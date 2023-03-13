Moody's assigns B2 CFR to BetaNXT and B2 rating to proposed credit facilities, outlook stable

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to BetaNXT, Inc. (BetaNXT). The company's proposed senior secured credit facilities were assigned a rating of B2. The rating outlook is stable.

BetaNXT has potential to accelerate growth in an attractive market segment, with good profitability. However, the company is committed to platform investment for growth, limiting free cash flow generation in the near term.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: BetaNXT, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BetaNXT, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BetaNXT's credit profile benefits from a strong niche position in a growing wealth management vended self-clearing market segment, constructive wealth management industry trends with share gains by its independent broker dealer customers, ingrained long-standing customer positions, and opportunities to expand customer relationships. The credit profile is constrained by limited business scale, high concentration of both product portfolio and customer base, and high capital intensity and investments required to support growth.

Moody's projects BetaNXT to grow revenues in the mid-single digits in the near term, with strong adjusted EBITDA margins after reduction for carveout standalone infrastructure costs. The high trading volume environment of recent years has increased BetaNXT's scale and profitability, but slower near-term market volume growth may limit the pace of the company's growth from the recent higher revenue levels. Accelerating the growth trajectory would likely require incremental investments to add features and capabilities, further increasing capital intensity.

BetaNXT's pro forma total leverage (Moody's adjusted) at closing is approximately 5x, projected to decline to the higher 4x area by the end of 2023 through EBITDA growth and assuming no debt-financed acquisitions that increase leverage. Cash liquidity benefits from a one-time post-carveout working capital release in 2022, and the cash balance was $50 million at 2022 fiscal year end. However, free cash flow generation in 2023 will be neutral to negative due to investment requirements and carveout integration costs amid a higher rate environment.

Free cash flow generation is projected to expand in 2024 as spending gradually moderates and profits grow. BetaNXT is not likely to prepay debt in the near term, and may increase debt to fund acquisitions over time, although the company does not plan to increase leverage materially.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic growth and stable profitability with adjusted total leverage remaining around 5x over the next 12-18 months. The ratings could be upgraded if BetaNXT increases scale and customer diversification, sustains organic growth and improves free cash flow generation, and maintains leverage below 4.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if revenues or EBITDA margins decline, adjusted total leverage exceeds 6x for an extended period, free cash flow stays breakeven to negative, or liquidity materially weakens.

The credit facilities are expected to contain aggressive covenant flexibility for transactions not disclosed at this time that could adversely affect creditors, including the omission of certain material lender protections.

Governance is a key consideration for the ratings. BetaNXT's Credit Impact Score is highly negative. BetaNXT's financial policy is aggressive, reflecting its concentrated private equity ownership. BetaNXT's exposure to environmental risk is low. Social risks are moderately negative, reflecting cyber risk related to consumer data and access to highly skilled workers with modest benefit from societal trends supporting the wealth management industry.

BetaNXT has neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks. The company is a technology solutions provider to wealth managers. Given the nature of the business, with assets that consist primarily of intellectual property, people and facilities, the company is not exposed to environmental hazards.

BetaNXT's exposure to social risks is moderately negative. Social risks include cybersecurity risk related to consumer data, and dependence on highly skilled technology talent, with modest benefit from US demographic trends that have supported the strength of retail-focused wealth management service providers.

BetaNXT's governance risk is highly negative. The company, controlled by a financial sponsor, without an independent board, has an aggressive financial strategy.

With net revenues of approximately $300 million for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, BetaNXT, Inc. is a provider of technology solutions to wealth management brokerages.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

