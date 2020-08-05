Moody's assigns B1 to Yuzhou's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B1 rating to Yuzhou Group
Holdings Company Limited's (Ba3 stable) proposed senior unsecured USD
notes.
Yuzhou plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance
its medium to long-term offshore debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Yuzhou's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its (1) track
record of developing and selling residential properties in the Yangtze
River Delta, Bohai Rim and West Strait area; (2) growing operating
scale and improved geographic diversification; and (3) good liquidity,"
says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"However, the company's credit profile is constrained by its weak
credit metrics and high reliance on sales from joint ventures (JVs) and
associates," adds Yang.
The proposed issuance will improve Yuzhou's liquidity profile and
will not materially affect its credit metrics, because the company
will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.
Moody's expects Yuzhou's revenue, financial metrics and visibility
will improve as it increasingly consolidates joint ventures or associated
projects in the coming 12-18 months. Specifically,
the company's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt,
will improve to 50%-60% over the next 12-18
months from the weak level of 33.8% recorded in 2019.
At the same time, its interest coverage, as measured by adjusted
EBIT/interest, will gradually improve to 2.5x from 2.0x
during the same period.
Yuzhou's gross contracted sales grew robustly at 56.0%
to RMB53.9 billion in the first seven months of 2020 compared with
the same period last year, despite coronavirus-related disruptions.
Moody's expects its contracted sales to increase by around 25%-30%
to reach over RMB95 billion in 2020 from RMB 75.1 billion in 2019.
The expected strong cash collection from property sales will help Yuzhou
fund its capital expenditure.
Yuzhou's B1 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because
of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk
reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries
and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.
In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery
rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
Yuzhou's liquidity is good. The company's cash-on-hand
of RMB35.5 billion as of 31 December 2019 covered around 233%
of its short-term debt of RMB15.3 billion. Moody's
expects its cash holdings and operating cash flow will be sufficient to
cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments
in the next 12-18 months.
Moody's expects that Yuzhou's sustained good liquidity buffer will mitigate
the risk of high debt leverage in the near term.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by its controlling
shareholder, Mr. Lam Lung On, who held a 57.38%
stake in the company at 31 December 2019, and Yuzhou's relatively
high dividend payout ratio of 46.8% in 2019, compared
to 35.0%-36.5% in the previous four
years.
Moody's has also considered the presence of internal governance structures
and disclosure standards, as required under the Corporate Governance
Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The
company has three special committees; the Audit Committee,
the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee, which are
all chaired by independent non-executive directors.
Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook
amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework
because of the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Yuzhou will execute
its business plan and maintain good liquidity while improving its credit
metrics over the next 12-18 months.
Yuzhou's ratings could be upgraded if it (1) maintains good liquidity,
(2) executes its contracted sales growth target while maintaining stable
margins, and (3) improves its credit metrics, with revenue/adjusted
debt trending to 70%-75% and EBIT/interest coverage
exceeding 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.
A material reduction in contingent liabilities associated with joint ventures
or lower risk of providing funding support to joint ventures could also
be positive for the ratings. This could be a result of reduced
usage of joint ventures (JVs) or a material improvement in the financial
strengths of its JV projects.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Yuzhou's contracted
sales growth, liquidity, profit margins or credit metrics
weaken. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) cash/short-term
debt below 1.5x, (2) EBIT interest coverage below 2.0-2.5x,
and (3) revenue/adjusted debt failing to trend back to 50%-60%
on a sustained basis.
Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if the company's contingent liabilities
associated with JVs or the risk of providing funding support to JVs increases
materially. This could be a result of a material deterioration
in the financial strengths and liquidity of its JV projects or a substantial
increase in investment in new JV projects.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited is a property developer that focuses
on residential housing in the Yangtze River Delta and the West Strait
Economic Zone. Yuzhou listed its shares on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange in 2009. At 31 December 2019, Yuzhou's land bank
totaled 20.12 million square meters in saleable gross floor area.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
YuYing (Celine) Yang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077