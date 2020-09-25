Moody's assigns B2 CFR to AHEAD DB following buyout and B1 to new first lien credit facility; outlook stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating to AHEAD DB Holdings, LLC (AHEAD). As part of the
rating actions, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed
first lien senior secured revolver and senior secured term loan.
Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating to AHEAD's proposed second
lien term loan. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new first lien and second lien term loans, along
with $616 million in contributed and rolled over equity,
will fund the $1.5 billion acquisition of AHEAD (includes
RoundTower Technologies, LLC and Kovarus, Inc.) by
Centerbridge Partners and Berkshire Partners.
The following ratings were assigned:
Assignments:
..Issuer: AHEAD DB Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... New $115 million, Gtd senior
secured first lien Revolver (undrawn), Assigned B1 (LGD3)
.... New $785 million, Gtd senior
secured first lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
.... New $235 million, Gtd senior
secured second lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AHEAD DB Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and
no material change in the terms and conditions of the transaction as advised
to Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects AHEAD's small scale compared to competing IT value-added
resellers and managed services firms as well as the challenges of evolving
requirements of IT deployments for enterprises including the ongoing transition
to cloud platforms. The proposed acquisition results in debt to
EBITDA of 6x at closing (Moody's adjusted, with partial credit for
planned cost synergies). Moody's expects credit metrics,
including adjusted leverage and free cash flow, will improve over
the next year primarily as revenue and EBITDA grow. Although revenues
for AHEAD will increase by over 50% due to the acquisitions of
RoundTower, plus west coast-based Kovarus, resulting
in greater scale and geographic expansion, AHEAD will continue to
have high vendor concentration given more than 50% of the company's
product revenues will be represented by Dell EMC products. In addition,
there is some sector concentration risk given roughly 50% of revenues
will be derived from financial services and healthcare verticals.
Ratings are supported by AHEAD's position as an important U.S.
channel partner for Dell EMC and other suppliers resulting in favorable
vendor terms. In addition, more than 50% of AHEAD's
revenues are generated from Fortune 1000 clients or their subsidiaries
which has supported consistent topline growth, and Moody's
expects continued revenue gains over the next year, albeit in the
low single digit percentage range. Moody's base case projections
incorporate only partial credit for planned cost synergies, although
the company has a good track record for realizing targeted cost synergies
tied to acquired business.
Moody's expects AHEAD will maintain good liquidity over the next
year, despite being a full taxpayer, supported by adjusted
free cash flow to debt in the mid to high single digit percentage range
and the proposed $115 million revolver (undrawn at closing).
Good free cash flow reflects the low level of reported annual capital
expenditures (less than 1% of revenue) and modest working capital
needs which is supported by favorable vendor terms.
Ratings for AHEAD's debt instruments reflect the B2-PD overall
probability of default and an average family recovery in a default scenario.
The B1 rating assigned to the first lien debt instruments is one notch
above the CFR reflecting their position ahead of the second lien term
loan. The Caa1 rating assigned to the second lien term loan is
two notches below the CFR reflecting its position behind the first lien
debt instruments.
Governance risks are a key consideration given that financial sponsors,
including Centerbridge Partners and Berkshire Partners, look to
enhance equity returns through distributions or debt financed acquisitions.
Accordingly, Moody's views AHEAD's financial policy to be
somewhat aggressive given the private-equity ownership, and
the potential for debt financed distributions or acquisitions to enhance
equity returns. Lack of public financial disclosure and the absence
of board independence are also incorporated in the B2 CFR. The
rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic
outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have
created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, due to the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AHEAD will
continue to grow its revenue base while maintaining adjusted EBITDA margins
at more than 8% and the company will achieve most of planned acquisition
synergies in the first year following transaction closing. Moody's
also expects that AHEAD will maintain its position in the southeast and
midwestern regions of the US as a leading provider of technology-based
solutions serving Fortune 1000 companies in the data center and cloud
as well as a high-value sales channel partner for OEMs.
Moody's expects credit metrics, including adjusted leverage
and free cash flow, will improve primarily as revenue and EBITDA
grow. Absent additional acquisitions, Moody's expects
excess cash will be used reduce debt balances.
Ratings could be upgraded if AHEAD continues to grow its top line,
expand its geographic reach, and improve its credit metrics resulting
in adjusted debt to EBITDA being sustained below 4 times with adjusted
free cash flow to debt above 12%. Ratings could be downgraded
if a decline in revenue or cash flow lead to adjusted debt to EBITDA being
sustained above 6x or reduced EBITDA margins. There would be downward
pressure on ratings if liquidity were to weaken resulting in adjusted
free cash flow to debt below 5% or reduced revolver availability.
A deteriorating relationship with key suppliers, including Dell
EMC, could also place downward pressure on ratings.
As proposed, the new first term loan is expected to provide covenant
flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors including
incremental facility capacity equal to (i) the greater of $165
million and (ii) 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus additional
pari passu credit facilities so long as the first lien net leverage ratio
does not exceed 4.25x. Additional debt is permitted for
incremental facilities that are secured on a junior lien basis (subject
to a 5.5x senior secured leverage ratio limit and 2.0x interest
coverage) or are unsecured (subject to a 6.0x total leverage ratio
limit and 2.0x interest coverage). Proposed terms related
to the release of subsidiary guarantees and collateral leakage through
transfers to unrestricted subsidiaries have not been disclosed.
Summary term sheet indicates a 100% net asset sale prepayment requirement
stepping down to 50% when the first lien leverage ratio is 3.75x,
and then 25% when ratio is 3.25x, subject to an 18-month
retroactive and forward-looking reinvestment window.
AHEAD DB Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Chicago, IL,
is a domestic provider of technology-based solutions serving Fortune
1000 companies in the data center and cloud as well as a high-value
sales channel partner for OEMs. Upon closing, the company
will be owned by Centerbridge Partners and Berkshire Partners (roughly
75%) and management (25%) with estimated gross revenues
approaching $1.9 billion over the next year, pro forma
for proposed acquisitions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carl Salas
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653