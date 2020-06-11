Moody's assigns B1 to Wynn Macau Ltd's proposed $750 million sr unsecured notes

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Wynn Macau, Limited's ("WML") proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. WML is a 72.2% owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF"), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited. WRF's Ba3 Corporate Family rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating, and existing Ba1 rated senior secured revolver and term loan and B1 rated senior unsecured notes are unchanged. The existing B1 rated senior unsecured notes at WML and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC are unchanged. The company's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged. The outlook remains negative.

Proceeds from the proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes, net of fees and expenses, will be used for general corporate purposes until business recovers from the effects of the coronavirus, and then to facilitate the repayment of a portion of the amounts outstanding under the Wynn Macau Credit Facilities.

The additional liquidity is beneficial as it further improves the company's liquidity profile and runway in Macau to over 2 years on a cash burn basis as they manage the current weak operating environment, including reduced visitation levels in Macau. Although there is an initial increase in leverage on a gross basis, the transaction enables the company to reduce the secured debt in its capital structure once business conditions improve.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wynn Macau, Limited

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1(LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wynn's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the meaningful earnings decline over the next few months expected from efforts to contain the coronavirus and the potential for a slow recovery once properties reopen. The rating is supported by the quality, popularity, and favorable reputation of the company's resort properties -- a factor that continues to distinguish it from most other gaming operators -- along with the company's well-established and very successful track record of building large, high quality destination resorts. Wynn's good liquidity and relatively low cost of debt capital also support the ratings. The Ba3 Corporate Family Rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that Wynn will successfully renew its Macau concession agreement prior to its 2022 expiration on terms that will not, in and of itself, impair Wynn's credit quality. Key credit concerns include Wynn's limited diversification despite being one of the largest U.S. gaming operators in terms of revenue. Wynn's revenue and cash flow will remain heavily concentrated in the Macau gaming market, Moody's also expects that Wynn will be presented with and pursue other large, high profile, integrated resort development opportunities around the world. As a result, there will likely be periods where the company's leverage experiences periods of increases due to partially debt-financed, future development projects.

Wynn's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects expected decline in earnings and cash flow. As of March 31, 2020, Wynn had cash of $2.88 billion on a consolidated basis, with over $1.8 billion in Macau. Proforma for the proposed bond offering, the company will have nearly $2.5 billion in liquidity in Macau. Moody's estimates the company could maintain sufficient internal cash sources after maintenance capital expenditures to meet required annual amortization and interest requirements assuming a sizeable decline in annual EBITDA. The expected EBITDA decline will not be ratable over the next year and because EBITDA and free cash flow will be negative for an uncertain time period, liquidity and leverage could deteriorate quickly over the next few months.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Wynn's credit profile, including its exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Wynn remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wynn of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertain duration and recovery from the coronavirus-related earnings and cash flow pressure, which will lead to higher debt even when property earnings recover. Earnings will decline due to the disruption in casino visitation resulting from efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations from federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and avoid non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates to close casinos on a temporary basis. The negative outlook also reflects the negative effect on consumer income and wealth stemming from job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish discretionary resources to spend at casinos once this crisis subsides. Wynn remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the timing of facility re-openings and the pace at which consumer spending at the company's properties will recover.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates Wynn's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment. However, an upgrade would require that the continued ramp-up of Encore Boston Harbor supports WRF's ability to maintain net debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis below 5.0 times.

Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited, and holds all of Wynn Resorts, Limited's ownership interests in Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, which owns and operates the Wynn Las Vegas integrated resort in Las Vegas, Nevada (excluding certain leased retail space that is owned by Wynn Resorts directly), in Wynn Asia, and in Wynn MA, LLC, which owns and operates Encore Boston Harbor. Consolidated revenue for the last twelve-month period ended March 31, 2020 was $5.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

