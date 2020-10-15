info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B2 CFR and senior secured rating to Northstar, outlook stable

15 Oct 2020

$555 million of rated debt instruments

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to NorthStar Group Services, Inc. ("NorthStar"), including a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 rating on the company's proposed senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.

The rating assignments follow the company's plan to issue a new $555 million term loan due 2027, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its existing debt and pay a dividend to its private equity owner, J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), along with some balance sheet cash. In connection with the transaction, NorthStar will be combined with Waste Control Specialists, LLC ("WCS"), a waste disposal facility (also owned by JFLCO), which will be a co-borrower on the new debt. Moody's views the sizeable $322 million dividend to JFLCO, the third distribution within the last twelve months, as aggressive and reflective of elevated governance risk, making it likely that financial leverage will be elevated going forward, which is incorporated in the ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the B2 CFR, consider NorthStar's diversified operating model and technical expertise in its niche areas, including the handling and disposal of hazardous waste, which is complemented by a unique high-value asset in WCS. These factors position the company to benefit from future nuclear plant deconstruction and decommissioning ("D&D") projects given the limited number of providers with the technical expertise and to capture meaningful contracts in its other businesses. This should support good cash flow generation through 2021. The contractual nature of services, particularly for large multi-year projects that are underpinned by longstanding customer relationships, also provide good revenue visibility. A long-tenured management team aids in securing these contracts and managing the execution of the lengthy contract periods. Nonetheless, the cash flows are likely to be irregular given the nature of the business. The services are partly driven by the need for customers to comply with strict and increasing state and federal environmental regulations.

At the same time, NorthStar is exposed to revenue volatility from the irregularity of large-scale weather events affecting its property damage response and restoration business, and the variable timing of its large volume of small projects, albeit often on retainers or master service agreements. The company's business results in high customer concentration, which often changes over time as contracts are completed and new contracts are started. There is considerable operating risk given the nature of the business. NorthStar is also exposed to the event-driven nature of D&D projects and their vulnerability to delays or disruptions, including from operational risks. As well, the company operates in a competitive bidding landscape for its services, including for D&D projects that benefit from large trust funds.

Further reflected in the ratings is NorthStar's heightened risk of aggressive financial policies, leading to high financial leverage. Moody's anticipates debt-to-EBITDA will approach the mid 5x range pro forma (including Moody's standard adjustments), which is elevated for the business profile. The leverage profile should improve towards 5x (albeit still high) over the next year with a ramp in activity from recently awarded large contracts.

Moody's expects NorthStar to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, with modest cash balanced by expectations of ample ABL revolver availability and positive free cash flow generation, with at least mid to high single-digit range free cash flow to adjusted debt. The cash flow profile should progressively improve with a ramp up in activity from contracted large projects. The new debt structure includes a $100 million ABL revolving credit facility due 2025, to be undrawn at close of the transaction. The proposed ABL revolving credit facility is expected to be modestly used beyond letters of credit likely needed to support further D&D awards in upcoming years. Near-term debt maturities are the expected term loan amortization payments of approximately $5.6 million (1%) annually. The ABL revolver is subject to only a springing leverage covenant to be tested if the excess availability is less than the greater of 10% of the borrowing base (capped at the facility size) or $8 million. There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants.

From an ESG perspective, NorthStar is exposed to environmental risks, including potential headline risk and remediation costs for pollution tied to its nuclear D&D and disposal services. This is tempered by the company's insurance coverage and positive safety record. In terms of social risks, the company is exposed to workforce disruptions from union labor, about 50% of its employee base, although its union relations are deemed satisfactory.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of solid organic revenue growth and greater free cash flow from the contracted book of business, and the company's good position to capitalize on potential upcoming D&D projects and future large projects in its commercial/industrial deconstruction business. This should support debt reduction and deleveraging from the pro forma level. The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity.

Moody's took the following rating actions for NorthStar Group Services, Inc.:

Assignments:

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including expectations of weaker than expected free cash flow or diminishing revolver availability. A meaningful disruption in the performance on any major contract or delay in the company's large contracted projects, or failure to capture a good portion of upcoming D&D or commercial/industrial deconstruction awards could also drive a negative rating action. The ratings could also be downgraded with expectations of weakening performance, including sustained EBIT margin erosion, debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain above 5x or EBIT-to-interest below 2.5x. A major accident related to radioactive or hazardous material handling could also lead to a downgrade, as could debt funded acquisitions or further dividends that increase leverage or weaken liquidity.

The ratings could be upgraded with accelerated and consistent growth in margins and free cash flow driven by an increase in contract wins on upcoming nuclear plant D&D projects and commercial deconstruction projects, such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain below 4x. This would be accompanied by a more conservative financial policy and maintenance of a good liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NorthStar Group Services Inc. provides a range of services, including commercial and industrial deconstruction; property damage response and restoration; nuclear decommissioning, deconstruction and waste disposal; and environmental coal ash remediation and soil stabilization services. Revenues approximated $722 million for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020. This is pro forma for NorthStar's combination with Waste Control Specialists, LLC, a disposal facility in West Texas that processes, treats, stores and disposes of radioactive and other hazardous waste, and June 2020 acquisition of Heneghan Wrecking, a Chicago-based demolition company.

NorthStar is majority-owned by J.F. Lehman & Company since June 2017, also the owner of WCS.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

