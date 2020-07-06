Moody's assigns B1 to Sunac's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed
senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Sunac China Holdings Limited
(Ba3 stable).
The rating outlook is stable.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the issuance mainly to refinance
existing debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The proposed notes will lengthen Sunac's debt maturity profile and will
not have a material impact on its credit metrics, because the proceeds
will mainly be used to refinance its existing debt," says Danny
Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst, and
also Moody's Lead Analyst for Sunac.
Moody's expects Sunac's credit metrics will remain moderate for its Ba3
corporate family rating (CFR) in the next 12-18 months.
Despite the slowdown in land purchases in the first half of 2020,
Moody's expects that the company will continue to pursue mergers
and acquisitions amid industry consolidation, which will impact
its capital and partly offset the benefits from its solid revenue growth
due to strong sales over the past two to three years.
Consequently, Moody's expects Sunac's revenue/adjusted debt
will stay between 46%-50% over the next 12-18
months from around 46% in 2019. Similarly, the company's
interest-servicing ability, as measured by adjusted EBIT/interest
coverage, will stay at around 2.1x-2.3x from
around 2.2x over the same period.
Sunac's gross contracted sales fell 8.8% to RMB195.3
billion in the first six months of 2020 compared with last year,
because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. But Moody's
expects its contracted sales will slightly increase in 2020 when compared
with 2019, supported by good quality land resources, strong
brand name and good sales execution.
The company reported 21% growth in contracted sales to RMB556.2
billion for 2019, following 27% and 140% growth in
2018 and 2017 respectively.
Sunac's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its strong sales execution,
leading brand and market position in China's Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities,
as well as the good quality of its land bank. The rating also considers
Sunac's good liquidity profile, driven by its rapid asset turnover
business model.
However, the CFR is constrained by Sunac's modest credit metrics,
a result of the company's business expansion and sizable acquisitions
over the past years.
The B1 rating on the proposed notes reflects the risk of structural subordination,
given the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries
and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.
In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination, reducing the expected recovery rate
for claims at the holding company level.
Sunac's liquidity is adequate. Its cash holding of around
RMB126 billion as of 31 December 2019 largely covers its short-term
debt of RMB136 billion. We expect the company's cash holding,
together with the expected operating cash inflow, will cover its
committed land purchases, dividend payments, as well as,
capital spending and payables for its previous acquisitions, over
the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook on Sunac's CFR reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will continue to maintain its healthy revenue growth,
improve its profitability, control its investments in non-property
businesses and maintain its leverage over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could emerge if Sunac: (1) demonstrates its
ability to exercise restraint in its non-core business investments;
(2) maintains its solid liquidity position; and (3) improves its
credit metrics, such that its adjusted revenue/debt rises above
70%-75% and adjusted EBIT/interest rises above 3.0x-3.5x
on a sustained basis.
Material reduction in contingent liabilities associated with joint ventures
could also be positive for the ratings.
However, Moody's could downgrade the ratings in case of:
(1) a material decline in its contracted sales; (2) a weakening in
its liquidity position; (3) substantial investments in non-property
development businesses; or (4) a weakening in credit metrics,
such that its adjusted revenue/debt falls below 50%-60%
and adjusted EBIT/interest drops below 2.0x-2.5x
on a sustained basis.
Downward rating pressure could also increase if the company's exposure
to contingent liabilities associated with joint ventures increases materially.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 7 October 2010, Sunac
China Holdings Limited is an integrated residential and commercial property
developer with projects in China's main economic regions. The company
develops a diverse range of properties, including high-rise
and mid-rise residences, detached villas, town houses,
retail properties, offices and car parks.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Danny Chan
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077