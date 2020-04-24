Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Cornerstone OnDemand, outlook stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned to new issuer Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. ("Cornerstone") a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and an SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating (SGL). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 instrument rating to Cornerstone's proposed senior secured bank credit facilities which will consist of a $1,005 million first lien term loan B due 2027 and a $150 million revolving credit facility. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new debt issuance, in conjunction with approximately $343 million of balance sheet cash and $33 million of Cornerstone equity will be used to fund the acquisition consideration and pay transaction fees and expenses. Saba Software is a provider of learning management, performance management and recruiting software systems.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cornerstone's B2 CFR broadly reflects the high initial leverage resulting from the proposed transaction, as well as the potential for near term business disruption that could result from integrating the Saba Software acquisition and implementing significant cost cutting measures. The rating also recognizes the pro forma combined company's leading market position in the market for learning management, performance management and recruiting software systems, and Cornerstone's large base of highly recurring subscription and maintenance revenues.

Pro forma for the transaction, certain one-time items, and modest anticipated synergies (and treating both stock-based compensation and capitalized software as expenses), Cornerstone had leverage of approximately 8x at December 31, 2019. However, when adjusting further for change in deferred revenue and stock compensation, cash adjusted leverage could be viewed as a more moderate 5x. Moody's expects Cornerstone will achieve at least $35 million in run-rate synergies over a 24-month time frame, which will bolster free cash flow generation and help reduce leverage. However, there is some risk that the integration and cost cutting measures could disrupt the combined company's revenue growth trajectory as certain functional areas across the businesses are rationalized.

Cornerstone and Saba combined will have over 7,000 SMB and enterprise customers across a very diverse set of industries and geographies (albeit with a majority of revenues coming from the North American region). Pro forma for the acquisition, Cornerstone will have a recurring revenue base representing nearly 95% of total revenues with net retention rates above 100% which will lead to predictable and consistent free cash flow generation over time. The company generated pro forma annual free cash flow to debt of approximately 5% as of December 31, 2019. Moody's expects that Cornerstone will generate annualized free cash flow approaching $100 million over the nest 12-18 months. Cornerstone should be able to drive adjusted leverage toward 7x (or 4x on a cash adjusted basis) assuming only modest revenue growth over the next 12-18 months.

While the B2 rating derives support from Cornerstone's strong niche market position and highly recurring base of revenues, the company operates in a highly competitive environment against much larger, better capitalized players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and Workday. These peers offer broad enterprise resource management and human capital management software suites which may meet the needs of many enterprises seeking an integrated "one-size fits all" solution rather than Cornerstone's more specialized "best of breed" talent, performance, and learning management offerings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cornerstone will be able to de-lever toward 4x on a cash adjusted basis driven by synergy realization between itself and Saba Software and assuming only modest top line growth and debt repayment over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook is also supported by the highly recurring base of subscription revenues that is expected to lead to strong free cash flow generation.

The rating is supported by governance considerations; though initial leverage is considered high, Cornerstone is a publicly traded and broadly held company with a largely independent board of directors and is expected to maintain a more moderate financial strategy going forward. Cornerstone's management team has indicated its intention to reduce leverage to below 2x (by its calculation) over the next 2-3 years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Cornerstone's ratings could face upward pressure if the company were to achieve its targeted synergies and grow revenue organically such that it can sustain cash adjusted leverage below 4x and free cash flow to debt at about 10%. Ratings could face downward pressure if the company were to experience organic revenue declines or integration difficulties such that cash adjusted leverage is sustained above 6x or free cash flow to debt is below 5% on other than a temporary basis.

Cornerstone's liquidity is considered good as reflected by its SGL-2 rating which is supported by a proposed $150 million revolving credit facility (undrawn at close) a pro forma cash balance of about $100 million anticipated at the close of the transaction as well as expectations for annualized free cash flow generation approaching $100 million over the next 12-18 months.

The B1 rating on Cornerstone's proposed first lien bank credit facilities reflects the company's B2-PD probability of default rating and the facility's senior-most position within the capital structure. The company also has a $300 million convertible note (unrated) due in 2023. Under proposed terms of the bank credit facilities the company can incur debt under an incremental facility in the amount of (a) the greater of $200m and 75% of pro forma EBITDA (which amounts may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the term loan maturity), plus (b) additional amounts subject to pro forma first lien net leverage = 4.25x. Collateral leakage is permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a provider of enterprise learning & content management, performance management, and recruiting management software systems. Pro forma for Cornerstone's 2020 acquisition of Saba Software, the company generated revenues of approximately $838 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. Cornerstone is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

