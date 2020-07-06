Moody's assigns B1 to Sunac's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Sunac China Holdings Limited (Ba3 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the issuance mainly to refinance existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed notes will lengthen Sunac's debt maturity profile and will not have a material impact on its credit metrics, because the proceeds will mainly be used to refinance its existing debt," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst, and also Moody's Lead Analyst for Sunac.

Moody's expects Sunac's credit metrics will remain moderate for its Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) in the next 12-18 months. Despite the slowdown in land purchases in the first half of 2020, Moody's expects that the company will continue to pursue mergers and acquisitions amid industry consolidation, which will impact its capital and partly offset the benefits from its solid revenue growth due to strong sales over the past two to three years.

Consequently, Moody's expects Sunac's revenue/adjusted debt will stay between 46%-50% over the next 12-18 months from around 46% in 2019. Similarly, the company's interest-servicing ability, as measured by adjusted EBIT/interest coverage, will stay at around 2.1x-2.3x from around 2.2x over the same period.

Sunac's gross contracted sales fell 8.8% to RMB195.3 billion in the first six months of 2020 compared with last year, because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. But Moody's expects its contracted sales will slightly increase in 2020 when compared with 2019, supported by good quality land resources, strong brand name and good sales execution.

The company reported 21% growth in contracted sales to RMB556.2 billion for 2019, following 27% and 140% growth in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Sunac's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its strong sales execution, leading brand and market position in China's Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, as well as the good quality of its land bank. The rating also considers Sunac's good liquidity profile, driven by its rapid asset turnover business model.

However, the CFR is constrained by Sunac's modest credit metrics, a result of the company's business expansion and sizable acquisitions over the past years.

The B1 rating on the proposed notes reflects the risk of structural subordination, given the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination, reducing the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company level.

Sunac's liquidity is adequate. Its cash holding of around RMB126 billion as of 31 December 2019 largely covers its short-term debt of RMB136 billion. We expect the company's cash holding, together with the expected operating cash inflow, will cover its committed land purchases, dividend payments, as well as, capital spending and payables for its previous acquisitions, over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook on Sunac's CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to maintain its healthy revenue growth, improve its profitability, control its investments in non-property businesses and maintain its leverage over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could emerge if Sunac: (1) demonstrates its ability to exercise restraint in its non-core business investments; (2) maintains its solid liquidity position; and (3) improves its credit metrics, such that its adjusted revenue/debt rises above 70%-75% and adjusted EBIT/interest rises above 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

Material reduction in contingent liabilities associated with joint ventures could also be positive for the ratings.

However, Moody's could downgrade the ratings in case of: (1) a material decline in its contracted sales; (2) a weakening in its liquidity position; (3) substantial investments in non-property development businesses; or (4) a weakening in credit metrics, such that its adjusted revenue/debt falls below 50%-60% and adjusted EBIT/interest drops below 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could also increase if the company's exposure to contingent liabilities associated with joint ventures increases materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 7 October 2010, Sunac China Holdings Limited is an integrated residential and commercial property developer with projects in China's main economic regions. The company develops a diverse range of properties, including high-rise and mid-rise residences, detached villas, town houses, retail properties, offices and car parks.

