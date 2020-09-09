Moody's assigns B1 to Yum! Brands proposed $1.05 billion note offering

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to Yum! Brands Inc.'s ("Yum") proposed $1.05 billion senior unsecured note offering. All other ratings remain unchanged including Yum's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B1 senior unsecured ratings. KFC Holdings CO.'s (KFC) Ba1 senior secured ratings and Ba3 senior unsecured ratings also remain unchanged. Yum's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is SGL-2 and the outlook is negative.

Proceeds from the proposed $1.05 billion senior unsecured notes offering at Yum will be used repay $1.05 billion of outstanding senior unsecured notes at KFC as well as general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Yum! Brands Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yum's credit profile benefits from the continuation of drive-thru, delivery and curbside pick-up operations which has provided a base level of revenues at its franchisee locations as they navigate the restaurant restrictions enacted by local jurisdictions in response to COVID-19. Moody's expect quick service restaurants such as Yum to fair better in the current operating environment. Yum's credit profile is also supported by its good liquidity largely provided by its significant cash balances which support its ability to manage through several months of significant revenue declines. Moody's expect that Yum will manage the business to preserve liquidity and then use cash flow to reduce debt once the crisis subsides. Yum also benefits from its significant scale, geographic reach, brand diversity and franchise based business model which helps add stability to revenues and earnings as compared to some other restaurant operators and reduces overall capital requirements. Yum is constrained by its relatively high leverage driven in part by its target leverage of about 5.0 times (as defined by Yum) and reliance on securitizations to support cash flows. For the LTM period ending June 30, 2020, debt to EBITDA exceeded 6.7 times as calculated by Moody's.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that there may be a sustained weakening in Yum's credit metrics as the company faces significant uncertainty surrounding the potential length and severity of restaurant restrictions and the ultimate impact it will have on Yum's revenues, earnings and liquidity. The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Yum's board of directors is a good mix of industry and industry related experience, as well as directors with large company experience and varied periods of board tenure. Yum's board has 12 members, 11 of which are independent. The board's involvement in business strategy, succession planning and responsible leadership are also important qualitative factors and served it well during the orderly transition and appointment of two different CEO's over the past 5-years.

Restaurants are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns given their operating model with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction. To this end, Yum's has a publicly stated goal to reduce average restaurant energy use and greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 10 percent by the end of 2025. While these may not directly impact the credit, these factors could impact brand image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include a sustained improvement in Pizza Hut US while maintaining good operating performance at KFC and Taco Bell along with a financial policy that results in debt to EBITDA of around 5.0 times and EBIT to Interest of about 3.0 times on a sustained basis.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration in credit metrics despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity with adjusted debt to EBITDA remaining at or above 5.7 times or EBIT to Interest below 2.5 times.

Yum is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is the owner, operator and franchisor of quick service restaurants with brands that include KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger. Revenues are around $4.2 billion (excluding franchisee contributions for advertising) although systemwide sales exceed $52 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

