Moody's assigns B2 CFR to BellRing Distribution, LLC; B3 rating to proposed unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to BellRing Distribution, LLC's ("New BellRing" or "BellRing") proposed new $840 million 10-year unsecured notes. Moody's is also reassigning corporate ratings to the new debt issuer BellRing including a B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and an SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The corporate ratings are effectively unchanged from BellRing Brands, LLC's ("BellRing LLC") B2 CFR, B2-PD PDR, and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, ratings which Moody's is withdrawing. Moody's will withdraw BellRing LLC's existing B2 ratings on the senior secured debt, including the revolver and term loan, at the close of the transaction described below. The rating outlook is stable.

The actions are prompted by the launch of the notes offering and follow Post Holdings, Inc.'s ("Post") and BellRing Brands, Inc.'s ("Old BellRing") earlier October 27, 2021 announcement of the signing of a transaction agreement related to Post's previously announced plan to distribute a significant portion of its interest in BellRing LLC to shareholders of Post. Through a series of transactions for tax efficiency, Post will contribute its interest in Old BellRing and BellRing LLC into a newly formed subsidiary, BellRing Distribution, LLC and distribute at least 80% of its interest in BellRing Distribution, LLC to Post shareholders in a pro rata distribution, and upon completion of the distribution, Old BellRing will merge with a subsidiary of BellRing Distribution, LLC. BellRing Distribution, LLC will incur debt pursuant to the transaction, the proceeds of which will be used in part to fund the cash portion of the consideration being paid in the merger that is anticipated to be approximately $400 million, of which both Post and Old BellRing stockholders will receive. Following the distribution and merger, BellRing Brands, LLC is expected to be a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of BellRing Distribution, LLC and it is expected that Post will own no more than 14.2% of the BellRing Distribution, LLC stock, which it ultimately expects to use to repay creditors of Post without any additional debt being placed at BellRing. BellRing Distribution, LLC is expected to be renamed BellRing Brands, Inc. in conjunction with the transactions and will be the issuer of the notes and publicly traded common stock.

The proceeds from the $840 million unsecured notes and a partial draw of approximately $109 million on the new unrated $250 million revolving credit facility will effectively be used to pay the one-time approximately $400 million cash dividend related to the distribution and merger transaction, repay the existing $520 million term loan at BellRing LLC, and pay transaction fees. Moody's estimates that BellRing's debt-to-EBITDA (on Moody's adjusted basis) will increase by approximately 2 turns from 2.3x to 4.2x (as of December 31, 2021, pro forma for the financing transaction) due to the approximately $430 million increase in BellRing's overall debt balance.

The increase in debt, cash interest expense and leverage is credit negative for BellRing. Moody's is nevertheless effectively maintaining a B2 CFR on the company because leverage remains within the expected range for the ratings. Moody's also expects the company to continue to generate comfortably positive free cash flow and maintain very good liquidity.

The B3 rating on the unsecured notes is one notch lower than the B2 Corporate Family Rating, reflecting their effective subordination relative to the senior secured revolver, which is secured by substantially all domestic assets.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: BellRing Distribution, LLC (expected to be renamed BellRing Brands, Inc.)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: BellRing Brands, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BellRing Brands, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: BellRing Distribution, LLC (expected to be renamed BellRing Brands, Inc.)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BellRing's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects high concentrations in its narrow protein shake, powder and bar product lines, customer base, and supply chain. Specifically, the Premier Protein brand and ready-to-drink ("RTD") shakes currently generate over 80% of the company's sales; 55% of company sales are generated through club channels; and production is highly concentrated among a few contract manufacturers, although with increasing capacity. The high product concentration creates potential earnings volatility given the highly competitive market for shakes, powders, and bars including new entrants. The competition creates continual investment needs to sustain the good competitive position. The company's credit profile benefits from favorable demand dynamics, reflecting growing consumer demand for healthy, convenient, protein-enriched food and beverages. The credit profile is also supported by BellRing's attractive profit margins and very good liquidity. Acquisitions could lead to periodic increases in leverage as the company ultimately seeks to invest in growth and diversify the product portfolio and geographic reach.

Moody's expects BellRing to maintain very good liquidity over the next 12 months, as reflected in its SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The company should generate roughly $125 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months, excluding the one-time dividend being paid as part of the separation from Post. Liquidity is additionally supported by availability under the new $250 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in 2027. As of December 31, 2021, and pro forma for the financing transaction, BellRing will have $30 million of cash, and availability of approximately $140 million on the new revolver. Under the terms of the new credit agreement, the company will be subject to a total net leverage ratio covenant not to exceed 6.00x. Moody's projects good covenant cushion over the next year. The company has no material near-term debt maturities.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

BellRing is moderately exposed to environmental risks, including those related to natural capital and waste and pollution, among others. The company is also moderately exposed to social risks including those related to customer relations, responsible production, and health & safety.

Governance risk reflects the company's relatively high leverage given its higher risk credit profile related to product, brand, and supply chain related concentrations. BellRing has stated that its financial policy includes maintaining net debt/EBITDA at around 3.0x (4.0x as of December 31, 2021 per the company's calculation, pro forma for the financing transaction) with potential to increase temporarily up to 5.0x for an acquisition. Acquisitions could improve earnings diversity, but would also potentially add to debt and leverage. The company does not pay a dividend (other than tax distributions to Post, which should come to an end after the separation in 2022). The preferred mode of distributing cash to shareholders will likely be stock buybacks. Share repurchases weaken the credit profile but are more discretionary than dividends, which allows the company flexibility to redirect free cash flow to debt reduction or reinvestment. Also, less than 75% of the board members are independent and there is also some concentrated ownership in BellRing shares, including by Route One Investment Company, which owned more than 13% of Old BellRing shares as of September 30, 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that BellRing will remain highly concentrated in its product offering, customer base, and supply chain and that the concentration constrains the potential for an upgrade even with debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 4.0x. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company will continue to generate modest growth and increasingly stable earnings, and that event risk creates potential for leveraging transactions such as acquisitions.

A rating upgrade could occur if BellRing is able to materially diversify its product offerings, geographic reach, and supply chain. Steady organic growth with stable profitability is also necessary for an upgrade. Quantitatively, the company would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 4.0x to be upgraded.

A rating downgrade could occur if BellRing is unable to maintain stable operating performance, margins were to significantly deteriorate from current levels, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive. A major supply disruption or loss of or volume reductions at a key customer could also result in a rating downgrade. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA is not likely to be sustained below 5.0x, or liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, BellRing sells convenient nutrition products such as ready-to-drink protein shakes, other RTD beverages, protein powders, and nutrition bars. Old BellRing closed its IPO in October 2019, and as a holding company, has no material assets other than its ownership of BellRing LLC units. As a result of the IPO and certain other transactions completed in connection with the IPO, BellRing LLC became the holder of the active nutrition business of Post. As of December 31, 2021, Post held a 71.5% economic interest in BellRing LLC, and 67% of the combined voting power of the common stock of Old BellRing. Public stockholders of Old BellRing indirectly held 28.5% of the economic interest in BellRing LLC. Following the proposed separation, Post's ownership interest is expected to decline to 14.2%. The company's primary brand is Premier Protein, which generates over 80% of total sales. Other key brands include Dymatize and Power Bar. Revenue for the last twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $1.3 billion.

