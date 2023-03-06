Moody's assigns B1 to Topgolf Callaway's new term loan, affirms the CFR at B1; outlook remains stable

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp's ("Topgolf Callaway", "The company") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at B1 and Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the company's new senior secured term loan B. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

Topgolf Callaway plans to simplify its existing capital structure by refinancing and combining its term debt at Topgolf Callaway and Topgolf International, Inc. ("TGI" CFR B3, Stable). TGI was acquired by the company in March 2021 in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.7 billion and the capital structures of these two companies have thus far remained separate. Topgolf Callaway now plans to issue a new $1.1 billion 7-year term loan B, proceeds of which will be used to repay existing debt at both Topgolf Callaway and TGI while also increasing cash on the balance sheet. The Company also plans to increase its existing $400 million ABL revolver to $525 million and make it available to both Topgolf Callaway and TGI. Borrowings under the existing $175MM TGI revolver will be paid off with proceeds from the new term loan B and then terminated. There is no impact on TGI's current ratings or stable outlook. Upon closing of this transaction and repayment of the existing debt, Moody's will withdraw all ratings at TGI and of the existing term loan at Topgolf Callaway.

The affirmation of Topgolf Callaway's CFR at B1 reflects its good product diversification within its three golf-related business segments, which consist of golf equipment, golf-themed entertainment restaurants, and apparel. The company's continued improving operating performance in the golf equipment business has enabled it to aggressively expand its Topgolf entertainment business to boost growth while keeping financial leverage from increasing. However, the rapid expansion of Topgolf entertainment venues brings with it the potential for high future business execution risk given the Topgolf business is capital intensive, cyclical, and discretionary. There also remains some risk that spending on golf equipment and entertainment may recede over the next year as inflationary pressure continues to challenge consumers and demand for golf equipment moderates from high levels reached during the pandemic.

Moody's expects Topgolf Callaway's revenue to remain stable over the next 12-18 months with modest revenue growth of about 2% to 3% as lower demand for golfing equipment and apparel is more than offset by growth in the restaurant entertainment segment as the company continues to add more locations at a cadence of about 11 venues per year. Moody's expects that the company will be able to navigate through the weaker recessionary environment over the next 12-18 months and continue to successfully expand TGI locations to drive growth. Moody's further expects financial leverage will remain high starting at 5.9x debt-to-EBITDA as of December 31, 2022 (pro-forma for the transaction) and then moderating to below 5.0x debt-to-EBITDA over the next 12-18 months. However, the potential for future execution challenges with its TGI expansion strategy or waning demand or increased competition for its highly discretionary categories could derail its ability to deleverage. If the company cannot improve its EBITDA, leverage could increase as the company continues to invest in new TGI venues. Moody's expects that Topgolf Callaway can curtail new investment at TGI and preserve free cash flow if operating conditions turn negative. Further, Moody's expects TGI will not utilize funding from the golf equipment/apparel business by the end of 2023. TGI will nevertheless remain heavily reliant on external cash sources from lease-type structures such as REITs including upfront funding advances during construction to help with new venue builds. This is likely to result in rising lease liabilities that outstrips the consolidated company's free cash flow and leads to rising debt.

Moody's expects liquidity to remain good as reflected in the SGL-2 rating with cash on hand of $265 million as of December 31, 2022 pro forma for the proposed refinancing, and $525 million of availability of its ABL facility following its contemplated refinancing. These cash sources along with operating cash flow and leases should provide ample funding for the sizable capital spending. Moody's anticipates that the company will only opt to begin construction on new Top Golf venues once some lease funding is in place, which alleviates some of the reliance on the company's internal cash sources and the revolver.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Topgolf Callaway's B1 CFR reflects its high financial leverage and participation in the broad golf-related equipment and apparel categories that are highly discretionary. The company also owns TGI, a business that is capital intensive and vulnerable to competition from other entertainment options and pullbacks in discretionary consumer spending, though provides good growth potential in the entertainment sector. Topgolf Callaway's credit profile is supported by its strong market position and good geographic and segment diversification within golf-related categories. The credit profile also reflects Topgolf Callaway's good liquidity, large scale, and meaningful improvement in the golf equipment business over the last two years driven by increased participation in golfing. The company also has the ability to adjust the level of future investment in Topgolf should market conditions turn negative.

