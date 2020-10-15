Moody's assigns B2 CFR and senior secured rating to Northstar, outlook stable

$555 million of rated debt instruments
New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to NorthStar Group Services, Inc.
("NorthStar"), including a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"),
a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 rating on the company's
proposed senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.
The rating assignments follow the company's plan to issue a new
$555 million term loan due 2027, the proceeds of which will
be used to refinance its existing debt and pay a dividend to its private
equity owner, J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"),
along with some balance sheet cash. In connection with the transaction,
NorthStar will be combined with Waste Control Specialists, LLC ("WCS"),
a waste disposal facility (also owned by JFLCO), which will be a
co-borrower on the new debt. Moody's views the sizeable
$322 million dividend to JFLCO, the third distribution within
the last twelve months, as aggressive and reflective of elevated
governance risk, making it likely that financial leverage will be
elevated going forward, which is incorporated in the ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings, including the B2 CFR, consider NorthStar's
diversified operating model and technical expertise in its niche areas,
including the handling and disposal of hazardous waste, which is
complemented by a unique high-value asset in WCS. These
factors position the company to benefit from future nuclear plant deconstruction
and decommissioning ("D&D") projects given the limited
number of providers with the technical expertise and to capture meaningful
contracts in its other businesses. This should support good cash
flow generation through 2021. The contractual nature of services,
particularly for large multi-year projects that are underpinned
by longstanding customer relationships, also provide good revenue
visibility. A long-tenured management team aids in securing
these contracts and managing the execution of the lengthy contract periods.
Nonetheless, the cash flows are likely to be irregular given the
nature of the business. The services are partly driven by the need
for customers to comply with strict and increasing state and federal environmental
regulations.
At the same time, NorthStar is exposed to revenue volatility from
the irregularity of large-scale weather events affecting its property
damage response and restoration business, and the variable timing
of its large volume of small projects, albeit often on retainers
or master service agreements. The company's business results
in high customer concentration, which often changes over time as
contracts are completed and new contracts are started. There is
considerable operating risk given the nature of the business. NorthStar
is also exposed to the event-driven nature of D&D projects
and their vulnerability to delays or disruptions, including from
operational risks. As well, the company operates in a competitive
bidding landscape for its services, including for D&D projects
that benefit from large trust funds.
Further reflected in the ratings is NorthStar's heightened risk
of aggressive financial policies, leading to high financial leverage.
Moody's anticipates debt-to-EBITDA will approach the mid
5x range pro forma (including Moody's standard adjustments),
which is elevated for the business profile. The leverage profile
should improve towards 5x (albeit still high) over the next year with
a ramp in activity from recently awarded large contracts.
Moody's expects NorthStar to maintain adequate liquidity over the
next 12-18 months, with modest cash balanced by expectations
of ample ABL revolver availability and positive free cash flow generation,
with at least mid to high single-digit range free cash flow to
adjusted debt. The cash flow profile should progressively improve
with a ramp up in activity from contracted large projects. The
new debt structure includes a $100 million ABL revolving credit
facility due 2025, to be undrawn at close of the transaction.
The proposed ABL revolving credit facility is expected to be modestly
used beyond letters of credit likely needed to support further D&D
awards in upcoming years. Near-term debt maturities are
the expected term loan amortization payments of approximately $5.6
million (1%) annually. The ABL revolver is subject to only
a springing leverage covenant to be tested if the excess availability
is less than the greater of 10% of the borrowing base (capped at
the facility size) or $8 million. There are no term loan
financial maintenance covenants.
From an ESG perspective, NorthStar is exposed to environmental risks,
including potential headline risk and remediation costs for pollution
tied to its nuclear D&D and disposal services. This is tempered
by the company's insurance coverage and positive safety record.
In terms of social risks, the company is exposed to workforce disruptions
from union labor, about 50% of its employee base, although
its union relations are deemed satisfactory.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of solid organic
revenue growth and greater free cash flow from the contracted book of
business, and the company's good position to capitalize on
potential upcoming D&D projects and future large projects in its commercial/industrial
deconstruction business. This should support debt reduction and
deleveraging from the pro forma level. The stable outlook incorporates
Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity.
Moody's took the following rating actions for NorthStar Group Services,
Inc.:
Assignments:
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned
B2-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including
expectations of weaker than expected free cash flow or diminishing revolver
availability. A meaningful disruption in the performance on any
major contract or delay in the company's large contracted projects,
or failure to capture a good portion of upcoming D&D or commercial/industrial
deconstruction awards could also drive a negative rating action.
The ratings could also be downgraded with expectations of weakening performance,
including sustained EBIT margin erosion, debt-to-EBITDA
expected to remain above 5x or EBIT-to-interest below 2.5x.
A major accident related to radioactive or hazardous material handling
could also lead to a downgrade, as could debt funded acquisitions
or further dividends that increase leverage or weaken liquidity.
The ratings could be upgraded with accelerated and consistent growth in
margins and free cash flow driven by an increase in contract wins on upcoming
nuclear plant D&D projects and commercial deconstruction projects,
such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain below 4x.
This would be accompanied by a more conservative financial policy and
maintenance of a good liquidity profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services
and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
NorthStar Group Services Inc. provides a range of services,
including commercial and industrial deconstruction; property damage
response and restoration; nuclear decommissioning, deconstruction
and waste disposal; and environmental coal ash remediation and soil
stabilization services. Revenues approximated $722 million
for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020. This is pro
forma for NorthStar's combination with Waste Control Specialists,
LLC, a disposal facility in West Texas that processes, treats,
stores and disposes of radioactive and other hazardous waste, and
June 2020 acquisition of Heneghan Wrecking, a Chicago-based
demolition company.
NorthStar is majority-owned by J.F. Lehman &
Company since June 2017, also the owner of WCS.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yvonne Njogu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653