Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Aethon, rates unsecured notes B3

$700 million of new unsecured notes rated

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Aethon United BR LP (Aethon), including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and a B3 rating to the company's proposed $700 million senior unsecured notes. The rating outlook is stable.

Aethon is an independent exploration & production company focused primarily on developing natural gas properties in North Louisiana and East Texas. Aethon is seeking to raise $700 million of senior unsecured notes with proceeds used to refinance the company's $550 million second lien term loan due 2023 and partially repay existing borrowings on the company's $775 million reserved based lending (RBL) facility.

"Aethon's ratings are supported by its lower financial leverage, proved reserves base, and strong cash margins aided by its commodity hedge book and significant midstream infrastructure ownership, offset by the company's pure-play natural gas production profile and projected outspending cash flow of its development program," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "Aethon's good hedge position and our expectation that the company will execute its development program contribute to the stable outlook."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Aethon United BR LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aethon United BR LP

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aethon's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's pure-play natural gas production profile, which yields lower cash margins than an oil-weighted production base on an equivalent unit of production, notwithstanding the company's operations in prolific natural gas plays of Cotton Valley/Haynesville and East Texas. The ratings are also constrained by the company's geographic concentration and to some extent its firm transportation (FT) commitments which, while providing flow assurance, could prove burdensome if the company's production slows down. A significant portion of Aethon's reserve base is proved undeveloped and the company's capital spending program to develop the acreage will not enable the company to be free cash flow positive through 2021.

Aethon benefits from its relatively low debt leverage, its sizeable production and reserve base and strong cash margins aided by its substantial commodity hedge book. The company has demonstrated a meaningful track record of production and reserves growth since its inception in 2014 and has delineated its acreage significantly. The company's ownership of significant midstream gathering infrastructure enhances the company's cash margins and its FT capacity provides access to Gulf Coast markets with attractive natural gas pricing. The ownership of midstream infrastructure also improves Aethon's asset coverage. The company is supported by an experienced management team with a good track record and a long-term investor Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan as one of its sponsors.

Aethon's $700 million senior unsecured notes due in 2025 are rated B3, one-notch below the CFR, reflecting the priority ranking of the company's $775 million borrowing base senior secured RBL facility.

Moody's expects Aethon to maintain adequate liquidity. At closing of the proposed notes transaction, Aethon will have $46 million of cash balance and $322 million available under its borrowing base RBL facility, after accounting for outstanding borrowings and letters of credit. Moody's expects Aethon's RBL facility maturity to be extended to 2023 concurrent with the closing of the proposed notes. Aethon will fund its capital spending needs and debt service through 2021 from its operating cash flow and RBL borrowings. Under the RBL credit agreement, Aethon is required to maintain total net debt/EBITDAX of less than 3.5x and a current ratio of greater than 1x. Aethon will maintain compliance with its financial covenants.

The stable outlook reflects Aethon's good hedge position and our view that Aethon will continue to grow production scale and reserves size while approaching cash flow neutrality. Moody's also expects the company to maintain low debt leverage and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could be considered if the company generates free cash flow while growing production and, reserves and maintains retained cash flow to debt above 35% and leveraged full cycle ratio above 1.5x. The natural gas pricing environment must be supportive as well.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include signs of declining production, higher leverage or retained cash flow to debt below 20%, deterioration of liquidity or a significant rise in debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Aethon is an independent exploration & production company focused primarily on developing natural gas properties in North Louisiana and East Texas.

