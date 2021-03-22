Moody's assigns B1 to Tunas Baru's proposed US dollar notes

Singapore, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B1 rating to Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (P.T.)'s (TBLA) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes.

The outlook is stable.

TBLA will use the net proceeds from the notes to fully repay the outstanding $250 million senior notes due January 2023 issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary TBLA International Pte. Ltd., its Indonesian Rupiah denominated bonds due March 2023 (IDR1.3 trillion) and March 2025 (IDR200 billion), and a portion of its working capital loans.

"The B1 rating on the proposed notes is in line with TBLA's B1 corporate family rating, as the presence of upstream guarantees from major operating subsidiaries mitigates structural subordination risk for bondholders," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"We also expect TBLA will continue to demonstrate low reliance on secured financing over the next two years, such that its secured debt/total debt ratio will remain below 50% and therefore legal subordination risk will not prove significant," adds Hasnain, who is also Moody's lead analyst for TBLA.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TBLA's B1 ratings reflect the favorable long-term demand for its dual-commodity business of palm oil and sugar. The company has an established position as an integrated palm oil producer, with a growing exposure to the Indonesian sugar industry.

TBLA has maintained resilient operations amid the pandemic, with reported revenue and EBITDA in 2020 increasing around 27% and 20% to IDR10.9 trillion and IDR2.5 trillion, respectively, from the previous year, driven by solid demand and higher prices for its products.

At the same time, TBLA's B1 ratings incorporate the company's small scale of operations with volatile operating cash flows, exposure to the cyclical nature of palm oil and sugar prices, and weak liquidity.

Moody's estimates TBLA's cash balance and projected cash from operations will be insufficient to meet its projected cash uses over the next 12-15 months, primarily due to its working capital facilities.

The company's short-term debt has increased considerably to IDR1.8 trillion in 2020 from IDR442 billion in 2019. TBLA initially drew down on its working capital facilities during Q2 2020 to boost its cash balance to mitigate any unforeseen operational risks arising from the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company was unable to pay down these facilities because of weak operating cash flow generated during the year.

Moody's expects TBLA will maintain its track record of rolling over its short-term debt, given its long-term relationships with major domestic banks, which have continued to extend funding support to TBLA even during the pandemic.

"We also expect TBLA will continue to take a proactive approach to refinancing its large debt maturities. This expectation is embedded in the current B1 ratings and stable outlook," adds Hasnain.

Moody's regards the company's planned US dollar notes issuance and subsequent refinancing as a positive credit development, as it will help extend TBLA's large debt maturities during the first quarter of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TBLA will effectively execute on its investment plans while growing its earnings and rolling over its short-term debt maturities over the next 12-18 months.

An upgrade of TBLA's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the recent downgrade.

Nonetheless, Moody's could change the outlook to positive if TBLA (1) improves its liquidity such that its cash sources are sufficient to meet its planned needs over the next 12 months, with sufficient headroom remaining under its financial covenants; and (2) generates positive free cash flow while improving its credit metrics.

Specific indicators that Moody's will consider for a change in outlook to positive include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying below 4.0x and adjusted EBITA/interest expense above 2.75x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) TBLA's liquidity deteriorates, including any perceived delays in its refinancing of its near-term debt maturities, a reduction in its undrawn credit facilities, or a further reduction in headroom under its financial covenants; (2) TBLA pursues aggressive financial policies, including large debt-funded investments or shareholder returns; or (3) palm oil and sugar prices or sales volumes decline, leading to protracted weakness in TBLA's credit metrics.

Specific indicators for a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5.0x or adjusted EBITA/interest expense below 2.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Jakarta and incorporated in 1973, Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (P.T.) (TBLA) is a producer of palm oil and sugar products. As of December 2020, TBLA was 28%-owned by Sungai Budi (P.T.) and 27%-owned by Budi Delta Swakarya (P.T.). These two major shareholders are equally owned by Mr. Widarto, who serves as executive chairman of TBLA, and Mr. Santoso Winata, who is president commissioner of TBLA.

