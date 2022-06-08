Moody's assigns B1 to Univision's proposed new senior secured bank loans and notes

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to Univision Communications, Inc.'s ("Univision") proposed $500 million Term Loan A, $500 million Term Loan B and $500 million senior secured notes. Moody's also assigned a B1 to Univision's new $522 million revolving credit facility due 2027.

Proceeds from the new facilities will be used to repay the $370 million senior secured notes due 2025 with the remainder used to partly repay outstanding amounts under the existing 2024 Term Loan C. The refinancing transaction is hence leverage neutral and the seniority of the new facilities pari-passu with those of the refinanced ones.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Univision Communications Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating reflects the company's enhanced scale following the acquisition of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B's production business, and its strong position in the Spanish language media sector with access to the US, the number one Spanish speaking population by GDP and Mexico, the number one Spanish speaking country by population. The vertical integration of production capabilities will allow the company to better align its programming to its audience as well as its advertisers. The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that leverage (Moody's adjusted) will trend below 5.5x by the end of 2022.shortly after the transaction.

The B1 rating also reflects Univision's heavy dependence on advertising with more than 60% of revenue derived from TV advertising. The company's audience has however held strong and increased over the past two years. Hispanics also represent one of the fastest growing populations in the US, helping drive ad demand for Univision's programs.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will reduce to below 5x in the coming 12-18 months as a result of a combination of both debt repayment and EBITDA growth.

The downgrade of the PDR to B2-PD from B1-PD reflects the introduction of maintenance financial covenants as part of the term loan A and revolving credit facility which could trigger an earlier default. The introduction of financial maintenance covenants also leads Moody's to increase its recovery assumption to an above average 65% recovery rate at default.

The B1 ratings on the company's senior secured bank loans and senior secured notes reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), an average expected family recovery rate of 65%.

The company has a good liquidity profile, supported by a large cash balance at close as well as strong free cash flow generation of more than $400 million in 2022. The company also retains access to the full amount under its $610 million revolving credit facility ($88 million of which matures in 2025, and $522 million in 2027) which is expected to remain undrawn. The revolver is subject to a first lien net leverage maintenance financial covenant set at 7.5x, stepping down to 7x at 31 December 2023 and 6.75x at 31 December 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further positive pressure on the ratings could develop should the company's subscription revenue from OTT grow such that Moody's adjusted leverage improve to around 4.5x on a sustainable basis and Moody's adjusted free cash flow to debt trend towards 10%.

Negative ratings pressure could develop should the company's Moody's adjusted leverage increase above 5.5x on a sustained basis or should the company's liquidity weaken.

Univision Communications Inc., headquartered in New York, is a leading Spanish-language media company in the U.S. operating in two segments, Media Networks and Radio. Univision's Media Networks segment includes television operations with 61 owned or operated broadcast stations; two leading broadcast networks (Univision Network and UniMas); 10 cable networks (including Galavision, TUDN -- previously Univision Deportes Network - and Univision tlnovelas), and digital operations (including a network of online and mobile apps as well as video, music and advertising services). The company also has rights to the substantial majority of LIGA MX teams and certain UEFA properties. Univision Radio includes the company's 58 owned or operated radio stations. In 2020, Univision reported $2.5 billion in revenue and $966 million in EBITDA (Management's Adjusted OIBDA).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

