Moody's assigns B1 to Yum! Brands proposed $1.05 billion note offering

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to Yum!
Brands Inc.'s ("Yum") proposed $1.05 billion senior
unsecured note offering. All other ratings remain unchanged including
Yum's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) and B1 senior unsecured ratings. KFC Holdings
CO.'s (KFC) Ba1 senior secured ratings and Ba3 senior unsecured
ratings also remain unchanged. Yum's Speculative Grade Liquidity
rating is SGL-2 and the outlook is negative.
Proceeds from the proposed $1.05 billion senior unsecured
notes offering at Yum will be used repay $1.05 billion of
outstanding senior unsecured notes at KFC as well as general corporate
purposes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Yum! Brands Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Yum's credit profile benefits from the continuation of drive-thru,
delivery and curbside pick-up operations which has provided a base
level of revenues at its franchisee locations as they navigate the restaurant
restrictions enacted by local jurisdictions in response to COVID-19.
Moody's expect quick service restaurants such as Yum to fair better in
the current operating environment. Yum's credit profile is also
supported by its good liquidity largely provided by its significant cash
balances which support its ability to manage through several months of
significant revenue declines. Moody's expect that Yum will manage
the business to preserve liquidity and then use cash flow to reduce debt
once the crisis subsides. Yum also benefits from its significant
scale, geographic reach, brand diversity and franchise based
business model which helps add stability to revenues and earnings as compared
to some other restaurant operators and reduces overall capital requirements.
Yum is constrained by its relatively high leverage driven in part by its
target leverage of about 5.0 times (as defined by Yum) and reliance
on securitizations to support cash flows. For the LTM period ending
June 30, 2020, debt to EBITDA exceeded 6.7 times as
calculated by Moody's.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that there may be a sustained weakening
in Yum's credit metrics as the company faces significant uncertainty surrounding
the potential length and severity of restaurant restrictions and the ultimate
impact it will have on Yum's revenues, earnings and liquidity.
The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability
and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most
significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Yum's board of directors is a good mix of industry and industry related
experience, as well as directors with large company experience and
varied periods of board tenure. Yum's board has 12 members,
11 of which are independent. The board's involvement in business
strategy, succession planning and responsible leadership are also
important qualitative factors and served it well during the orderly transition
and appointment of two different CEO's over the past 5-years.
Restaurants are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and
environmental concerns given their operating model with regards to sourcing
food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and
constant consumer interaction. To this end, Yum's has a publicly
stated goal to reduce average restaurant energy use and greenhouse gas
emissions by an additional 10 percent by the end of 2025. While
these may not directly impact the credit, these factors could impact
brand image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in an upgrade include a sustained improvement
in Pizza Hut US while maintaining good operating performance at KFC and
Taco Bell along with a financial policy that results in debt to EBITDA
of around 5.0 times and EBIT to Interest of about 3.0 times
on a sustained basis.
Factors that could result in a downgrade include a sustained deterioration
in credit metrics despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and
a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity with adjusted debt to
EBITDA remaining at or above 5.7 times or EBIT to Interest below
2.5 times.
Yum is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is the owner,
operator and franchisor of quick service restaurants with brands that
include KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger.
Revenues are around $4.2 billion (excluding franchisee contributions
for advertising) although systemwide sales exceed $52 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
