Moody's assigns B2 CFR and B1 senior secured rating to PAI Holdco, Inc., outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned first-time ratings to PAI Holdco, Inc. (Parts Authority) including a B2 corporate family rating (CFR), a B2-PD probability of default rating and a B1 rating to the proposed first-lien senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.

The rating assignments reflect elevated leverage (pro forma debt-to-EBITDA approaching 6x including Moody's standard adjustments) and Moody's expectation for modest free cash flow driven by the need to maintain large and growing inventory levels. The liquidity position is modest with expectations to hold nominal cash on the balance sheet along with an ABL facility that is small relative to the revenue base. Governance considerations acknowledge private equity ownership and the risk that Parts Authority could undertake a debt-funded distribution or large acquisition to further enhance scale in a highly competitive and fragmented industry. Accordingly, financial policy was a key consideration in the rating outcome.

The rating assignments follow the company's plan to raise new senior secured debt - a $125 million asset-based loan (ABL) facility (unrated), a $600 million first-lien term loan and a $200 million second-lien term loan (unrated) -- to help fund Kohlberg & Company's acquisition of a majority stake in Parts Authority. The remaining financing is comprised of cash equity from the private equity sponsors and company management.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Parts Authority's good scale ($1.5 billion in revenues) and diversification as an aftermarket parts distributor serving a large and aging North American car parc. Parts Authority benefits from the favorable dynamics of the automotive aftermarket parts sector, including limited flexibility to defer critical replacement parts, which has allowed it to generate relatively consistent organic revenue growth over the years. Acquisitions have supplemented organic growth, illustrating the large and fragmented nature of the automotive aftermarket. The business model is highlighted by maintaining a large inventory of product SKUs distributed through a hub and spoke system capable of delivering parts quickly. The overwhelming majority of gross profit is derived from aftermarket parts installers and e-commerce which serves as a natural extension of the installer business. This leaves Parts Authority well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing trend of do-it-for-me (DIFM) demand as car repairs have become increasingly more challenging with hybrids and electrification.

The ratings also consider Parts Authority's uneven track record of free cash flow generation (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures less dividends) due to the need to maintain robust inventory levels through all seasons and economic cycles. Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be in the mid-5x range by year-end 2021 with free cash flow positive of at least $10 million. Moody's anticipates margins to modestly improve through 2021 as e-commerce revenues steadily climb.

The rating outlook is stable, indicative of the largely steady performance of aftermarket automotive parts providers even through economic downturns. Improving earnings and debt repayment from free cash flow should enable de-levering through 2021, notwithstanding debt-financed acquisitions.

Parts Authority has adequate liquidity with Moody's expectations for nominal cash on the balance sheet and for free cash flow to be modestly positive for 2021. The proposed $125 million ABL facility set to expire in 2025 is expected to incur only occasional usage. The facility is subject to a springing fixed charge covenant tested when availability is less than the greater of 10% of current availability or $12.5 million - the term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with better than expected free cash flow that enables accelerated debt repayment and sustainably lower financial leverage. Improving margins would also be viewed favorably. Debt-to-EBITDA approaching the mid-4x range and EBITA-to-interest sustained near 2.5x would be critical elements for an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth is more rapid than expected, resulting in a sharp increase in inventory levels and negative free cash flow for a sustained period. An erosion in the liquidity position (e.g. maintenance of a negligible cash balance and/or limited availability under the ABL) or debt-to-EBITDA approaching 6x could also place downward pressure on ratings. A more aggressive financial policy, namely a debt-financed dividend or large acquisition, could also be a precursor for negative rating action.

Moody's took the following rating actions on PAI Holdco, Inc.:

- Corporate Family Rating assigned at B2

- Probability of Default Rating assigned at B2-PD

- Senior Secured Term Loan assigned at B1 (LGD3)

- Rating outlook assigned Stable

The B1 rating for the proposed first lien secured term loan reflects its priority lien on collateral outside of the ABL collateral (eligible accounts receivable and inventory) and second lien on the ABL collateral. The first lien term loan benefits from the first-loss absorption provided by the second lien term loan in the event of default.

Parts Authority, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket replacement parts distributor serving the do-it-for-me (DIFM) and do-it-yourself (DIY) e-commerce channels of the automotive aftermarket. Parts Authority purchases parts from manufacturers for resale (all branded parts, no private label) and distributes ~500,000 SKUs to customers across the US through a national footprint of 200+ locations. Latest twelve-month revenues for the period ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $1.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

