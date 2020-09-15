Moody's assigns B1 to Times China's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Times China Holdings Limited (Ba3 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

Times China will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance mainly to refinance certain of its existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed notes will not materially impact Times China's financial profile or Ba3 corporate family rating, because it will mainly use the proceeds to refinance existing debt," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst, and also Moody's Lead Analyst for Times China.

Moody's expects Times China's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, to improve towards 75% over the next 12-18 months from 60% for the 12 months that ended June 2020. This improvement will be driven by an expected recovery in revenue growth and slowing debt growth, thanks in turn to the growing conversion of redevelopment projects that lower capital spending on land acquisitions.

Moody's expects the company's interest-servicing ability, as measured by adjusted EBIT/interest coverage, will improve to around 3.5x over the same period from 2.7x for the 12 months that ended June 2020, underpinned by stable gross margins. Such credit metrics support the company's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR).

Times China's gross contracted sales increased by 10% year-on-year to RMB40.4 billion for the first seven months of 2020 despite the impact of coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects contracted sales will remain largely stable in 2020 when compared to 2019, supported by abundant saleable resources and the company's good execution track record. The company registered 29% year-on-year growth in contracted sales to RMB78.4 billion in 2019.

Times China's Ba3 CFR reflects its growing operating scale, established brand, and good track record of property development in Guangdong Province. The rating also takes into account the company's stable profit margins and strong liquidity profile.

However, the company's Ba3 CFR is constrained by its geographic concentration in Guangdong Province.

The B1 rating on the proposed notes reflects the risk of structural subordination, given the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination, reducing the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company level.

Times China's liquidity is good. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings along with its operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its committed land payments and maturing debt in the next 12-18 months.

The company's reported cash balance of RMB34.5 billion as of 30 June 2020 also well covered its short-term debt of RMB24.1 billion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on Times China's CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain growth in its contracted sales, as well as carry out disciplined land acquisitions and debt management to maintain a financial profile that is consistent with its Ba3 CFR.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Times China registers stable growth in sales and an increased operating scale, maintains strong liquidity, and records an improvement in its credit metrics.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include cash/short-term debt above 1.5x, EBIT/interest coverage above 3.5x and revenue/adjusted debt above 75%-80% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company registers a decline in sales, an increase in its debt leverage or a weakening in its liquidity position, or undertakes aggressive land or project acquisitions.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include cash/short-term debt below 1.0x, EBIT/interest coverage below 2.5x or revenue/adjusted debt below 60% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Times China Holdings Limited is a property developer based in Guangdong Province, focused on meeting end-user demand for mass-market housing. As of 30 June 2020, the company had 130 property projects across 12 cities in Guangdong Province, and in some major provincial cities outside Guandong Province, such as Changsha, Wuhan, Chengdu and Hangzhou. The company's land bank totaled around 21.8 million square meters (sqm) as of the same date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

