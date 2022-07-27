Moody's assigns B1 to Venator's extended term loan

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned B1 ratings to the extended and amended tranche of the existing term loan facility of Venator Materials LLC and Venator Finance S.a.r.l, which are direct and indirect subsidiaries of Venator Materials plc (Venator), which is a guarantor on the term loans. The maturity of the extended tranche is expected to be July 2025 from the current maturity of August 2024. If less than 90% of the existing term loans by amount are not extended, the company has the option to not proceed with the transaction. The outlook on the ratings is stable and unchanged.

"The transaction is viewed as moderately credit positive in that it would address a large portion of the nearest maturities in the capital structure, despite the expectation of a modest step up in the borrowing cost of the extended tranche" according to Joseph Princiotta, Moody's SVP and lead analyst for Venator. "The transaction is virtually leverage and metric neutral, although some debt reduction with balance sheet cash will occur as part of the transaction" Princiotta added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On April 22, 2022 Moody's affirmed the ratings of Venator Materials plc, including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at B2; the rating outlook was changed to stable from negative. The affirmations reflect the expectations that 2022 EBITDA will be higher year on year, as higher TiO2 prices and full year demand growth will offset margin pressure from higher raw material, energy and shipping costs and support higher earnings and cash flow going forward. The stabilization of the rating also anticipates a winding down of certain cash usage and eventual return to positive free cash flow.

Venator needs to reduce debt before the next industry downturn. Fortunately, sustained or flattish demand against the backdrop of limited new global supply additions in TiO2 support a favorable multi-year cyclical outlook at this time, assuming the avoidance of a serious global recession that significantly impacts demand, or a substantial drop in natural gas available to Venator's European plants. Tight marlets, low industry inventories and higher prices offset cost headwinds and softer demand allowing higher sequential EBITDA in the second quarter of this year, while the rest of the year could be flatter and challenged by costs headwinds and volume softness.

Excluding the recent litigation award that benefited Venator by $85 million, free cash flow is expected to improve but is likely to remain negative this year. Beyond 2022, the expected tapering of cash usage for restructuring, Pori work, pensions and other cash costs, against the backdrop of possibly higher EBITDA, could begin to support the generation of positive free cash flow, which, together with litigation proceeds and the possibility for asset sales offer opportunities to reduce debt and bolster the balance sheet ahead of the next trough.

Venator's credit profile benefits from its market position among the world's leading titanium dioxide producers, strong presence in specialty products, and modest earnings diversity from the Performance Additives segment. Prospective benefits from a business improvement program and adequate liquidity also support its current credit position.

As evidenced over the last decade, the rating incorporates expectations for significant fluctuations in market conditions and key credit metrics in this cyclical industry. Moody's has a favorable fundamental view for TiO2 markets over the next two years, at least, and expects sustained or flattish demand growth against the backdrop of limited global supply additions to underpin favorable fundamentals, allowing price support or increases in all or most major regions.

Leverage has been stressed for the rating, with adjusted gross debt/EBITDA peaking at roughly 9x in 2020 when covid weighed on markets and the issuance of $225 million in notes increased leverage, but also provided additional liquidity. Net leverage was roughly a turn and a half lower at 7.6x. Gross and net debt to EBITDA improved to 6.9 and 6.0x, respectively, at December 31, 2021 and are expected to improve further in 2022. Moody's expects higher TiO2 prices and EBITDA this year will reduce negative free cash flow, which can potentially turn positive in the near term as certain cash usage, as mentioned above, wind down.

ESG Considerations

Today's action is not directly driven by ESG factors. Waste and pollution risks are considered very high for commodity chemical companies, and that includes TiO2 producers, as environmental exposure and costs can be meaningful and can have economic and credit and implications. Roughly two-thirds of Venator's TiO2 production use the sulfate process; one-third uses the chloride route. The chloride process is continuous, has lower energy requirements, produces less waste and is less environmentally harmful than the sulfate-based production process, although both have significant water usage, environmental exposure and GHG emissions.

Venator expects to incur additional environmental costs into 2024 related to the remediation and closure of the Pori facility. The company expects to spend about $25 million on Pori in 2022 and has environmental reserves of $10 million and $8 million as of December 31, 2021 and YE 2020, respectively, relating to pending environmental cleanup, site reclamation, and closure costs. In addition, the company has identified capital expenditures for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) matters of $20 million and $13 million, respectively.

Social risks for Health & Safety are considered high for commodities in general and TiO2 specifically. Responsible Production risks are also high, reflecting in part the EU commission's change in the classification of TiO2 to a Category 2 Carcinogen, effective in October 2021. Tightening regulations over chemical products, and increased public awareness can increase the industry's operating costs. Overall governance risks are considered high due to balance sheet leverage, despite some mitigating factors as Venator adheres to public company financial reporting and supported by good communication and financial policies in-line with the rating category. The 39% ownership by SK Capital doesn't add to risk but could if SK exercises its option to increase its ownership stake to 50% or higher.

Liquidity

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") indicates good current liquidity to support operations in the near-term with $109 million in cash and about $232 million in revolver availability as of June 30, 2022. Moody's estimates that free cash flow will be negative again this year but could switch to positive next year on rising TiO2 prices and declining cash usage in the targeted 'buckets' identified above. Venator has access to an $330 million asset-based revolving credit facility, which matures in October 2026. The borrowing base was reported to be approximately $278 million as of June 30, 2022, less $45 million letters of credit issued and outstanding, as well as a portion of the borrowing base reserved for $45 million of letters of credit available to be issued by one of the lenders, of which $40 million has been utilized at June 30, 2022; resulting in revolver availability of $232 million.

The credit agreement contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio test that does not become effective unless excess availability falls below 10% of the facility. Moody's does not expect the covenants will be tested in the near-term and believe that the covenant lite structure is well-aligned with the cyclicality of the company's business over a longer horizon. An asset sale, as discussed above, would help improve liquidity.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook incorporates expectations for extended favorable conditions in TiO2 markets as well as declining cash usage for restructuring, pensions and Pori remediation and closure, allowing for return to positive free cash flow and debt reduction ahead of the next industry downcycle. Failure to restore positive free cash flow during these favorable market conditions and begin to reduce debt will pressure the rating and would likely result in a downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's is unlikely to consider an upgrade until balance sheet debt is reduced and positive free cash flow is comfortably restored and robust enough to allow further debt reduction. If debt were to be meaningfully reduced below $600 million ahead of the next down cycle, Moody's would consider an upgrade.

Evidence of the cycle weakening in TiO2 before the company meaningfully reduces debt would likely trigger consideration for a ratings downgrade. Also, failure to maintain gross adjusted leverage below 5.5x, or liquidity falling below $200 million before positive free cash flow is restored could also have negative rating implications.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Venator Materials plc is the world's fourth-largest producer of titanium dioxide pigments used in paint, paper, and plastics, and a producer of performance additives for a variety of end markets. Venator was created through an IPO transaction from Huntsman Corporation in 2017. Venator generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

