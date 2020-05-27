Moody's assigns B1 to Par Petroleum's new secured notes; changes outlook to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Par Petroleum, LLC's (Par) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of both Par's senior secured notes due 2025 and senior secured term loan due 2026 at B1. Moody's assigned a B1 rating to Par's proposed $100 million of senior secured notes due 2026. Par's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The change in Par's outlook to negative reflects our expectation for rising leverage in 2020 amid challenging industry conditions as well as uncertainties about timing and scope of recovery in refined products demand," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3 from LGD4)

....Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD3 from LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Par's B1 CFR reflects modest scale and benefits from its integrated asset base for logistics, transportation, storage and retail in several niche markets. Par is taking steps to manage through the large decline in demand for refined products including reduced throughput rates. Moreover, Par has reduced or deferred certain capital spending and operating expenses. It can further defer certain expenditures if necessary. While these expenditure cuts are meaningful to contend with the current challenging operating environment, Moody's expects the company's profitability, cash flow and leverage to be negatively impacted by the decline in refined products demand in 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The refining and marketing sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand for refined products and to commodity prices. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The change in the outlook to negative reflects the risk to Par's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the refined products demand shock to its operations and cash flow.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Par will maintain adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $62 million of cash and an undrawn ABL revolver that expires in December 2022 with a borrowing base of $49 million. Net proceeds from the proposed senior secured notes would increase cash but potentially come at a high cost of capital. Important to the company's liquidity are inventory financing agreements which mature on various dates in 2021 so renewals will be key. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $400 million outstanding under such arrangements. The company's next debt maturity is that of its $49 million convertible senior notes due June 2021.

Par's $300 million of senior secured notes maturing 2025, $238 million senior secured Term Loan B maturing 2026 and proposed $100 million of senior secured notes maturing 2026 are rated B1, the same as the CFR. The secured notes and term loan, which comprise the substantial majority of the company's debt, rank pari passu and secured by first priority liens on substantially all property and assets excluding certain property that is collateral under the ABL revolver and inventory financing agreements. They are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis as to the payment of principal and interest by its parent company, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. The company also has $49 million of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2021, a $44 million retail property term loan due 2024 secured by certain retail properties in Hawaii, and $7 million of other term loan debt largely comprised of a loan taken out in April 2020 to finance property in Hawaii.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Par's credit metrics will weaken in 2020 in an environment of lower refined products demand while considering uncertainties about timing and scope of future recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 4.5x; retained cash flow to debt below 10%; or weakening liquidity.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include further growth in scale and diversification; debt/EBITDA below 3.5x; and retained cash flow to debt over 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Par Petroleum, LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded energy company with refining operations, retail and logistics operations across several states including Hawaii, Washington and Wyoming.

