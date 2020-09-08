Moody's assigns B1 to Switch's proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) ) has assigned a B1 rating to Switch, Ltd.'s (Switch) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 (Unsecured Notes). The net proceeds from the sale of the Unsecured Notes issuance will be used to repay the outstanding borrowings under Switch's revolving credit facility and a portion of its term loan B, with the remaining proceeds to be used to add cash to the balance sheet. Moody's also assigned a Ba1 rating to the company's newly amended and extended $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility and upgraded its senior secured term loan B (due 2024) to Ba1 from Ba3. Moody's has also affirmed Switch's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and maintained the company's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating. Switch's outlook remains positive based on the company's solid financial position and growth upside from data center builds and continued expansion within the company's four US regional markets.

Switch's financial policy has historically incorporated a prudent approach to funding cash flow deficits and remains an important driver of the credit profile going forward. The company is also expected to maintain its currently low dividend with only small annual increases going forward.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Switch, Ltd.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Switch, Ltd.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Switch, Ltd.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Switch, Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Switch's Ba3 CFR reflects its strong growth profile and bookings trends, contracted recurring revenue, high margins, low churn, efficient capital investment and the company's market position operating some of the world's largest data centers providing retail colocation and interconnection services. The company's rating is also supported by its patent protected technology, innovative data center design concepts and value proposition that differentiates it from competitors. In addition, the company has a solid asset base relative to its debt load and owns the majority of its assets, which should allow for significant operating leverage as the business continues to scale with revenue growth in the low double-digits. These factors are offset by the company's moderate scale, improving but still concentrated customer profile, moderate leverage and negative free cash flow resulting from stabilized but still high capital intensity associated largely with success-based growth. Moody's expects Switch's negative free cash flow, the result of capital investments to support growth, to steadily decline further in 2021 and 2022. Switch's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) for the last 12 months ending June 30, 2020 was 4.0x.

Moody's has maintained an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating on Switch primarily supported by its cash balances and $500 million revolver despite our expectation of negative free cash flow over the next 12 months. Pro forma for the company's Unsecured Notes issuance, Switch will have about $70 million of cash on hand and full availability under its revolver. Moody's anticipates the company will rely on its cash balances and utilize its revolver to finance its cash flow deficit for the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects capital spending to be about 58% of revenue in 2020 and 2021, respectively, down from capital spending levels near 70% of revenue in 2018. However, Moody's notes that if liquidity becomes strained, Switch can pull back on current or future growth-based capital spending and estimates that maintenance capital spending will range at low single-digit levels as a percentage of revenue. The company also has a quarterly dividend and an annual cash tax distribution that negatively, but only nominally, impacts free cash flow. The company recently increased its dividend to a higher but still low level, but Moody's expects future annual increases will be only nominal in nature. In concert with its inaugural senior unsecured notes issuance, Switch has also amended its maintenance covenant to a 4x senior secured leveraged ratio from a total leverage ratio.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of Switch, as reflected in the Ba3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The first lien senior secured credit facilities are rated Ba1 (LGD2), two notches above the Ba3 CFR, given the loss absorption support provided by the company's new senior unsecured notes rated B1 (LGD5).

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Switch will increase its scale through steady revenue and EBITDA growth, maintain leverage below 4x (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained basis and prudently fund future organic or any M&A-related growth. Moody's expects Switch will continue to initially fund cash shortfalls from organic growth by drawing down on its $500 million revolver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Switch's ratings following continued strong bookings trends, steady revenue and EBITDA growth execution in both new and existing markets, and if leverage remains below 4x (Moody's adjusted) on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if leverage is sustained above 4.5x (Moody's adjusted). Also, the ratings could face pressure if the company engages in shareholder friendly activity that pressures its credit metrics or liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Switch, Ltd. provides colocation space and related services to global enterprises, financial companies, government agencies and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch also licenses its intellectual property to data center equipment manufacturers. The company operated 12 data centers across four campuses as of June 30, 2020.

