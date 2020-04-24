Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Cornerstone OnDemand, outlook stable

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
to new issuer Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. ("Cornerstone")
a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a B2-PD Probability of
Default Rating (PDR), and an SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity
rating (SGL). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 instrument
rating to Cornerstone's proposed senior secured bank credit facilities
which will consist of a $1,005 million first lien term loan
B due 2027 and a $150 million revolving credit facility.
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new debt issuance, in conjunction with approximately
$343 million of balance sheet cash and $33 million of Cornerstone
equity will be used to fund the acquisition consideration and pay transaction
fees and expenses. Saba Software is a provider of learning management,
performance management and recruiting software systems.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cornerstone's B2 CFR broadly reflects the high initial leverage
resulting from the proposed transaction, as well as the potential
for near term business disruption that could result from integrating the
Saba Software acquisition and implementing significant cost cutting measures.
The rating also recognizes the pro forma combined company's leading
market position in the market for learning management, performance
management and recruiting software systems, and Cornerstone's
large base of highly recurring subscription and maintenance revenues.
Pro forma for the transaction, certain one-time items,
and modest anticipated synergies (and treating both stock-based
compensation and capitalized software as expenses), Cornerstone
had leverage of approximately 8x at December 31, 2019. However,
when adjusting further for change in deferred revenue and stock compensation,
cash adjusted leverage could be viewed as a more moderate 5x. Moody's
expects Cornerstone will achieve at least $35 million in run-rate
synergies over a 24-month time frame, which will bolster
free cash flow generation and help reduce leverage. However,
there is some risk that the integration and cost cutting measures could
disrupt the combined company's revenue growth trajectory as certain
functional areas across the businesses are rationalized.
Cornerstone and Saba combined will have over 7,000 SMB and enterprise
customers across a very diverse set of industries and geographies (albeit
with a majority of revenues coming from the North American region).
Pro forma for the acquisition, Cornerstone will have a recurring
revenue base representing nearly 95% of total revenues with net
retention rates above 100% which will lead to predictable and consistent
free cash flow generation over time. The company generated pro
forma annual free cash flow to debt of approximately 5% as of December
31, 2019. Moody's expects that Cornerstone will generate
annualized free cash flow approaching $100 million over the nest
12-18 months. Cornerstone should be able to drive adjusted
leverage toward 7x (or 4x on a cash adjusted basis) assuming only modest
revenue growth over the next 12-18 months.
While the B2 rating derives support from Cornerstone's strong niche
market position and highly recurring base of revenues, the company
operates in a highly competitive environment against much larger,
better capitalized players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation,
and Workday. These peers offer broad enterprise resource management
and human capital management software suites which may meet the needs
of many enterprises seeking an integrated "one-size fits
all" solution rather than Cornerstone's more specialized "best
of breed" talent, performance, and learning management
offerings.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cornerstone
will be able to de-lever toward 4x on a cash adjusted basis driven
by synergy realization between itself and Saba Software and assuming only
modest top line growth and debt repayment over the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook is also supported by the highly recurring base of subscription
revenues that is expected to lead to strong free cash flow generation.
The rating is supported by governance considerations; though initial
leverage is considered high, Cornerstone is a publicly traded and
broadly held company with a largely independent board of directors and
is expected to maintain a more moderate financial strategy going forward.
Cornerstone's management team has indicated its intention to reduce
leverage to below 2x (by its calculation) over the next 2-3 years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Cornerstone's ratings could face upward pressure if the company
were to achieve its targeted synergies and grow revenue organically such
that it can sustain cash adjusted leverage below 4x and free cash flow
to debt at about 10%. Ratings could face downward pressure
if the company were to experience organic revenue declines or integration
difficulties such that cash adjusted leverage is sustained above 6x or
free cash flow to debt is below 5% on other than a temporary basis.
Cornerstone's liquidity is considered good as reflected by its SGL-2
rating which is supported by a proposed $150 million revolving
credit facility (undrawn at close) a pro forma cash balance of about $100
million anticipated at the close of the transaction as well as expectations
for annualized free cash flow generation approaching $100 million
over the next 12-18 months.
The B1 rating on Cornerstone's proposed first lien bank credit facilities
reflects the company's B2-PD probability of default rating
and the facility's senior-most position within the capital
structure. The company also has a $300 million convertible
note (unrated) due in 2023. Under proposed terms of the bank credit
facilities the company can incur debt under an incremental facility in
the amount of (a) the greater of $200m and 75% of pro forma
EBITDA (which amounts may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than
the term loan maturity), plus (b) additional amounts subject to
pro forma first lien net leverage = 4.25x. Collateral
leakage is permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries.
Only domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees,
raising the risk of potential guarantee release; partial dividends
of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a provider
of enterprise learning & content management, performance management,
and recruiting management software systems. Pro forma for Cornerstone's
2020 acquisition of Saba Software, the company generated revenues
of approximately $838 million in the year ended December 31,
2019. Cornerstone is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