The planned expansion of TGI's venue base over the next 3-5 years will lead to significant capital expenditures and funding needs that exceed Topgolf Callaway's combined operating cash flow. TGI plans to utilize cash, operating cash flow, revolver borrowings and advances from leasing entities such as REITs to help fund the expansion. The significant amount of leases (approximately $2.3 billion as of December 2022) far exceeds the amount of funded debt ($1.35 billion pro forma for the refinancing including the convertible notes). Leases and Topgolf Callaway's total debt are likely to continue to grow to support TGI's expansion, with the significant fixed charges creating vulnerability to any deterioration in returns on the Top Golf venue business that could arise from shifts in consumer spending, higher operating costs, or increased competition. Top Golf's growth potential thus also involves high business risk in the competitive and discretionary entertainment sector. Moody's assumes in the ratings that Topgolf Callaway's $250 million of convertible notes due in May 2026 will convert to equity in 2023 because the company's stock price exceeds the $17.62 conversion price by about 30% and the company can otherwise redeem the notes beginning in May 2023. The company's stock price will need to remain above the conversion price in order to be able to call the notes early. A conversion would help mitigate some of the overall increase in debt Moody's otherwise anticipates in 2023. EBITDA growth and the conversion of the notes should lead to debt-to-EBITDA falling to 5.0x over the next 12-to-18 months from approximately 5.9x as of December 2022 pro forma for the refinancing.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.'s ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) with ESG factors having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. Driving this score is the company's moderate governance practices in the context of the company's business profile, which positions it below average and the exposure carries overall moderately negative credit risks. Governance risk is driven primarily by its financial strategy and risk management policies as seen with high financial leverage from debt financed acquisitions and high funding needs to support Top Golf's venue growth plans. As with most consumer durables companies, the company's exposure to environmental risks are considered moderately negative. Topgolf Callaway's exposure to social risks is also moderately negative with some exposure to customer relations, health and safety, human capital and responsible production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Topgolf Callaway's overall business will remain stable over the next 12-18 months with growth in TGI's entertainment business offsetting modest pressure in revenue and earnings in both the equipment and apparel businesses. Moody's expect this positive momentum in TGI will lead to less cash investment needs from Topgolf Callaway's golf equipment and apparel business to support TGI's expansion. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to navigate through the weaker inflationary environment and be prudent with share repurchases and investment in new venues to preserve cash should the downturn impact its business more severely. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company maintains good liquidity including access to leases to help fund venue expansion, and that the unsecured convertible notes are converted to equity during 2023.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity deteriorates, or ongoing investments in TGI detract from the company's ability to reduce financial leverage from current high levels. A downgrade could also occur if Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x or there is a deterioration in returns on the Top Golf entertainment business due to shifts in consumer demand, rising costs or increased competition.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance is stable or improves across the company's golf and apparel businesses, and returns on the TGI investments are good. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain good liquidity, generate comfortably positive free cash flow and improve EBITDA such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of (A) $560 million and (B) an amount equal to 100% of Consolidated EBITDA of the Borrower calculated on a pro forma basis as of the most recently completed four consecutive fiscal quarters plus unlimited amounts subject to the First Lien Leverage Ratio not to exceed 3.0x. Incremental debt amounts up to $560 million and an amount equal to 100% of Consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including no amendment, waiver or consent, shall, without the prior written consent of each Lender directly affected thereby except with respect to debtor-in-possession financing, (i) subordinate, or have the effect of subordinating, the obligations under the Credit Documentation to any other indebtedness for borrowed money, or (ii) subordinate, or have the effect of subordinating, the liens securing the obligations under the Credit Documentation to liens securing any other indebtedness for borrowed money (except as expressly permitted by the Credit Documentation). The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., (formally known as Callaway Golf Company) is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, and manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, and golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of global brands includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Topgolf Callaway also wholly owns Topgolf International Inc. (TGI), a business it acquired in March 2021 that owns and operates 78 golfing entertainment centers in the US and 3 in the U.K. Additionally, it has 5 franchised locations. Topgolf Callaway is a publicly-traded company, with consolidated revenue of $4.0 billion for the last twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 (including TGI).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Iarriccio

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

