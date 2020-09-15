Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Aethon, rates unsecured notes B3

$700 million of new unsecured notes rated
New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
first time ratings to Aethon United BR LP (Aethon), including a
B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B2-PD Probability of
Default Rating (PDR) and a B3 rating to the company's proposed $700
million senior unsecured notes. The rating outlook is stable.
Aethon is an independent exploration & production company focused
primarily on developing natural gas properties in North Louisiana and
East Texas. Aethon is seeking to raise $700 million of senior
unsecured notes with proceeds used to refinance the company's $550
million second lien term loan due 2023 and partially repay existing borrowings
on the company's $775 million reserved based lending (RBL)
facility.
"Aethon's ratings are supported by its lower financial leverage,
proved reserves base, and strong cash margins aided by its commodity
hedge book and significant midstream infrastructure ownership, offset
by the company's pure-play natural gas production profile and projected
outspending cash flow of its development program," commented Sreedhar
Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "Aethon's good hedge position
and our expectation that the company will execute its development program
contribute to the stable outlook."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Aethon United BR LP
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Aethon United BR LP
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Aethon's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's
pure-play natural gas production profile, which yields lower
cash margins than an oil-weighted production base on an equivalent
unit of production, notwithstanding the company's operations
in prolific natural gas plays of Cotton Valley/Haynesville and East Texas.
The ratings are also constrained by the company's geographic concentration
and to some extent its firm transportation (FT) commitments which,
while providing flow assurance, could prove burdensome if the company's
production slows down. A significant portion of Aethon's
reserve base is proved undeveloped and the company's capital spending
program to develop the acreage will not enable the company to be free
cash flow positive through 2021.
Aethon benefits from its relatively low debt leverage, its sizeable
production and reserve base and strong cash margins aided by its substantial
commodity hedge book. The company has demonstrated a meaningful
track record of production and reserves growth since its inception in
2014 and has delineated its acreage significantly. The company's
ownership of significant midstream gathering infrastructure enhances the
company's cash margins and its FT capacity provides access to Gulf
Coast markets with attractive natural gas pricing. The ownership
of midstream infrastructure also improves Aethon's asset coverage.
The company is supported by an experienced management team with a good
track record and a long-term investor Ontario Teacher's Pension
Plan as one of its sponsors.
Aethon's $700 million senior unsecured notes due in 2025
are rated B3, one-notch below the CFR, reflecting the
priority ranking of the company's $775 million borrowing base senior
secured RBL facility.
Moody's expects Aethon to maintain adequate liquidity. At
closing of the proposed notes transaction, Aethon will have $46
million of cash balance and $322 million available under its borrowing
base RBL facility, after accounting for outstanding borrowings and
letters of credit. Moody's expects Aethon's RBL facility
maturity to be extended to 2023 concurrent with the closing of the proposed
notes. Aethon will fund its capital spending needs and debt service
through 2021 from its operating cash flow and RBL borrowings. Under
the RBL credit agreement, Aethon is required to maintain total net
debt/EBITDAX of less than 3.5x and a current ratio of greater than
1x. Aethon will maintain compliance with its financial covenants.
The stable outlook reflects Aethon's good hedge position and our view
that Aethon will continue to grow production scale and reserves size while
approaching cash flow neutrality. Moody's also expects the
company to maintain low debt leverage and adequate liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade could be considered if the company generates free cash
flow while growing production and, reserves and maintains retained
cash flow to debt above 35% and leveraged full cycle ratio above
1.5x. The natural gas pricing environment must be supportive
as well.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include signs of declining production,
higher leverage or retained cash flow to debt below 20%,
deterioration of liquidity or a significant rise in debt.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
