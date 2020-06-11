Moody's assigns B1 to Wynn Macau Ltd's proposed $750 million sr unsecured notes

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 rating to Wynn Macau, Limited's ("WML") proposed
$750 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. WML is a 72.2%
owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF"), which
in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited.
WRF's Ba3 Corporate Family rating, Ba3-PD Probability
of Default rating, and existing Ba1 rated senior secured revolver
and term loan and B1 rated senior unsecured notes are unchanged.
The existing B1 rated senior unsecured notes at WML and Wynn Las Vegas,
LLC are unchanged. The company's speculative-grade
liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged. The outlook remains
negative.
Proceeds from the proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes,
net of fees and expenses, will be used for general corporate purposes
until business recovers from the effects of the coronavirus, and
then to facilitate the repayment of a portion of the amounts outstanding
under the Wynn Macau Credit Facilities.
The additional liquidity is beneficial as it further improves the company's
liquidity profile and runway in Macau to over 2 years on a cash burn basis
as they manage the current weak operating environment, including
reduced visitation levels in Macau. Although there is an initial
increase in leverage on a gross basis, the transaction enables the
company to reduce the secured debt in its capital structure once business
conditions improve.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Wynn Macau, Limited
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1(LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wynn's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the meaningful earnings decline
over the next few months expected from efforts to contain the coronavirus
and the potential for a slow recovery once properties reopen. The
rating is supported by the quality, popularity, and favorable
reputation of the company's resort properties -- a factor
that continues to distinguish it from most other gaming operators --
along with the company's well-established and very successful track
record of building large, high quality destination resorts.
Wynn's good liquidity and relatively low cost of debt capital also support
the ratings. The Ba3 Corporate Family Rating also incorporates
Moody's expectation that Wynn will successfully renew its Macau concession
agreement prior to its 2022 expiration on terms that will not, in
and of itself, impair Wynn's credit quality. Key credit concerns
include Wynn's limited diversification despite being one of the largest
U.S. gaming operators in terms of revenue. Wynn's
revenue and cash flow will remain heavily concentrated in the Macau gaming
market, Moody's also expects that Wynn will be presented with and
pursue other large, high profile, integrated resort development
opportunities around the world. As a result, there will likely
be periods where the company's leverage experiences periods of increases
due to partially debt-financed, future development projects.
Wynn's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects
expected decline in earnings and cash flow. As of March 31,
2020, Wynn had cash of $2.88 billion on a consolidated
basis, with over $1.8 billion in Macau. Proforma
for the proposed bond offering, the company will have nearly $2.5
billion in liquidity in Macau. Moody's estimates the company could
maintain sufficient internal cash sources after maintenance capital expenditures
to meet required annual amortization and interest requirements assuming
a sizeable decline in annual EBITDA. The expected EBITDA decline
will not be ratable over the next year and because EBITDA and free cash
flow will be negative for an uncertain time period, liquidity and
leverage could deteriorate quickly over the next few months.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Wynn's credit profile, including its exposure
to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and Wynn remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wynn of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain duration and recovery from
the coronavirus-related earnings and cash flow pressure,
which will lead to higher debt even when property earnings recover.
Earnings will decline due to the disruption in casino visitation resulting
from efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations
from federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and
avoid non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates
to close casinos on a temporary basis. The negative outlook also
reflects the negative effect on consumer income and wealth stemming from
job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish discretionary
resources to spend at casinos once this crisis subsides. Wynn remains
vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary
consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the timing of facility
re-openings and the pace at which consumer spending at the company's
properties will recover.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates
Wynn's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged because of actions
to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer
spending.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment.
However, an upgrade would require that the continued ramp-up
of Encore Boston Harbor supports WRF's ability to maintain net debt/EBITDA
on a Moody's adjusted basis below 5.0 times.
Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary
of Wynn Resorts, Limited, and holds all of Wynn Resorts,
Limited's ownership interests in Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, which
owns and operates the Wynn Las Vegas integrated resort in Las Vegas,
Nevada (excluding certain leased retail space that is owned by Wynn Resorts
directly), in Wynn Asia, and in Wynn MA, LLC,
which owns and operates Encore Boston Harbor. Consolidated revenue
for the last twelve-month period ended March 31, 2020 was
$5.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
