to those that are expected to benefit including food and beverage. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc.

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Strengths in OI Group's credit profile include a leading position in the glass packaging industry, wide geographic footprint and continued focus on profitability and volume growth. The company has led the industry in establishing and maintaining a strong pricing discipline which has had a measurable impact on the competitive equilibrium. OI Group is one of only a few major players that have the capacity and scale to serve larger customers and has strong market shares globally, including in faster growing emerging markets. The company has a wide geographic footprint and the industry is fairly consolidated in many markets. No single customer generates more than 10% of consolidated net sales. Governance risks are less than the most other companies in the sector since OI Group is the subsidiary of a public company, O-I Glass, which has an independent board of directors and is not owned by a private equity firm.

Weaknesses in OI Group's credit profile include the high concentration of sales, high percentage of premium products and asbestos liabilities. The credit profile is also constrained by the mature state of the industry, cyclical nature of glass packaging and lack of growth in developed markets. Glass is considered a package for premium products and subject to substitution and trading down in an economic decline. OI Group is heavily concentrated with a few customers in the beer industry and has a high concentration of sales in mainstream bottled beer (which has been declining). Additionally, OI Group generates approximately two-thirds of its sales internationally while half of the interest expense is denominated in U.S. dollars.

The negative outlook reflects the company's stretched credit metrics and the lack of room for negative variance in the operating plan. The company has missed projected expectations and will need to execute on its multi-pronged operating plan in a challenging environment in order to improve metrics.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if OI Group fails to sustainably improve credit metrics or there is an increase in the asbestos liability. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is any deterioration in the operating and competitive environment. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if funds from operations to debt remains below 12.5%, debt to EBITDA remains above 4.8 times, and/or the EBITDA to interest expense remains below 4.0 times.

An upgrade is unlikely given OI's current credit metrics and profile. However, the ratings could be upgraded if there is evidence of a sustainable improvement in credit metrics within the context of a stable operating and competitive environment. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if funds from operations to debt increases to greater than 16%, EBITDA to interest expense increases above 5.0 times and debt to EBITDA declines below 4.0 times.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile characterized by large cash balances, positive free cash flow and adequate external liquidity. The company generally holds a significant cash balance which is held mostly in USD and in liquid investments of high credit quality. The company produces sufficient cash flow to cover its cash needs, but generally needs to draw on the revolver to cover peak working capital needs in the first quarter. OI Group has a $300 million revolver and a $1,200 million multicurrency revolver, which both expire June 2024. The company also has a significant amount of uncommitted credit lines in certain geographies. The credit facilites have one financial covenant, a maximum net leverage ratio of 5.0 times. Cushion under the covenant is expected to be modest. Annual amortization on the term loans is 1.25%, 2.50%, 3.75%, 5%, 5%, and 82.50% over the term. Sources of alternate liquidity include the company's real estate which is excluded from the collateral under the credit facility.

Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. is one of the leading global manufacturers of glass containers. The company has a leading position in the majority of the countries in which it operates. OI Group serves the beverage and food industry and counts major global beer and soft drink producers among its clients. Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were approximately $6.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

