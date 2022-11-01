Moody's assigns B2 CFR, Ba3 senior secured ratings, Caa1 senior unsecured rating to Tenneco (New), outlook stable

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned first-time ratings to Tenneco Inc. (New) (Tenneco), including a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also assigned Ba3 ratings to the company's proposed senior secured bank credit facility, consisting of a $600 million revolving credit facility, $1.3 billion term loan A and $1.4 billion term loan B, and $1.75 billion senior secured notes and bridge facility and a Caa1 rating to the proposed $1.0 billion senior unsecured bridge facility. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new borrowings and a sizable equity contribution from Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Apollo) will be used to payoff Tenneco Inc.'s existing debt and fund the acquisition of Tenneco by Apollo. Moody's will withdraw the existing ratings on Tenneco Inc. following the close of the transaction.

The CFR reflects Moody's expectation that initial leverage will be high (debt-to-EBITDA over 6.5x at transaction closing) but will fall below 6x by year-end 2023 even as global light vehicle production remains uneven, but higher, in 2023. Lingering supply chain disruptions, primarily due to semiconductor and parts shortages, have been heightened by ongoing Covid-related lockdowns in China and the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Returns should improve over the next couple of years with more stable OEM production runs and management's strategy to aggressively reduce costs. However, continued friction from higher raw materials, labor, energy and freight expenses will constrain more meaningful margin improvement.

Tenneco has high exposure to governance factors (CIS-4) with the pending transaction to be taken private. The leveraged buyout financing results in high financial leverage and significant planned cost savings yet to be realized. Under private equity ownership, the risk of debt financed acquisitions or shareholder returns is typically higher, which could further leverage the balance sheet and weaken financial flexibility.

Pegasus Merger Co. is expected to be the initial borrower of the LBO financing with Tenneco to become the long-term borrower upon completion of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Tenneco's good scale, diverse operating model (end markets, geographic regions, products, customers) and strong market positions that enable the company to capitalize on near-to-intermediate term automotive industry trends. However, roughly one-third of revenues are vulnerable to the transition to full electrification, which will likely require additional investments/acquisitions to close this gap. The company is demonstrating improving penetration, and comparable content per vehicle, on hybrid electric vehicles. The higher margin Motorparts business, at approximately 22% of value-add revenues (net of substrate sales within the Clean Air segment), provides a stable offset to volatility in new vehicle production.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for margins to modestly improve as OEM production levels continue to recover and savings are realized from planned cost reduction initiatives. The outlook also reflects Tenneco's solid liquidity, supported by Moody's expectation of improving free cash flow, boosted by improved cost recovery mechanisms with customers.

Tenneco will have good liquidity, supported by Moody's expectations for a sustained cash balance of at least $500 million, solid and increasing free cash flow and over $500 million of availability under the proposed $600 million revolving credit facility set to expire in 2027. The revolving facility is expected to have a springing first lien net leverage covenant tested when borrowings exceed a certain percentage of the total commitment. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom in complying with this requirement. The term loans are not anticipated to have any financial covenants.

Tenneco utilizes accounts receivable factoring/securitization facilities as a source of financing (included in Moody's adjusted debt calculations). If unable to maintain and extend these programs, additional borrowings under the revolving credit facility would be required to meet liquidity needs.

The following are some of the preliminary terms in the marketing term sheet that are subject to change during syndication:

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the ability to incur incremental borrowings not to exceed the sum of the greater of $1,660 million and 1.0x latest twelve months EBITDA, plus available amounts under the general debt basket, which is capped at the greater of $1,245 million and .75x latest twelve months EBITDA, plus additional amounts subject to net first lien leverage no greater than .25x above the net first lien leverage ratio on the closing date of the transaction for pari passu secured borrowings.

Incremental loans that do not exceed the greater of $1,660 million and 1x latest twelve months EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the term facility.

The terms include a starter basket equal to the greater of $415 million and .25x latest twelve months EBITDA that may be used for, among other things, investments, dividends/distributions and the redemption or prepayment of subordinated debt.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with annual free cash flow eclipsing $150 million that enables debt repayment. Demonstrating margin expansion even during lower and erratic vehicle production environments and accelerated progress on achieving targeted cost savings would also be viewed favorably. More specifically, EBITA-to-interest approaching 2.5x, debt-to-EBITDA trending towards 4x and an EBITA margin greater than 6% could result in a rating upgrade. Maintenance of solid liquidity would also be a precursor to upgrading the ratings.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to improve margins or sustain solid free cash flow. Debt-to-EBITDA remaining near 6x, EBITA-to-interest below 1.5x or annual free cash flow falling below $50 million could also result in negative rating action. The inability to realize anticipated savings from cost reduction initiatives by the end of 2024 or a meaningful deterioration in liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tenneco Inc. is a leading automotive supplier of clean air, powertrain, performance solutions and brand name aftermarket products for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive repair and replacement parts customers. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $18 billion.

