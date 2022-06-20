Moody's assigns B2 CFR rating to Celeste BidCo B.V. (Affidea); outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a new B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a new B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Celeste BidCo B.V. (Affidea), the new top entity of Affidea's restricted group. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 instrument rating to the proposed €600 million senior secured term loan and a B2 instrument rating to the proposed €150 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), issued by Celeste BidCo B.V. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed senior secured term loan along with €1,000 million equity will be used to finance the acquisition of Affidea B.V. by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL, A1 Stable) alongside the current management, which will hold a minority stake.

At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the B2 CFR and B2-PD PDR on Affidea B.V., the former parent of Affidea group. The existing B2 rating and stable outlook on senior secured term loan B and revolving credit facility will be withdrawn upon the completion of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the neutral impact of the transaction on Affidea's credit metrics as well as the expectation that Moody's gross leverage will trend below 6x in the next 12 to 18 months; a level commensurate with the current B2 rating level.

Pro forma for the proposed refinancing, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA stands at 6.1x, based on December 2021 EBITDA and pro forma 2021 as well as recently closed acquisitions, down from 8.5x as of the same period last year. Moody's expects leverage to decline below 6.0x in the next 12 to 18 months driven by the integration of the recent acquisitions, volume growth as well as the benefits from costs-cutting related initiatives. That being said, Moody's believes it is likely that the company pursues bolt-on acquisitions, which is both a growth and a defensive strategy because increasing scale is necessary to compete on a pan-European basis in a market that remains fragmented and highly competitive.

Affidea's rating is well positioned in the B2 rating category and is supported by its position as the largest provider of advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) services in Europe, with leading positions in its main markets; a relatively high level of geographic diversification; favorable demand for Affidea's services, given the demographic and outsourcing trends; and its position to continue the consolidation of the European diagnostic imaging industry.

Conversely, the B2 CFR is constrained by the company's high Moody's adjusted gross leverage of 6.1x as of year-end 2021 pro forma for all 2021 and closed 2022 acquisitions, with deleveraging dependent on earnings growth and adequate integration of acquisitions; limited size and scale compared to the broader healthcare services sector with a relatively high fixed-cost base; significant exposure to public-sector clients even if the share of private clients increased over the last years (44% in 2021), which could potentially limit its pricing power.

Financial policy is a key rating driver for the ratings. M&A has been a key pillar of Affidea's growth strategy historically. In a regulated sector continuously subject to tariff cuts, inorganic growth has allowed large networks to mitigate this risk by achieving economies of scale and efficiency gains. Business rationale, acquisition multiples and funding will be key drivers of the ratings of Affidea going forward. Moody's takes comfort in GBL's commitment to demonstrate disciplined M&A and funding strategy going forward.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Affidea's operating performance will continue to improve over the next 12 to 18 months, and together with an adequate integration of acquisitions, will allow earnings growth, positive FCF generation and a decrease in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage to below 6x in the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook assumes that the company will not undertake any shareholder distributions, or any major debt-funded acquisitions besides those considered in our assumptions, and that its debt funding mix will not materially differ from our expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could emerge if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted (gross) leverage ratio falls to well below 5.0x on a sustained basis while delivering solid operating performance, including the efficient integration of bolt-on acquisitions; (2) Affidea maintains a strong liquidity profile, including Moody's-adjusted FCF to debt improving to 10% on a sustained basis; (3) Affidea significantly increases its scale such that it can achieve greater economies of scale and reduce its significant operating leverage.

Conversely, downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted (gross) leverage ratio remains sustainably above 6.0x; (2) its liquidity deteriorates or its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt does not improve toward 5% on a sustained basis; (3) its profitability were to deteriorate because of regulatory developments, competitive pressure or significant cost inflation; or (4) the company performs large debt-financed acquisitions or engages in significant distributions to shareholders.

LIQUIDITY

Affidea has adequate liquidity supported by (1) €25 million of cash on balance sheet after closing of the proposed transaction, (2) a new €150 million senior secured revolving credit facility undrawn at closing with a comfortable covenant headroom set at 9.2x when the RCF is drawn at more than 50%, (3) positive free cash flow expected for the next 12-18 months and (4) long dated maturities post contemplated refinancing.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the €600 million senior secured term loan and €150 million senior secured RCF reflects their Pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries and collateral comprising essentially share pledges.

The B2-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant lite secured loan structures.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Affidea B.V. is the leading, pan-European provider of advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI), outpatient, laboratory and cancer care services. In 2021, the company generated €659 million revenue and €122 million EBITDA pro forma for the 2021 and 2022 closed acquisitions.

